Institution Sniper Pad

Product Name: Institution Sniper Pad: Legendary Trade Panel
Category: Utility / Trade Manager / Risk Management

Short Description:
The ultimate execution tool for professional traders. Visual Drag-and-Drop trading, Auto-Calculation of Lots based on Risk %, Auto Break-Even, and Smart Trailing.

Full Description:

🎯 EXECUTE LIKE A SNIPER. MANAGE LIKE A FUND MANAGER. 🎯

Speed and Risk Management are the difference between a gambler and a professional. The  Institution Sniper Pad replaces the default MT5 terminal with a military-grade execution interface.

Forget manual calculations. Forget fumbling with stop losses. With Institution Sniper Pad, you define your risk, drag your lines, and fire.

🔥 THE "LEGENDARY" FEATURES:

💎  Visual Ghost Lines: Press "PREP BUY/SELL" and three lines appear (Entry, SL, TP). Simply drag them to your chart's structure (Order Blocks/FVGs).
💎  Auto-Risk Calculation: Stop guessing lot sizes. Input your Risk % (e.g., 1%), and the panel calculates the exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance instantly.
💎  Instant Execution: "Buy Now" / "Sell Now" buttons for high-volatility moves, still protected by auto-risk calculation.
💎  Smart Management:

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to entry after a defined profit.

  • Smart Trailing: Locks in profits as the trend runs.
    💎  Portfolio Control: Close trades by category:  Close Win,  Close Loss, or the  PANIC BUTTON (Close All) to secure your equity immediately.
    💎  Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor your Daily P/L, Running P/L, and Risk Exposure directly on the chart.

🛠 WHO IS THIS FOR?
* **SMC Traders:** Perfect for placing precise limit orders at Order Blocks.
* **Scalpers:** Execute entries in seconds with pre-calculated risk.
* **Gold Traders:** Manage high volatility with Auto-BE and Panic Close features.

💡 PRO TIP:
This panel is designed to work perfectly with the **Institutional Structure OrderFlow** indicator. See the zone, drag the lines, execute the trade.


"🚀 LAUNCH PRICE: Only $49 for the first 10 copies! (Next price: $99)"


추천 제품
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
유틸리티
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – MT5용 정밀 트렌드 캡처 EA Moving Average Surfer는 높은 정확도, 효율적인 매매 흐름, 그리고 자동화된 리스크 관리를 중요하게 생각하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문적인 EA입니다. 빠른 이동평균선과 느린 이동평균선을 조합하여 시장의 방향성을 정밀하게 파악하며, 여기에 RSI 필터를 추가하여 모멘텀을 검증함으로써 불필요하거나 품질이 낮은 진입을 효과적으로 피할 수 있습니다. 또한 ATR 기반의 자동 스톱로스 및 테이크프로핏 계산 기능을 통해 변동성에 맞게 손익 목표를 조정하고, 동적 로트 관리 기능은 계좌 보호와 최적의 포지션 크기 계산을 동시에 수행합니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동 가능하며, 스캘핑부터 스윙 트레이딩까지 다양한 스타일을 지원합니다. 고유한 매직 넘버 기능 덕분에 여러 차트에서 동시에 EA를 실행해도 안전성이 유지됩니다. Moving Average Surfer는 추세 탐지, 모멘텀 검증, 스마트 리스크 제어를
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
지표
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
Experts
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT5
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
유틸리티
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Trade Manager MT5 Mr Sam Gold
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
유틸리티
️ Discover the powerful Trade Manager for MetaTrader, a tool that will revolutionize your trading experience in the financial market. This innovative software provides you with efficiency and speed, allowing you to execute all your trades quickly and visually. ️ With just a click of a button, the Trade Manager creates three strategic lines: a blue line for order placement, a green line for take profit, and a red line for stop loss. These lines offer you a clear focus and enable you to manage
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Price Action Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic :     it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition);     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%;     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
Advanced Account Monitoring
Bruno Werneck Vieira
유틸리티
Summary of the Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 The Advanced Account Monitoring for MT5 is a powerful tool designed for advanced account monitoring, offering traders detailed insights into their trading performance. This indicator provides a comprehensive dashboard to track drawdowns, profits, and trading volumes across different timeframes. Below is an overview of its key functions: Account and Robot Monitoring The indicator allows users to monitor either the entire account or a specific Ex
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
유틸리티
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
유틸리티
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
가격으로 TP 및 SL 설정 – MT5 자동 주문 수정기 모든 거래에 대해 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 수준 자동 설정 ️ 모든 통화쌍 및 EA와 호환, 심볼 또는 매직넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 직접 가격 값(예: EURUSD의 1.12345)을 사용하여 거래의 정확한 테이크프로핏(TP)과 스톱로스(SL) 수준을 정의하고 적용합니다. 포인트나 핍 없음. 모든 주문 또는 선택된 심볼/매직넘버에 대해 깔끔하고 정확한 거래 관리가 가능합니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 수정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직넘버에 적용 ️ 0을 입력하여 거래의 TP 또는 SL 제거 차트에 연결되면 완전 자동 작동 모든 거래 자산과 호환 적합 대상: 빠른 TP/SL 제어를 원하는 수동 트레이더 기본 종료 로직을 재정의해야 하는 EA 사용자 복잡한 포지션을 관리하는 다중 주문 트레이더 질문이나 제안이 있으신가요?
PriceMovementMapper
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
유틸리티
PriceMovementMapper는 가격 행동에 대한 독특한 시각적 접근 방식으로 기술 분석을 혁신합니다. MT5용 이 혁신적인 지표는 동적 블록을 생성하여 일일 시가/종가 범위를 지능형 수직선으로 매핑하고 가격 극한값을 보여줍니다. 기존 도구와 달리 색상으로 구분된 사각형과 직관적인 연결선을 통해 시장 구조, 추세 강도 및 주요 지지/저항 수준을 선명하게 시각화합니다. 각 거래일은 시가에서 종가까지 가격의 전체 여정을 보여주는 독특한 블록으로 표현되며, 수직 확장은 가격이 시가 및 종가 수준을 얼마나 넘어 이동했는지 보여줍니다. 높은 확률의 거래 기회 식별에서 우위를 찾는 스윙 트레이더, 기술 분석가 및 가격 행동 애호가에게 이상적입니다. 이 지표는 모든 금융 상품 및 일간 이하의 모든 타임프레임에서 작동하며, 사용자 정의 가능한 색상, 스타일 및 채우기 옵션을 통해 시장 움직임에 대한 비교할 수 없는 명확성과 맞춤형 거래 경험을 제공합니다. PriceMovementMapper
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
지표
