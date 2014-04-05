Institutional Structure OrderFlow

Product Name: Institutional Structure & Order Flow (SMC God Tier)

Category: Indicator / Trend / Price Action

Short Description:

The ultimate Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator. Detects Order Blocks, FVGs, and Structure Breaks with institutional mitigation logic. Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex.

Full Description:

🛑 STOP TRADING RETAIL. START TRADING INSTITUTIONAL. 🛑



Are you tired of lagging indicators? The Institutional Structure & Order Flow (ISOF) is not just another signal tool. It is a complete Market Structure Mapping System designed to reveal the footprints of Smart Money (Banks & Institutions).

Unlike basic SMC indicators that clutter your chart with hundreds of lines, ISOF uses advanced "Mitigation Logic". It automatically cleans up old zones that have been invalidated or used, keeping your chart clean and focused on fresh, high-probability opportunities.

🚀 KEY FEATURES:



✅ Smart Order Blocks (OB): Identifies high-probability institutional entry zones based on Break of Structure (BOS).

✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Detects market imbalances where price acts like a magnet. Visualizes both bullish and bearish gaps with customizable transparency.

✅ Advanced Mitigation Logic: The "Legendary" feature. The indicator automatically removes zones that have been mitigated (tested) or broken, preventing false signals.

✅ Break of Structure (BOS): clear visual arrows for trend confirmation (Bullish/Bearish).

✅ Multi-Asset Tuned: Calibrated for XAUUSD (Gold) precision, but fully adjustable for Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Indices.

📊 HOW TO TRADE (THE STRATEGY):

1. Wait for a **BOS Arrow** to confirm the trend direction.

2. Wait for price to retrace into a fresh **Order Block (OB)** or **Fair Value Gap (FVG)**.

3. Use price action confirmation to enter the trade.

4. (Recommended) Use with our **Institution Sniper Pad** for precision execution.

⚙️ SETTINGS:

* **History Bars:** How far back to scan.

* **Swing Period:** Adjust sensitivity for Structure Breaks.

* **Gap Size:** Customize FVG detection (Tight for Forex, Wide for Gold).

* **Visuals:** Fully customizable colors for Light/Dark themes.