Apex Liquidity SMC

Apex Liquidity SMC - The Institutional Trading Suite

Stop guessing market direction. Start trading with Institutional Logic.

Apex Liquidity SMC is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect Fair Value Gaps (FVG), identify Smart Money footprints, and filter noise using Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis.

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)Indices, and Major Forex Pairs, this tool helps you find high-probability setups by aligning the lower timeframe entry with the higher timeframe trend.

💎 Why is this "God Tier"?

  • Smart Money Logic: Detects valid FVG zones where institutions execute large orders.
  • MTF Trend Filter: Automatically checks the Higher Timeframe (e.g., H4) Trend. If the H4 trend is Bearish, the system filters out weak Buy signals on M5.
  • Zero Repaint: Signals appear on candle close and never vanish.
  • Interactive Dashboard: A professional panel showing Trend Status, Win Rate statistics, and Spread. Can be minimized to keep your chart clean.

🚀 Key Features

1.       Sniper Entries: Clear Buy/Sell arrows verified by Volume and Momentum.

2.       Dynamic Targets: Automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR (Volatility), ensuring your stops adapt to market conditions.

3.       Liquidity Rails: Displays recent Swing Highs and Lows to help you spot liquidity sweeps.

4.       Full Alert System: Mobile Push Notifications, Pop-ups, and Sound alerts so you never miss a trade.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • InpHTF_Frame: Select the Higher Timeframe for trend filtering (Recommended: H4 for Gold Scalping).
  • InpSL_ATR_Mult: Multiplier for Stop Loss distance (Recommended: 1.5 - 2.0).
  • InpRR_Ratio: Risk:Reward Ratio for TP calculation (Default: 1:2).

📈 How to Trade

1.       Check the Dashboard: Ensure "Current Trend" and "HTF Filter" match (e.g., both GREEN).

2.       Wait for Signal: Enter when a Signal Arrow + FVG Box appears.

3.       Set Targets: Place your SL and TP at the suggested lines displayed on the chart.

Ideal for: M5, M15, and H1 Timeframes.
Assets: XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, BTCUSD.


