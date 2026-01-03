EURUSD propflow scalper
- 专家
- Vishnu Bajpai
- 版本: 1.30
- 更新: 3 一月 2026
- 激活: 5
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper (M5)
Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor, engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges, not chase reckless growth.
Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance, making it particularly suitable for accounts with daily loss limits, maximum drawdown caps, and strict risk monitoring.
Prop Firm–Relevant Backtest Results
(Using conservative risk aligned with challenge conditions)
-
Starting Balance: $5,000
-
Net Profit: ~$24,560
-
Max Equity Drawdown: ~4.47%
-
Max Balance Drawdown: ~4.17%
-
Profit Factor: ~2.25
-
Recovery Factor: ~26.9
-
Total Trades: 3,248
-
Winning Trades: ~61%
-
Losing Trades: ~39%
These results demonstrate a challenge-safe equity curve, remaining comfortably below typical 5% daily and 10% overall drawdown thresholds used by most prop firms.
(Verified via backtest report screenshot.)
Built Specifically to Pass Prop Firm Challenges
Drawdown Control Comes First
-
Equity and balance drawdown kept under 5% in testing
-
No exposure stacking or compounding risk
-
One active position at a time
-
Designed to survive losing streaks without breaching rules
High Win-Rate = Fewer Recovery Trades
-
Win rate consistently above 60%
-
Reduced dependence on large winners
-
Smooth profit distribution across trades
-
Helps maintain psychological and statistical stability during evaluations
Evaluation-Safe Trading Behavior
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No averaging down
-
No recovery or revenge logic
-
No lot escalation after losses
Prop-Friendly Execution & Broker Hygiene
Automatic Broker Adaptation
-
Detects execution mode automatically (FOK / IOC / RETURN)
-
Adjusts to broker stop-level and spread constraints
-
Compatible with most prop firm MT5 environments
Risk & Validation Safeguards
-
Margin availability checked before every trade
-
Spread filtering to avoid volatile fills
-
Broker-safe SL/TP placement on all positions
Trade Profile Overview
-
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
High-frequency, tick-driven execution
-
Balanced long and short trade distribution
-
Optimized for EURUSD’s deep liquidity
Recommended Prop Firm Setup
-
Symbol: EURUSD
-
Lot Size: Scale according to challenge rules
-
Broker: Prop firm MT5 or low-latency broker
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for execution consistency
Who This EA Is For
-
Traders attempting prop firm evaluations or challenges
-
Users who value passing consistency over fast account flips
-
Traders restricted by daily and max drawdown limits
-
Anyone seeking a systematic, rules-compliant scalper
Important Notes
-
This EA is designed to protect capital first, grow second
-
Strategy logic is proprietary and intentionally protected
-
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance
-
Always align lot size with your prop firm’s rules