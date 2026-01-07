Smart Trading Board

1. Trading Settings Section

Core Configuration for Your Trading Strategy

Default Lot Size : Set your preferred trade volume with precision

Magic Number : Isolate EA trades for easy identification and management

Trade Comment : Customize order comments for better trade tracking

Multiple Orders Control : Toggle between single or multiple simultaneous positions

Maximum Orders Limit: Prevent over-trading with configurable order limits

Perfect for traders who want complete control over their trading parameters while maintaining organized trade management.

2. Risk Management Section

Professional-Grade Protection for Your Capital

Stop-Loss Protection : Set precise stop-loss levels in points

Take-Profit Targets : Define profit targets with pinpoint accuracy

Risk Percentage Control : Implement percentage-based risk management

Money Management Toggle: Switch between fixed and calculated position sizing

Essential for preserving capital and implementing disciplined risk-reward strategies.

3. Trailing Stop Section

Advanced Profit Protection Technology

Smart Trailing Activation : Enable/disable trailing stops with one click

Measurement Flexibility : Choose between pips or points for all calculations

Trailing Start Threshold : Define when trailing stops should activate

Step & Distance Control: Fine-tune trailing stop sensitivity and distance

Maximize profits while protecting gains with this sophisticated trailing mechanism.

4. Dashboard Settings Section

Customizable Professional Trading Interface

Complete Visual Customization : Choose background, text, and profit/loss colors

Font Control : Select font family and size for optimal readability

Button Styling : Customize button colors and hover effects

Responsive Design: Clean, organized layout that adapts to your preferences

Transform your trading workspace with a professional dashboard that matches your style.

5. Manual Order Settings

Precision Order Placement Tools

Auto-Distance Calculation : Set automatic order distances from current price

Price Control : Choose between automatic or manual price entry

Flexible Order Types: Support for all pending order types (Stop/Limit)

Ideal for strategic traders who want precise control over entry points.

6. Panel Management

Space-Efficient Workspace

Minimize/Maximize : Collapse the dashboard when not in use

Start Minimized Option : Begin with clean chart view

Instant Access: Quick toggle between full control and minimal view

Optimize your chart space while maintaining immediate access to trading tools.

Key Features & Benefits

Intelligent Order Management

Four Order Types : Place Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders directly from the dashboard

Real-Time Validation : Built-in checks prevent common trading errors

Order Limit Enforcement: Automatic prevention of over-trading

Advanced Trailing Stop System

Selective Activation : Apply trailing to specific positions or all trades

Customizable Parameters : Tailor trailing behavior to your strategy

Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous protection for open positions

Comprehensive Risk Management

Multi-Layer Protection : Combine fixed stops with percentage-based risk

Account Safety Features : Automatic position sizing calculations

Trade Validation: Pre-trade checks to ensure order viability

Professional Dashboard

Real-Time Market Data : Live spreads, prices, and account information

Visual Status Indicators : Color-coded profit/loss displays

One-Click Controls: Instant access to all trading functions

Trade Management Tools