Produtos recomendados
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
King Binary Forex Dashboard
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicadores
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Balance Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicadores
O indicador mede o saldo de agressão para cada Candle. A fórmula é a seguinte: Agressão = Volume de Compra - Volume de Venda. Nota:  Recomenda-se utilizar os valores padrões de configuração e VPS. Não funciona em Forex. Conheça Nossos Produtos   Parâmetros : Números de dias anteriores ao atual para cálculo; Divisor do Volume e; Habilita cálculo do candle atual; Histograma Estilo da linha  e; Tamanho; Linha Estilo da linha e; Tamanho; Acompanhe-nos no nosso sites e envie sua dúvida na aba
Arrow Trends
Saad Janah
Indicadores
Arrow Trends – Clear Trade Entry Signals for MetaTrader 5 Arrow Trends is a professional arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide trade entry signals in the direction of the prevailing trend. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Arrow Trends helps you identify strong opportunities. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Once an arrow appears, it never disappears. Trend-Focused Entries: Signals align with the dominant market direction. Multi-Timeframe Ready: From 1-
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
Indicadores
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicadores
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicadores
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicadores
Introdução ao Smart Engulfing MT5: Adentre no mundo do trading refinado com o Smart Engulfing MT5 – seu indicador profissional para identificação de padrões envolventes de alta qualidade. Desenvolvido com precisão e facilidade de uso em mente, essa ferramenta é exclusivamente criada para usuários do MetaTrader 5. Descubra oportunidades de trading lucrativas de forma fácil, já que o Smart Engulfing MT5 guia você com alertas, setas e três níveis distintos de take-profit, tornando-se o companheiro
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicadores
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Mini Indice Composition
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicadores
Mini Índice Composition: A Revolução na Análise do Mini Índice! O Mini Índice Composition é um indicador inovador que monitora em tempo real as principais ações que compõem o mini índice, trazendo uma visão quantitativa poderosa sobre o fluxo de ordens do mercado! Como Funciona? Diferente de outros indicadores que utilizam apenas dados históricos, o Mini Índice Composition faz uma leitura ao vivo das ordens que entram e saem das ações, pesando o impacto direto no mini índice. Com
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Indicadores
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro v3.22 - Professional Japanese Candlestick Analysis System What Is This Indicator? CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro is an advanced educational tool combining candlestick pattern analysis with Moving Average context across multiple timeframes. The indicator recognizes 11 key Japanese candlestick formations and presents them in the context of market trend, Swing High/Low levels, and position relative to moving averages. Main Features 1. Candlestick
Advanced Trend Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicadores
The   Advanced Trend Scalper MT5  indicator is designed to help both novices and professional traders. The indicator analyses the market and gives you buy and sell signals. It does not use any other indicators, it works only with the market actions. The signal appears right after the candle close and it does not repaint. The efficient algorithm provides a high degree of reliability of such signals.  Advanced Trend Scalpe r  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
O KT Liquidity Sweep Filter identifica e destaca zonas críticas de varredura de liquidez. Ele combina essas zonas com rejeições claras de ação do preço e um filtro de tendência adaptável para gerar sinais precisos de compra e venda alinhados com a tendência do mercado. O indicador diferencia entre zonas principais e secundárias de varredura de liquidez, marcando as áreas principais com setas grandes e as secundárias com setas menores para facilitar a identificação. Setas grandes: Indicam sinais
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
Indicadores
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicadores
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicadores
Introduction The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator , it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy , whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader. How does this indicator work? This indic
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indicadores
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Indicadores
Siga a tendência. Sim, aguarde o sinal de entrada, seja de compra ou venda, num quadro de 15 minutos, e verifique o sinal se aparece num quadro de 30 minutos (por vezes demora uma hora ou mais para o sinal aparecer. Pode voltar para o quadro de 15 minutos e volte ao quadro de 30 minutos, e repita isto até que o sinal principal lhe apareça. Se o sinal aparecer no quadro de 30 minutos, introduza o preço e o lucro será obtido quando a linha de desenho mudar. , o lucro é contabilizado ou quando apa
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
Ichimoku Trend Scalper
Abdullah Alhariri
Indicadores
O Ichimoku Multi-Layer Trend Oscillator Pro é um sistema avançado de leitura de tendências e entrada/saída que transforma os cálculos Ichimoku em quatro poderosas camadas de osciladores. Essas camadas fornecem uma representação visual clara da força da tendência, do momentum e dos pontos de entrada/saída mais seguros. O indicador também inclui confirmações opcionais de RSI , MACD , EMA e ATR para formar um conjunto completo de decisões de negociação. Estrutura Única de Oscilador Multicamadas
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.5 (10)
Indicadores
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Este indicador encontra os padrões de retração AB = CD. O padrão AB = CD Retracement é uma estrutura de preço de 4 pontos em que o segmento de preço inicial é parcialmente retraído e seguido por um movimento equidistante da conclusão da retirada, e é a base básica para todos os padrões harmônicos. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Tamanhos de padrão personalizáveis Proporções AC e BD personalizáveis Períodos de interrupção personali
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (33)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada crucial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. O indicador escaneia constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de consolidação em uma direção e fornece o sinal preciso logo antes do movimento principal. Obtenha o scanner de múltiplos ativos e múltiplos períodos aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Principais recursos Níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit são fornecidos pelo indicador. Acompanha um painel Scan
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicadores
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustentados por verdadeiro momentum. Este sistema   não tenta prever topos ou fundos . Ele
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicadores
AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicadores
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Mais do autor
Institutional Structure OrderFlow
Kanok Meekunchorn
Indicadores
Product Name:   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (SMC God Tier) Category:   Indicator / Trend / Price Action Short Description: The ultimate Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator. Detects Order Blocks, FVGs, and Structure Breaks with institutional mitigation logic. Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex. Full Description: STOP TRADING RETAIL. START TRADING INSTITUTIONAL. Are you tired of lagging indicators? The   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (ISOF)   is not just another signal too
Institution Sniper Pad
Kanok Meekunchorn
Utilitários
Product Name:   Institution Sniper Pad: Legendary Trade Panel Category:   Utility / Trade Manager / Risk Management Short Description: The ultimate execution tool for professional traders. Visual Drag-and-Drop trading, Auto-Calculation of Lots based on Risk %, Auto Break-Even, and Smart Trailing. Full Description: EXECUTE LIKE A SNIPER. MANAGE LIKE A FUND MANAGER. Speed and Risk Management are the difference between a gambler and a professional. The   Institution Sniper Pad   replaces t
Killer App SMC
Kanok Meekunchorn
Indicadores
Institutional Killer App – The Ultimate Smart Money & Risk Engine Overview: Master the markets with Institutional Killer App , a "God Tier" trading suite designed to bring institutional-grade precision to your charts . This all-in-one indicator automates complex Smart Money Concepts (SMC), volume analysis, and professional risk management . Core Features: Smart Structure Mapping: Automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Break of Structure (BOS) with high-precision swing points . Institutiona
Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier
Kanok Meekunchorn
Indicadores
Product Name:  Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier Short Description: The ultimate Institutional Trading tool. Features True Order Blocks, Volume-Filtered BOS/ChoCH, and Imbalance detection. No repaint, No lag, 100% Rule-Based. Full Description:   Stop Trading Like a Retailer. Start Trading Like an Institution.   Are you tired of fake breakouts and messy charts?  Liquidity Sniper SMC God Tier  is not just an indicator; it's a complete trading system designed to align your trades with Smart Mone
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário