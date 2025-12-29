Institution Sniper Pad
- Utilitaires
- Kanok Meekunchorn
- Version: 4.60
- Mise à jour: 29 décembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Product Name: Institution Sniper Pad: Legendary Trade Panel
Category: Utility / Trade Manager / Risk Management
Short Description:
The ultimate execution tool for professional traders. Visual Drag-and-Drop trading, Auto-Calculation of Lots based on Risk %, Auto Break-Even, and Smart Trailing.
Full Description:
Speed and Risk Management are the difference between a gambler and a professional. The Institution Sniper Pad replaces the default MT5 terminal with a military-grade execution interface.
Forget manual calculations. Forget fumbling with stop losses. With Institution Sniper Pad, you define your risk, drag your lines, and fire.
💎 Visual Ghost Lines: Press "PREP BUY/SELL" and three lines appear (Entry, SL, TP). Simply drag them to your chart's structure (Order Blocks/FVGs).
💎 Auto-Risk Calculation: Stop guessing lot sizes. Input your Risk % (e.g., 1%), and the panel calculates the exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance instantly.
💎 Instant Execution: "Buy Now" / "Sell Now" buttons for high-volatility moves, still protected by auto-risk calculation.
💎 Smart Management:
-
Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to entry after a defined profit.
-
Smart Trailing: Locks in profits as the trend runs.
💎 Portfolio Control: Close trades by category: Close Win, Close Loss, or the PANIC BUTTON (Close All) to secure your equity immediately.
💎 Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor your Daily P/L, Running P/L, and Risk Exposure directly on the chart.
🛠 WHO IS THIS FOR?
* **SMC Traders:** Perfect for placing precise limit orders at Order Blocks.
* **Scalpers:** Execute entries in seconds with pre-calculated risk.
* **Gold Traders:** Manage high volatility with Auto-BE and Panic Close features.
This panel is designed to work perfectly with the **Institutional Structure OrderFlow** indicator. See the zone, drag the lines, execute the trade.