우리의   Basic Support and Resistance   표시기는 기술 분석을 향상시키는 데 필요한 솔루션입니다.이 표시기는 차트/ MT4 버전 특징 피보나치 수준의 통합 : 지원 및 저항 수준과 함께 피보나치 수준을 표시하는 옵션과 함께, 우리의 지표는 시장 행동과 가능한 역전 영역에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 제공합니다. 성능 최적화 : 각 막대의 개구부에서만 확장 라인을 업데이트하는 옵션을 사용하여, 우리의 지표는 지원 및 저항 수준의 정확도를 희생하지 않고 최적의 성능을 보장합니다. 입력 주요 설정 Timeframe:  이 입력을 통해 차트에 더 높은 기간의 지지선과 저항선을 표시하도록 선택할 수 있습니다. Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   이 입력을 사용하면 지지대와 저항의 강도를 결정할 수 있습니다.숫자가 높을수록지지/저항이 더 강해집니다. Price mode:  이 매개 변수를 사용하면 지원 및 저항 수준을
ForexcopyLocalMT5
Wei Ming Ding
유틸리티
1. 12개의 마스터 계정에서 100개의 슬레이브 계정으로 주문을 복사합니다. 슬레이브 계정의 수는 12에서 100까지 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 2. MT4에서 MT4, MT4에서 MT5, MT5에서 MT4, MT5에서 MT5를 지원합니다. 3. EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDk와 같은 다양한 플랫폼에서 거래 종류의 접미사를 식별합니다. 4. XAUUSD=GOLD와 같은 사용자 정의 통화 일치. 5. 모든 거래를 복사하거나 BUY, SELL, CLOSE 지침만 복사할 수 있습니다. 6. 손절매 복사 여부를 선택할 수 있습니다. 7. 마스터 계정이 BUY, 슬레이브 계정이 SELL 또는 그 반대와 같이 역순으로 복사할 수 있습니다. 마스터 계정이 포지션을 청산하면 슬레이브 계정은 같은 방향으로 복사되든 반대로 되든 상관없이 동시에 포지션을 청산합니다. 8. 슬레이브 계정이 해지되는 등의 사고 발생시 마스터 계정은 청산 신호가 있지만 슬레이브 계정은 제때 복사하지 않습니
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 버전 2025 249달러 - 첫 5명만! 실시간 신호 Sonic R Pro Enhanced의 실시간 성과 확인하기: 거래 전략 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 Dragon Band (EMA 34 및 EMA 89)를 기반으로 한 전통적인 Sonic R 전략의 업그레이드 버전으로, 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. 타임프레임: M15, M30 지원 통화쌍: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 거래 스타일: 스윙 트레이딩 - 풀백 및 반대 트렌드 최소 자본: 500 USD 레버리지: 1:200 이상 사용자 가이드 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 단순함을 위해 최적화되었습니다. 사용자는 RiskAmount 하나의 파라미터만 설정하면 됩니다. RiskAmount < 0일 경우: 계좌 잔액의 백분율로 위험을 계산 RiskAmount > 0일 경우: 거래당 고정 USD 금액으로 위험을 설정 예제:
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
유틸리티
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 다기능 트레이딩 어시스턴트 66개 이상의 전문 기능을 하나의 인터페이스로 통합. 더 빠르고 안전한 트레이딩을 경험하세요. 리스크 관리, 주문 자동화, 포지션 제어, 시장 분석 을 한 번에 수행할 수 있는 강력한 도구입니다. 초보자부터 전문 트레이더까지 모두에게 적합합니다. 트레이더가 선택하는 이유 원클릭으로 빠른 주문 실행 및 관리 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 SL/TP, 숨김 주문 포지션 관리: 부분 청산, 브레이크이븐, 자동 트레일링 스톱 시장 분석: 수요/공급 구역, 변동성, 통화 강도, 세션 상세 통계 및 다중 심볼 지원 Telegram 알림 기능 주요 기능 (66+) 리스크 관리: 자동 로트 계산, 손익비 관리 주문 관리: SL/TP, 트레일링 스톱(11가지 모드), 부분 청산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 및 예약 주문 시장 분석: 변동성, 지지/저항, 세션 인디케이터 통계:
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
유틸리티
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Fibo Retracao Maxima e Minima Full
Robson Ferreira
지표
최대값과 최소값을 기반으로 자동으로 그려지는 되돌림 및 방어 구역을 "Maximum and Minimum Fibonacci Retracement Full" 지표로 확인하세요 이 지표에서는 되돌림 수준 이 당일 고가와 저가 에 따라 자동으로 조정 되므로 트레이더가 중요한 되돌림 포인트, 예를 들어 골든 존 (61.8%) 을 분석할 수 있습니다. 많은 사람들에게 피보나치 기술적 되돌림 지표는 필수적이며, 시장 움직임 예측의 기초가 됩니다. 이 도구의 이름은 13세기 이탈리아 수학자 피사의 레오나르도 에서 유래했습니다. 당일 고가와 저가를 기반으로 피보나치 되돌림 을 자동으로 그립니다. 지지선 또는 저항선 참고 로 사용할 수 있습니다. 중요한 퍼센트 수준 포함: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% MetaTrader 5 와 호환되며, 모든 계정 유형에서 테스트 완료, 전략 테스터 와 외환(Forex) , 주식 , 지수 , B3 - 브라질 증권거래소 시
Boleta RTrader
Rubens Pergentino Da Silva
유틸리티
Boleta RTrader - A Boleta Mais Completa para MetaTrader 5 A ferramenta definitiva para traders que buscam precisão, agilidade e controle total sobre suas operações no MetaTrader 5. **IMPORTANTE**: É aconselhável desabilitar no gráfico do MT5 o histórico de negociações somente quando for usar saídas parcias e precisar movimentar a ordem parcial para evitar delay. --- PRINCIPAIS FUNCIONALIDADES: EXECUÇÃO DE ORDENS **Compra e Venda Instantâneas**: Execute ordens a mercado com um único clique **
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
지표
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
유틸리티
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
지표
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
지표
기술 설명 – MetaTrader 5용 Delta Profile Delta Profile 은 MetaTrader 5에서 정의된 캔들 범위 내의 거래량 흐름을 세부적으로 분석하기 위해 설계된 지표입니다. 이 도구는 각 가격 수준에서 양의 거래량(상승과 관련) 과 음의 거래량(하락과 관련) 간의 불균형을 구조화하고 시각화합니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 실제로 거래가 집중되는 가격 영역과 시장 불균형이 형성되는 구간을 명확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. 핵심 개념 지표는 가격 레벨 을 인식하고 이를 양의 거래량, 음의 거래량 및 순 델타(양-음 차이)로 분류합니다. 각 가격 레벨은 수평 막대 로 차트에 표시되며, 거래가 집중되는 구간을 직관적으로 보여줍니다. 사용자는 분석할 캔들의 개수 , 가격 반올림 정밀도 , 최대 표시 레벨 수 , 표시 옵션 등을 직접 설정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 가격 레벨 매핑 : 사용자가 지정한 자릿수에 맞게 가격을 반올림하여 거래량을 집계합니다. 순 델타 계산 : 양
