Product Name: Institution Sniper Pad: Legendary Trade Panel

Category: Utility / Trade Manager / Risk Management

Short Description:

The ultimate execution tool for professional traders. Visual Drag-and-Drop trading, Auto-Calculation of Lots based on Risk %, Auto Break-Even, and Smart Trailing.

Full Description:

🎯 EXECUTE LIKE A SNIPER. MANAGE LIKE A FUND MANAGER. 🎯



Speed and Risk Management are the difference between a gambler and a professional. The Institution Sniper Pad replaces the default MT5 terminal with a military-grade execution interface.

Forget manual calculations. Forget fumbling with stop losses. With Institution Sniper Pad, you define your risk, drag your lines, and fire.

🔥 THE "LEGENDARY" FEATURES:



💎 Visual Ghost Lines: Press "PREP BUY/SELL" and three lines appear (Entry, SL, TP). Simply drag them to your chart's structure (Order Blocks/FVGs).

💎 Auto-Risk Calculation: Stop guessing lot sizes. Input your Risk % (e.g., 1%), and the panel calculates the exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance instantly.

💎 Instant Execution: "Buy Now" / "Sell Now" buttons for high-volatility moves, still protected by auto-risk calculation.

💎 Smart Management:

Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to entry after a defined profit.

Smart Trailing: Locks in profits as the trend runs.

💎 Portfolio Control: Close trades by category: Close Win, Close Loss, or the PANIC BUTTON (Close All) to secure your equity immediately.

💎 Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor your Daily P/L, Running P/L, and Risk Exposure directly on the chart.

🛠 WHO IS THIS FOR?

* **SMC Traders:** Perfect for placing precise limit orders at Order Blocks.

* **Scalpers:** Execute entries in seconds with pre-calculated risk.

* **Gold Traders:** Manage high volatility with Auto-BE and Panic Close features.