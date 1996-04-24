Institution Sniper Pad

Product Name: Institution Sniper Pad: Legendary Trade Panel
Category: Utility / Trade Manager / Risk Management

Short Description:
The ultimate execution tool for professional traders. Visual Drag-and-Drop trading, Auto-Calculation of Lots based on Risk %, Auto Break-Even, and Smart Trailing.

Full Description:

🎯 EXECUTE LIKE A SNIPER. MANAGE LIKE A FUND MANAGER. 🎯

Speed and Risk Management are the difference between a gambler and a professional. The  Institution Sniper Pad replaces the default MT5 terminal with a military-grade execution interface.

Forget manual calculations. Forget fumbling with stop losses. With Institution Sniper Pad, you define your risk, drag your lines, and fire.

🔥 THE "LEGENDARY" FEATURES:

💎  Visual Ghost Lines: Press "PREP BUY/SELL" and three lines appear (Entry, SL, TP). Simply drag them to your chart's structure (Order Blocks/FVGs).
💎  Auto-Risk Calculation: Stop guessing lot sizes. Input your Risk % (e.g., 1%), and the panel calculates the exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance instantly.
💎  Instant Execution: "Buy Now" / "Sell Now" buttons for high-volatility moves, still protected by auto-risk calculation.
💎  Smart Management:

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to entry after a defined profit.

  • Smart Trailing: Locks in profits as the trend runs.
    💎  Portfolio Control: Close trades by category:  Close Win,  Close Loss, or the  PANIC BUTTON (Close All) to secure your equity immediately.
    💎  Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor your Daily P/L, Running P/L, and Risk Exposure directly on the chart.

🛠 WHO IS THIS FOR?
* **SMC Traders:** Perfect for placing precise limit orders at Order Blocks.
* **Scalpers:** Execute entries in seconds with pre-calculated risk.
* **Gold Traders:** Manage high volatility with Auto-BE and Panic Close features.

💡 PRO TIP:
This panel is designed to work perfectly with the **Institutional Structure OrderFlow** indicator. See the zone, drag the lines, execute the trade.

