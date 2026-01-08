Smart Hedge Player

1. Core Configuration & Magic Number Management

Professional Trading Foundation

  • Magic Number System: Isolate EA trades for precise tracking and management

  • Deviation Control: Customizable slippage tolerance for all orders

  • Visual Interface: Customizable on-chart panel with adjustable font sizing

  • Even Order Offset: Configurable price spacing between sequence orders

Perfect for traders who need clear trade identification and precise execution control.

2. Twelve-Step Order Sequence System

Revolutionary Multi-Order Strategy

  • 12 Configurable Order Slots: Complete control over each step in the sequence

  • Flexible Lot Progression: Built-in Fibonacci-inspired lot progression (0.01 to 0.45)

  • Individual Price Settings: Set specific entry prices for each order slot

  • Independent TP/SL Configuration: Customize take-profit and stop-loss for each step

  • Sequential Execution: Orders trigger automatically based on previous fills

Transforms traditional single-entry trading into a sophisticated multi-level strategy.

3. Intelligent Sequence Management

Automated Order Progression

  • State Tracking: Monitors all 12 order states (0=inactive, 1=pending, 2=filled)

  • Automatic Progression: Moves through sequence steps without manual intervention

  • Direction Memory: Remembers initial trade direction for hedge calculations

  • Complete Reset Function: Full sequence restart capability

Ensures consistent strategy execution while eliminating emotional decision-making.

4. Advanced Triggering Mechanisms

Multiple Entry Methodologies

  • M1 Candle-Based Triggering: Automatically initiates sequences based on 1-minute candle closes

  • Manual Button Control: Direct order placement via BUY/SELL buttons for each slot

  • Pending Order Adoption: Automatically detects and adopts manually placed pending orders

  • Price Propagation: Intelligent price calculation for subsequent sequence orders

Combines automated intelligence with manual override capability for maximum flexibility.

5. Smart Order Type Detection

Intelligent Order Placement Logic

  • Market vs. Pending Detection: Automatically determines optimal order type

  • Relative Price Analysis: Compares entry price to current market for order type selection

  • Stop/Limit Auto-Selection: Chooses between stop and limit orders based on price position

  • Broker Compliance: Ensures all orders meet minimum distance requirements

Eliminates order type errors and optimizes execution for each market condition.

6. Comprehensive Hedge Strategy

Professional Risk Management

  • Alternating Direction Logic: Even-numbered orders follow initial direction, odd-numbered hedge

  • Dynamic Price Calculation: Computes hedge order prices based on SL and offset parameters

  • Proportional Lot Sizing: Hedge positions sized according to pre-defined progression

  • Auto-Cancellation: Pending orders automatically cancel when trades close

Creates a sophisticated risk management matrix that protects capital while maintaining profit potential.

7. Visual Control Panel

Professional Trading Interface

  • Complete Order Overview: Real-time display of all 12 sequence slots

  • Interactive Controls: BUY/SELL buttons for each order slot

  • Live Price Updates: Automatic propagation of prices across sequence

  • Quick-Action Buttons: One-click CLOSE ALL and RESET functions

  • Color-Coded Status: Visual indicators for easy monitoring

Provides complete trading control without leaving the chart interface.

Key Features & Benefits

Intelligent Sequence Automation

  • Automatic Step Progression: Moves through 12-step sequence without manual input

  • Order State Tracking: Continuous monitoring of all pending and filled orders

  • Smart Fill Detection: Automatically detects when orders fill and progresses sequence

  • Completion Recognition: Identifies when full sequence completes and resets for next cycle

Advanced Risk Management

  • Multi-Level Position Sizing: Progressive lot sizing manages risk exposure

  • Hedging Strategy: Alternating directions reduce overall portfolio risk

  • Independent TP/SL: Each order has customized risk parameters

  • Auto-Cancel Protection: Eliminates orphaned pending orders

Professional Execution

  • Smart Order Type Selection: Automatically chooses market, stop, or limit orders

  • Price Normalization: Ensures all prices meet broker precision requirements

  • Error-Resistant Design: Comprehensive error handling and recovery

  • CTrade Integration: Utilizes MQL5's professional trading class

Flexible Triggering Options

  • Time-Based Automation: M1 candle triggers for systematic entry

  • Manual Control: Complete manual control via panel buttons

  • Hybrid Approach: Combine automated and manual triggering as needed

  • Pending Order Integration: Works with manually placed pending orders

Comprehensive Trade Management

  • Bulk Close Function: Close all positions with single click

  • Sequence Reset: Complete restart of trading sequence

  • Pending Order Cleanup: Automatic cancellation of orphaned orders

  • Complete Logging: Detailed print statements for all actions

Technical Excellence

Robust Architecture

  • State Machine Design: Professional sequence tracking and management

  • Memory Efficient: Minimal resource consumption during operation

  • Stable Performance: Designed for 24/7 operation without degradation

  • Clean Object Management: Proper creation and deletion of chart objects

Professional Coding Standards

  • Modular Design: Well-organized, maintainable code structure

  • Comprehensive Error Handling: Graceful handling of all error conditions

  • Complete Documentation: Clear comments and logical flow

  • MT5 Optimization: Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 specifications

