Goldmacher

GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA

Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale 

Contact me for the manual for back testing pls

LAST COPY available at $90

MT4 Version available here

Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline.
GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor.

Why GoldMacher?

  • Session intelligence – Adapts logic to Asian, London, and New York sessions.

  • Low-risk design – No grid, no martingale, fixed lot sizing.

  • Plug-and-trade – Attach to your chart, enable Algo Trading, and let it work.

  • Built for real conditions – Designed with live market volatility in mind.

Core Logic

  • Asian session – Range-focused trades in lower volatility.

  • London session – Momentum entries during structured moves.

  • New York session – Continuation or reversal setups based on volatility.

  • Weekday filters – Adjusts to Monday opens, midweek trends, and late-week reversals.

  • Supply & demand awareness – Avoids high-probability reversal zones.

Technical Highlights

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 recommended

  • Indicators: RSI, EMA, ATR, ADX

  • Risk Tools: Fixed SL/TP, ATR scaling, equity guard, session limits

  • Setup: Attach to chart, choose lot size, enable Algo Trading

Who It’s For

  • Gold traders wanting structured entries and exits.

  • Traders using small to medium accounts and low leverage.

  • Those looking for a disciplined, session-aware approach without overtrading.

Quick Start

  1. Attach to a XAUUSD M15 chart.

  2. Set your lot size or risk %.

  3. Enable Algo Trading.

No further tuning required — GoldMacher manages session detection, volatility filters, and execution automatically.

One-time purchase – Includes lifetime updates.
Price may change as new features are added — all buyers receive future updates at no extra cost.


Mais do autor
GoldHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4 (1)
Experts
High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT5 version can be found here   (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem. Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold H
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
TokyoTika
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Start trading USDJPY with a minimum $50 . Enabled for low leverage . Uses fixed lot - no martingale.  Add TokyoTika to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly. Please set your time zone and broker daylight savings in the TIME section for backtests  only.  TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1) Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. TokyTika adapts to each trading session and day of the week with preconfigured indicator profiles. Strategy Asian session: ra
Balance Equity Graph
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Indicadores
Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph. This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code Equity Monitor  1. Monitoring balance 2. equity 3. margin 4. profitability 5. drawdown  Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin)         Remake by transcendreame
FREE
HedgeRock
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (2)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .   Trade any pair . pls ask for the manual or download the txt version here MT5 version can be found here  (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) **HedgeRock**    is a comprehensive and feature-rich trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of meticulous development and optimization, it offers traders a robust solution
CryptoHFT AI
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It is your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a cutting-edge 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair  with spreads ranging from
Goldmacher MT4
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT5 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session i
HedgeRock MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
3 (2)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .  Trade any pair -  Message me for the manual or download it here MT4 version can be found here **HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customizat
CryptoHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Experts
T rade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT AI   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It's your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair MT4 version can be found here Unl
