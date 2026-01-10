Smart RSI Trend
- Experts
- Muhammad Dzarrin Al Ghifari
- Versão: 5.0
A smart trend-following Expert Advisor designed for safe trading on major Forex pairs. This EA combines the responsiveness of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) filter to identify high-probability entries.
It is generated with AI assistance to ensure clean and optimized code structure.
Key Features:
-
Trend Detection: Uses Fast and Slow EMA crossovers for early trend entry.
-
Momentum Filter: Uses RSI to filter out false signals (Buy only when momentum is strong).
-
Risk Management: Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit with a 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio.
-
Profit Locking: Includes a Dynamic Trailing Stop to secure floating profits.
Recommended Settings:
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)
-
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD
-
InpStopLoss: 300 points
-
InpTakeProfit: 600 points