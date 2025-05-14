Валюты / AREB
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc
0.80 USD 0.07 (9.59%)
Сектор: Потребление циклического спроса Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс AREB за сегодня изменился на 9.59%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 0.65, а максимальная — 0.84.
Следите за динамикой American Rebel Holdings Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости AREB
- American Rebel takes 19% stake in tobacco-free snuff maker Schmitty’s
- American Rebel Holdings заключает консультационное соглашение и выпускает привилегированные акции
- American Rebel Holdings enters consulting agreement and issues preferred stock
- American Rebel Holdings secures $152,950 loan from 1800 Diagonal Lending
- American Rebel Holdings enters $14.1 million property deal and issues new preferred stock
- American rebel light beer expands to minnesota with new distributor
- American Rebel stock rises as beer sales show strong momentum at Total Wine & More
- American Rebel launches second nationwide ad campaign to boost brand awareness
- American rebel light beer enters Mississippi with record opening order
- American Rebel Holdings enters $5.47 million secured note agreement with Streeterville
- American Rebel Returns to Country Stampede Music Festival as Official Beer Sponsor, Celebrating Explosive Growth and Patriotic Momentum
- American Rebel Light Beer Sees Explosive E-Commerce Growth as Free Shipping Promo Drives Patriotic Sales Surge Ahead of July 4th
- American Rebel Light Beer Recaps Successful Title Sponsorship of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals
- American Rebel Light Beer Strengthens Brand Position with NHRA as Title Sponsor of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals (June 20-22, 2025) - National Television Broadcast on FOX and FS1
- American Rebel Light Beer Expands into Virginia with Valley Distributing - Distribution Momentum Accelerates Nationwide
- Celebrate Freedom, Celebrate America! American Rebel Light Beer”Free Shipping Through June 30th to Honor the Fourth of July and America’s Birthday!
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Birthday
- Honoring American Hero’s: American Rebel Light Beer Proudly Hosting the 101st Airborne Division’s Week of the Eagles Concert in Conjunction with the Celebration Honoring the U.S. Army 250th Bir
- American Rebel CEO to Perform at Bristol Dragway and American Rebel Light Beer to be Featured at Trackside Bar and Beer Garden
- American Rebel Light Beer Completes Production Run to Meet Surging National Customer and Consumer Demand
- American Rebel CEO to rock Charlotte Motor Speedway events
- Champion Safe Company Supports Inaugural Buckeye Blast Benefiting The Light Foundation
- American Rebel Beer Announces Sponsorship of Losers Bar & Grill Midtown Legendary Parking Lot Concert Series
- American Rebel Beer Announces Sponsorship of Losers Bar & Grill Midtown Legendary Parking Lot Concert Series
Дневной диапазон
0.65 0.84
Годовой диапазон
0.06 20.89
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 0.73
- Open
- 0.68
- Bid
- 0.80
- Ask
- 1.10
- Low
- 0.65
- High
- 0.84
- Объем
- 570
- Дневное изменение
- 9.59%
- Месячное изменение
- -2.44%
- 6-месячное изменение
- -34.43%
- Годовое изменение
- -88.60%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.