User Experience Design

  • Intuitive Interface: Logical layout with clear visual hierarchy

  • Real-Time Feedback: Immediate visual confirmation of all actions

  • Easy Configuration: Straightforward input parameters with sensible defaults

  • Minimal Learning Curve: Professional tools presented accessibly

How It Works - The Smart Hedge Strategy

Phase 1: Initial Trigger

  1. Candle-Based Entry: Monitors 1-minute candle closes for initial direction

  2. Manual Alternative: Can be manually triggered via BUY/SELL button

  3. First Order Placement: Places first order in sequence with specified lot size

  4. Price Propagation: Calculates and sets prices for remaining sequence orders

Phase 2: Sequence Execution

  1. Automatic Progression: Each filled order triggers placement of next in sequence

  2. Alternating Direction: Even slots follow initial direction, odd slots hedge

  3. Price Management: Maintains proper price spacing between orders

  4. Risk Control: Independent TP/SL for each order manages individual risk

Phase 3: Completion & Reset

  1. Sequence Completion: Recognizes when all 12 orders have filled

  2. Automatic Reset: Prepares for next trading cycle

  3. Position Management: Continues to manage open positions

  4. Ready State: Awaits next triggering event

Why Choose Smart Hedge Player EA?

For Systematic Traders

  • Rule-Based Approach: Eliminates emotional trading decisions

  • Consistent Execution: Same logic applied to every trade sequence

  • Risk Management First: Built-in hedging and position sizing control

  • Performance Tracking: Clear, measurable strategy results

For Portfolio Managers

  • Multi-Order Strategy: Diversifies entries across price levels

  • Hedging Capability: Reduces overall portfolio risk

  • Scalable Design: Works with any account size

  • Professional Grade: Suitable for institutional-level strategies

For All Experience Levels

  • Beginner-Friendly: Simple setup with comprehensive defaults

  • Advanced Customization: Extensive parameters for experienced traders

  • Educational Value: Learn sophisticated strategies through observation

  • Risk-Aware Design: Multiple layers of protection for capital preservation

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account: Any MT5 account (Demo or Real)

  • Minimum Capital: Flexible based on lot size settings (from $100 micro accounts)

  • Symbols: Works with all Forex pairs and other liquid symbols

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation with M1 triggering

Support & Updates

  • Complete Documentation: Detailed setup guide and strategy explanation

  • Regular Updates: Continuous improvement based on user feedback

  • Market Support: Direct support through MQL5 market channels

  • Strategy Community: Access to other users for optimization tips

Risk Management & Best Practices

  • Start with Demo: Thoroughly test strategy in demo before live trading

  • Understand Strategy: Study the sequence logic before implementation

  • Proper Capitalization: Ensure sufficient margin for 12-order sequence

  • Regular Review: Monitor performance and adjust parameters as needed

  • Market Awareness: Understand that all trading involves risk of loss


Mais do autor
Smart Levels Spikes
Muhammad Akhtar
Utilitários
1. Position Sizing & Risk Management Intelligent Capital Allocation System Flexible Lot Options : Choose between fixed lot sizes or dynamic auto-sizing Auto-Lot Configuration : Calculate position size based on account equity or balance Risk Multiplier : Fine-tune exposure with percentage-based risk adjustment Trade Direction Control : Enable/disable buy and sell signals independently Professional traders will appreciate the granular control over position sizing while beginners benefit from autom
FREE
Smart Flow Pro
Muhammad Akhtar
Utilitários
Smart Flow Pro - Trading Dashboard Core Features Dual Trading Modes Manual-Assisted Trading : Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading Time-Based Automation : Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment Smart Time Management Real-time GMT Clock   with adjustable timezone offset Visual Countdown Timer   showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade Automatic Daily Reset   with session management Color-coded countdown   (White > Yellow > Red as time approa
FREE
Smart Flow Light
Muhammad Akhtar
Utilitários
Smart Flow Light -  Trading Assistant Core Selling Points Smart Interval Trading   - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals Visual Dashboard   - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display One-Click Operations   - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality Risk Management   - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring Key Features   Intuitive Interface   - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls   Preci
FREE
Smart Trading Board
Muhammad Akhtar
Utilitários
1. Trading Settings Section Core Configuration for Your Trading Strategy Default Lot Size : Set your preferred trade volume with precision Magic Number : Isolate EA trades for easy identification and management Trade Comment : Customize order comments for better trade tracking Multiple Orders Control : Toggle between single or multiple simultaneous positions Maximum Orders Limit : Prevent over-trading with configurable order limits Perfect for traders who want complete control over their trading
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário