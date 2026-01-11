Gold Mining EA
- エキスパート
- Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
- バージョン: 13.0
- アクティベーション: 10
Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD), this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms.
Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following
Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute)
Minimum Account: $250(Conservative), $500+ (Recommended)
Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:200-1:500 recommended)
Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $399 and will increase by $200after every ten sales.
KEY FEATURES
1. Dual-Indicator Entry System
- Aroon Oscillator: Identifies trend strength and direction with customizable periods for BUY and SELL signals
- RSI Confirmation: Filters false signals using adjustable RSI levels
- Signal Validation: Uses dual-shift confirmation (bars 1 & 2) to reduce whipsaws
- Adaptive Thresholds: Separate filter levels for maximum strategy flexibility
- Adaptive Grid Spacing: Customizable distance between grid orders (default: 200 pips)
- Martingale Option: Configurable lot multiplier (1.0 = fixed lots, >1.0 = progressive sizing)
- Maximum Trades Control: Limit total open positions to manage exposure (default: 7)
- First-Lot Tracking: Maintains original lot size reference for accurate progression calculation
- Single Order Target: Close solo trades at specified profit (default: $30)
- Multiple Order Target: Grid exits for 2+ trades (default: $15)
- Emergency Exit: Quick close at minimal profit when max trades reached (default: $1)
- Total Profit Tracking: Includes swap and commission in profit calculations
- Moves stop-loss to entry price when profit target reached
- Configurable profit threshold (default: 30 pips)
- Adjustable breakeven offset for safety buffer (default: 2 pips)
- Works only on single trades (disabled for grids)
- Optional emergency stop based on percentage of balance
- Closes all trades when drawdown exceeds threshold (default: 2%)
- Prevents catastrophic losses during extreme market conditions
- Automatically closes trades when entry conditions reverse
- Uses same Aroon logic in reverse for consistent strategy
- Helps lock in profits during trend reversals
- Can be disabled for pure grid trading
- Define specific trading hours (default: 01:00 - 21:00 GMT)
- Avoid low-liquidity periods
- Supports overnight sessions (crossing midnight)
- Can be completely disabled for 24/7 operation
- Magic number identification for multi-EA operation
- Lot size normalization to broker specifications
- Automatic compliance with MIN/MAX lot limits
- Proper slippage handling (3 points)