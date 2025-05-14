Währungen / AREB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc
0.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AREB hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die American Rebel Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AREB News
- American Rebel steigt mit 19 % bei tabakfreiem Schnupftabak-Hersteller Schmitty’s ein
- American Rebel takes 19% stake in tobacco-free snuff maker Schmitty’s
- American Rebel Holdings schließt Beratervertrag und gibt Vorzugsaktien aus
- American Rebel Holdings enters consulting agreement and issues preferred stock
- American Rebel Holdings secures $152,950 loan from 1800 Diagonal Lending
- American Rebel Holdings enters $14.1 million property deal and issues new preferred stock
- American rebel light beer expands to minnesota with new distributor
- American Rebel stock rises as beer sales show strong momentum at Total Wine & More
- American Rebel launches second nationwide ad campaign to boost brand awareness
- American rebel light beer enters Mississippi with record opening order
- American Rebel Holdings enters $5.47 million secured note agreement with Streeterville
- American Rebel Returns to Country Stampede Music Festival as Official Beer Sponsor, Celebrating Explosive Growth and Patriotic Momentum
- American Rebel Light Beer Sees Explosive E-Commerce Growth as Free Shipping Promo Drives Patriotic Sales Surge Ahead of July 4th
- American Rebel Light Beer Recaps Successful Title Sponsorship of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals
- American Rebel Light Beer Strengthens Brand Position with NHRA as Title Sponsor of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals (June 20-22, 2025) - National Television Broadcast on FOX and FS1
- American Rebel Light Beer Expands into Virginia with Valley Distributing - Distribution Momentum Accelerates Nationwide
- Celebrate Freedom, Celebrate America! American Rebel Light Beer”Free Shipping Through June 30th to Honor the Fourth of July and America’s Birthday!
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Birthday
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Bir
- American Rebel CEO to Perform at Bristol Dragway and American Rebel Light Beer to be Featured at Trackside Bar and Beer Garden
- American Rebel Light Beer Completes Production Run to Meet Surging National Customer and Consumer Demand
- American Rebel CEO to rock Charlotte Motor Speedway events
- Champion Safe Company Supports Inaugural Buckeye Blast Benefiting The Light Foundation
- American Rebel Beer Announces Sponsorship of Losers Bar & Grill Midtown Legendary Parking Lot Concert Series
Tagesspanne
0.77 0.83
Jahresspanne
0.06 20.89
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.81
- Eröffnung
- 0.80
- Bid
- 0.81
- Ask
- 1.11
- Tief
- 0.77
- Hoch
- 0.83
- Volumen
- 188
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -33.61%
- Jahresänderung
- -88.46%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K