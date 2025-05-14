КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / AREB
Назад в Рынок акций США

AREB: American Rebel Holdings Inc

0.80 USD 0.07 (9.59%)
Сектор: Потребление циклического спроса Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс AREB за сегодня изменился на 9.59%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 0.65, а максимальная — 0.84.

Следите за динамикой American Rebel Holdings Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

График на весь экран
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости AREB

Дневной диапазон
0.65 0.84
Годовой диапазон
0.06 20.89
Предыдущее закрытие
0.73
Open
0.68
Bid
0.80
Ask
1.10
Low
0.65
High
0.84
Объем
570
Дневное изменение
9.59%
Месячное изменение
-2.44%
6-месячное изменение
-34.43%
Годовое изменение
-88.60%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.