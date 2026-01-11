Gold Mining EA

Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms.

Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following
Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute)
Minimum Account: $250(Conservative), $500+ (Recommended)

Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:200-1:500 recommended)

Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. 
Price: The starting price is $399 and will increase by $200after every ten sales.

 KEY FEATURES

1. Dual-Indicator Entry System

  • Aroon Oscillator: Identifies trend strength and direction with customizable periods for BUY and SELL signals
  • RSI Confirmation: Filters false signals using adjustable RSI levels 
  • Signal Validation: Uses dual-shift confirmation (bars 1 & 2) to reduce whipsaws
  • Adaptive Thresholds: Separate filter levels for maximum strategy flexibility
2. Intelligent Grid Management
  • Adaptive Grid Spacing: Customizable distance between grid orders (default: 200 pips)
  • Martingale Option: Configurable lot multiplier (1.0 = fixed lots, >1.0 = progressive sizing)
  • Maximum Trades Control: Limit total open positions to manage exposure (default: 7)
  • First-Lot Tracking: Maintains original lot size reference for accurate progression calculation
3. Multi-Tier Profit Management
  • Single Order Target: Close solo trades at specified profit (default: $30)
  • Multiple Order Target: Grid exits for 2+ trades (default: $15)
  • Emergency Exit: Quick close at minimal profit when max trades reached (default: $1)
  • Total Profit Tracking: Includes swap and commission in profit calculations
4. Advanced Risk Protection Breakeven System
  • Moves stop-loss to entry price when profit target reached
  • Configurable profit threshold (default: 30 pips)
  • Adjustable breakeven offset for safety buffer (default: 2 pips)
  • Works only on single trades (disabled for grids)
Cut-Loss Protection
  • Optional emergency stop based on percentage of balance
  • Closes all trades when drawdown exceeds threshold (default: 2%)
  • Prevents catastrophic losses during extreme market conditions
Technical Exit Strategy
  • Automatically closes trades when entry conditions reverse
  • Uses same Aroon logic in reverse for consistent strategy
  • Helps lock in profits during trend reversals
  • Can be disabled for pure grid trading
5. Time Filter Flexibility
  • Define specific trading hours (default: 01:00 - 21:00 GMT)
  • Avoid low-liquidity periods
  • Supports overnight sessions (crossing midnight)
  • Can be completely disabled for 24/7 operation
6. Professional Order Management
  • Magic number identification for multi-EA operation
  • Lot size normalization to broker specifications
  • Automatic compliance with MIN/MAX lot limits
  • Proper slippage handling (3 points)
作者的更多信息
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
专家
GoldZ AI – XAUUSD黄金交易高级智能EA GoldZ AI是专为XAUUSD(黄金)设计的系统化交易智能EA,利用价格行为分析、趋势识别和基于交易时段的交易逻辑。 交易方法 GoldZ AI专注于关键交易时段(亚洲收盘、伦敦开盘、纽约开盘),识别支撑位和阻力位的潜在突破机会。EA通常每天最多执行1-2笔交易,在活跃市场时段瞄准高概率设置。 主要功能 价格行为分析 – 基于支撑/阻力位突破和市场结构识别交易机会 恢复管理系统 – 包含可调节的风险恢复机制,配置可调整的倍数设置 趋势过滤 – 结合方向性分析来过滤交易信号 新闻感知 – 与Forex Factory日历集成,避免低影响交易时段 GMT自动检测 – 在实盘交易中自动调整至经纪商GMT时区;策略测试可手动设置GMT 技术规格 交易品种:XAUUSD(黄金) 时间周期:M5 最低资金:$100 经纪商:兼容大多数经纪商(推荐Raw点差/ECN) 推荐杠杆:1:500或更高 VPS:推荐使用以获得最佳性能 风险披露 不使用网格交易或对冲策略 使用仓位管理和恢复机制 - 适当的风险管理至关重要 适用于个人账户和资金交易项
GoldZ AI MT5
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
专家
GoldZ AI MT5 – XAUUSD黄金交易高级智能EA GoldZ AI是专为XAUUSD(黄金)设计的系统化交易智能EA,利用价格行为分析、趋势识别和基于交易时段的交易逻辑。 交易方法 GoldZ AI专注于关键交易时段(亚洲收盘、伦敦开盘、纽约开盘),识别支撑位和阻力位的潜在突破机会。EA通常每天最多执行1-2笔交易,在活跃市场时段瞄准高概率设置。 主要功能 价格行为分析 – 基于支撑/阻力位突破和市场结构识别交易机会 恢复管理系统 – 包含可调节的风险恢复机制,配置可调整的倍数设置 趋势过滤 – 结合方向性分析来过滤交易信号 新闻感知 – 与Forex Factory日历集成,避免低影响交易时段 GMT自动检测 – 在实盘交易中自动调整至经纪商GMT时区;策略测试可手动设置GMT 技术规格 交易品种:XAUUSD(黄金) 时间周期:M5 最低资金:$100 经纪商:兼容大多数经纪商(推荐Raw点差/ECN) 推荐杠杆:1:500或更高 VPS:推荐使用以获得最佳性能 风险披露 不使用网格交易或对冲策略 使用仓位管理和恢复机制 - 适当的风险管理至关重要 适用于个人账户和资
