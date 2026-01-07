Smart Trading Board
1. Trading Settings Section
Core Configuration for Your Trading Strategy
Default Lot Size: Set your preferred trade volume with precision
Magic Number: Isolate EA trades for easy identification and management
Trade Comment: Customize order comments for better trade tracking
Multiple Orders Control: Toggle between single or multiple simultaneous positions
Maximum Orders Limit: Prevent over-trading with configurable order limits
Perfect for traders who want complete control over their trading parameters while maintaining organized trade management.
2. Risk Management Section
Professional-Grade Protection for Your Capital
Stop-Loss Protection: Set precise stop-loss levels in points
Take-Profit Targets: Define profit targets with pinpoint accuracy
Risk Percentage Control: Implement percentage-based risk management
Money Management Toggle: Switch between fixed and calculated position sizing
Essential for preserving capital and implementing disciplined risk-reward strategies.
3. Trailing Stop Section
Advanced Profit Protection Technology
Smart Trailing Activation: Enable/disable trailing stops with one click
Measurement Flexibility: Choose between pips or points for all calculations
Trailing Start Threshold: Define when trailing stops should activate
Step & Distance Control: Fine-tune trailing stop sensitivity and distance
Maximize profits while protecting gains with this sophisticated trailing mechanism.
4. Dashboard Settings Section
Customizable Professional Trading Interface
Complete Visual Customization: Choose background, text, and profit/loss colors
Font Control: Select font family and size for optimal readability
Button Styling: Customize button colors and hover effects
Responsive Design: Clean, organized layout that adapts to your preferences
Transform your trading workspace with a professional dashboard that matches your style.
5. Manual Order Settings
Precision Order Placement Tools
Auto-Distance Calculation: Set automatic order distances from current price
Price Control: Choose between automatic or manual price entry
-
Flexible Order Types: Support for all pending order types (Stop/Limit)
Ideal for strategic traders who want precise control over entry points.
6. Panel Management
Space-Efficient Workspace
Minimize/Maximize: Collapse the dashboard when not in use
Start Minimized Option: Begin with clean chart view
Instant Access: Quick toggle between full control and minimal view
Optimize your chart space while maintaining immediate access to trading tools.
Key Features & Benefits
Intelligent Order Management
Four Order Types: Place Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders directly from the dashboard
Real-Time Validation: Built-in checks prevent common trading errors
Order Limit Enforcement: Automatic prevention of over-trading
Advanced Trailing Stop System
Selective Activation: Apply trailing to specific positions or all trades
Customizable Parameters: Tailor trailing behavior to your strategy
Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous protection for open positions
Comprehensive Risk Management
Multi-Layer Protection: Combine fixed stops with percentage-based risk
Account Safety Features: Automatic position sizing calculations
Trade Validation: Pre-trade checks to ensure order viability
Professional Dashboard
Real-Time Market Data: Live spreads, prices, and account information
Visual Status Indicators: Color-coded profit/loss displays
One-Click Controls: Instant access to all trading functions
Trade Management Tools
Bulk Order Management: Close all positions with single click
Selective Trailing: Apply trailing to specific magic number trades
Order Monitoring: Track all active and pending orders in real-time