Gold Mining EA

Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms.

Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following
Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute)
Minimum Account: $250(Conservative), $500+ (Recommended)

Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:200-1:500 recommended)

Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. 
Price: The starting price is $399 and will increase by $200after every ten sales.

 KEY FEATURES

1. Dual-Indicator Entry System

  • Aroon Oscillator: Identifies trend strength and direction with customizable periods for BUY and SELL signals
  • RSI Confirmation: Filters false signals using adjustable RSI levels 
  • Signal Validation: Uses dual-shift confirmation (bars 1 & 2) to reduce whipsaws
  • Adaptive Thresholds: Separate filter levels for maximum strategy flexibility
2. Intelligent Grid Management
  • Adaptive Grid Spacing: Customizable distance between grid orders (default: 200 pips)
  • Martingale Option: Configurable lot multiplier (1.0 = fixed lots, >1.0 = progressive sizing)
  • Maximum Trades Control: Limit total open positions to manage exposure (default: 7)
  • First-Lot Tracking: Maintains original lot size reference for accurate progression calculation
3. Multi-Tier Profit Management
  • Single Order Target: Close solo trades at specified profit (default: $30)
  • Multiple Order Target: Grid exits for 2+ trades (default: $15)
  • Emergency Exit: Quick close at minimal profit when max trades reached (default: $1)
  • Total Profit Tracking: Includes swap and commission in profit calculations
4. Advanced Risk Protection Breakeven System
  • Moves stop-loss to entry price when profit target reached
  • Configurable profit threshold (default: 30 pips)
  • Adjustable breakeven offset for safety buffer (default: 2 pips)
  • Works only on single trades (disabled for grids)
Cut-Loss Protection
  • Optional emergency stop based on percentage of balance
  • Closes all trades when drawdown exceeds threshold (default: 2%)
  • Prevents catastrophic losses during extreme market conditions
Technical Exit Strategy
  • Automatically closes trades when entry conditions reverse
  • Uses same Aroon logic in reverse for consistent strategy
  • Helps lock in profits during trend reversals
  • Can be disabled for pure grid trading
5. Time Filter Flexibility
  • Define specific trading hours (default: 01:00 - 21:00 GMT)
  • Avoid low-liquidity periods
  • Supports overnight sessions (crossing midnight)
  • Can be completely disabled for 24/7 operation
6. Professional Order Management
  • Magic number identification for multi-EA operation
  • Lot size normalization to broker specifications
  • Automatic compliance with MIN/MAX lot limits
  • Proper slippage handling (3 points)
Video Gold Mining EA
Mais do autor
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
GoldZ AI MT5
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI MT5 – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI MT5 is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI MT5 focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-proba
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário