通貨 / AREB
AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc

0.81 USD 0.01 (1.25%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AREBの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.77の安値と0.81の高値で取引されました。

American Rebel Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.77 0.81
1年のレンジ
0.06 20.89
以前の終値
0.80
始値
0.79
買値
0.81
買値
1.11
安値
0.77
高値
0.81
出来高
169
1日の変化
1.25%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.22%
6ヶ月の変化
-33.61%
1年の変化
-88.46%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K