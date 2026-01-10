Smart RSI Trend

A smart trend-following Expert Advisor designed for safe trading on major Forex pairs. This EA combines the responsiveness of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) filter to identify high-probability entries.

It is generated with AI assistance to ensure clean and optimized code structure.

Key Features:

Trend Detection: Uses Fast and Slow EMA crossovers for early trend entry.

Momentum Filter: Uses RSI to filter out false signals (Buy only when momentum is strong).

Risk Management: Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit with a 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio.

Profit Locking: Includes a Dynamic Trailing Stop to secure floating profits.

Recommended Settings: