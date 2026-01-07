Smart Trading Board

1. Trading Settings Section

Core Configuration for Your Trading Strategy

  • Default Lot Size: Set your preferred trade volume with precision

  • Magic Number: Isolate EA trades for easy identification and management

  • Trade Comment: Customize order comments for better trade tracking

  • Multiple Orders Control: Toggle between single or multiple simultaneous positions

  • Maximum Orders Limit: Prevent over-trading with configurable order limits

Perfect for traders who want complete control over their trading parameters while maintaining organized trade management.

2. Risk Management Section

Professional-Grade Protection for Your Capital

  • Stop-Loss Protection: Set precise stop-loss levels in points

  • Take-Profit Targets: Define profit targets with pinpoint accuracy

  • Risk Percentage Control: Implement percentage-based risk management

  • Money Management Toggle: Switch between fixed and calculated position sizing

Essential for preserving capital and implementing disciplined risk-reward strategies.

3. Trailing Stop Section

Advanced Profit Protection Technology

  • Smart Trailing Activation: Enable/disable trailing stops with one click

  • Measurement Flexibility: Choose between pips or points for all calculations

  • Trailing Start Threshold: Define when trailing stops should activate

  • Step & Distance Control: Fine-tune trailing stop sensitivity and distance

Maximize profits while protecting gains with this sophisticated trailing mechanism.

4. Dashboard Settings Section

Customizable Professional Trading Interface

  • Complete Visual Customization: Choose background, text, and profit/loss colors

  • Font Control: Select font family and size for optimal readability

  • Button Styling: Customize button colors and hover effects

  • Responsive Design: Clean, organized layout that adapts to your preferences

Transform your trading workspace with a professional dashboard that matches your style.

5. Manual Order Settings

Precision Order Placement Tools

  • Auto-Distance Calculation: Set automatic order distances from current price

  • Price Control: Choose between automatic or manual price entry

  • Flexible Order Types: Support for all pending order types (Stop/Limit)

Ideal for strategic traders who want precise control over entry points.

6. Panel Management

Space-Efficient Workspace

  • Minimize/Maximize: Collapse the dashboard when not in use

  • Start Minimized Option: Begin with clean chart view

  • Instant Access: Quick toggle between full control and minimal view

Optimize your chart space while maintaining immediate access to trading tools.

Key Features & Benefits

Intelligent Order Management

  • Four Order Types: Place Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders directly from the dashboard

  • Real-Time Validation: Built-in checks prevent common trading errors

  • Order Limit Enforcement: Automatic prevention of over-trading

Advanced Trailing Stop System

  • Selective Activation: Apply trailing to specific positions or all trades

  • Customizable Parameters: Tailor trailing behavior to your strategy

  • Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous protection for open positions

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Multi-Layer Protection: Combine fixed stops with percentage-based risk

  • Account Safety Features: Automatic position sizing calculations

  • Trade Validation: Pre-trade checks to ensure order viability

Professional Dashboard

  • Real-Time Market Data: Live spreads, prices, and account information

  • Visual Status Indicators: Color-coded profit/loss displays

  • One-Click Controls: Instant access to all trading functions

Trade Management Tools

  • Bulk Order Management: Close all positions with single click

  • Selective Trailing: Apply trailing to specific magic number trades

  • Order Monitoring: Track all active and pending orders in real-time