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
지표
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (106)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
유틸리티
Cerberus the Equity Watcher는 귀하의 계정 자산을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 잘못된 EA 또는 재량 트레이더인 경우 감정적 행동으로 인해 발생하는 주요 손실을 방지하는 위험 관리 도구입니다. 버그가 있을 수 있거나 예상치 못한 시장 상황에서 잘 수행되지 않을 수 있는 EA에 의존하는 체계적 거래자에게 매우 유용합니다. Cerberus를 사용하면 최소 자산 가치와 (선택적으로) 최대 가치를 설정할 수 있습니다. 둘 중 하나에 도달하면 모든 위치가 평평해지고 모든 보류 중인 주문이 닫히고 모든 EA가 "죽습니다". 모든 위치를 평평하게 하면 알림이 사용자 휴대폰으로 전송되고 명확한 메시지가 화면에 표시됩니다. "평평화" 이후에 Cerberus는 주식 가치를 계속 주시하고 다시 초기화될 때까지 추가 거래 시도를 중단합니다. Cerberus가 수행하는 모든 작업은 화면에 명확하게 표시되고 Expert Advisor 탭에 보고되며 사용자에게 알림이 전송됩니다. 사용자의 실수
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
유틸리티
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
유틸리티
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Institutional Structure OrderFlow
Kanok Meekunchorn
지표
Product Name:   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (SMC God Tier) Category:   Indicator / Trend / Price Action Short Description: The ultimate Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator. Detects Order Blocks, FVGs, and Structure Breaks with institutional mitigation logic. Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex. Full Description: STOP TRADING RETAIL. START TRADING INSTITUTIONAL. Are you tired of lagging indicators? The   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (ISOF)   is not just another signal too
Killer App SMC
Kanok Meekunchorn
지표
Institutional Killer App – The Ultimate Smart Money & Risk Engine Overview: Master the markets with Institutional Killer App , a "God Tier" trading suite designed to bring institutional-grade precision to your charts . This all-in-one indicator automates complex Smart Money Concepts (SMC), volume analysis, and professional risk management . Core Features: Smart Structure Mapping: Automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Break of Structure (BOS) with high-precision swing points . Institutiona
Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier
Kanok Meekunchorn
지표
Product Name:  Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier Short Description: The ultimate Institutional Trading tool. Features True Order Blocks, Volume-Filtered BOS/ChoCH, and Imbalance detection. No repaint, No lag, 100% Rule-Based. Full Description:   Stop Trading Like a Retailer. Start Trading Like an Institution.   Are you tired of fake breakouts and messy charts?  Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier  is not just an indicator; it's a complete trading system designed to align your trades with Smart Mone
Apex Liquidity SMC
Kanok Meekunchorn
지표
Apex Liquidity SMC - The Institutional Trading Suite Stop guessing market direction. Start trading with Institutional Logic. Apex Liquidity SMC  is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect  Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , identify  Smart Money footprints , and filter noise using  Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis . Designed for  XAUUSD (Gold) ,  Indices , and  Major Forex Pairs , this tool helps you find high-probability setups by aligning the lower timeframe ent
Apex Predator Legend
Kanok Meekunchorn
지표
Product Name:  Apex Predator Legend [God Tier] Short Description:  The ultimate institutional trading system combining Quantitative Scoring, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and Dynamic Volatility. No Repaint.   Stop Hunting... Start Feasting with APEX PREDATOR LEGEND. Are you tired of getting stopped out by liquidity grabs? Do you struggle to find the perfect entry in a chaotic market? Apex Predator Legend  is not just an indicator; it is a complete  Institutional Trading Framework . This "God Ti
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변