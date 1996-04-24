Institution Sniper Pad

Product Name: Institution Sniper Pad: Legendary Trade Panel
Category: Utility / Trade Manager / Risk Management

Short Description:
The ultimate execution tool for professional traders. Visual Drag-and-Drop trading, Auto-Calculation of Lots based on Risk %, Auto Break-Even, and Smart Trailing.

Full Description:

🎯 EXECUTE LIKE A SNIPER. MANAGE LIKE A FUND MANAGER. 🎯

Speed and Risk Management are the difference between a gambler and a professional. The  Institution Sniper Pad replaces the default MT5 terminal with a military-grade execution interface.

Forget manual calculations. Forget fumbling with stop losses. With Institution Sniper Pad, you define your risk, drag your lines, and fire.

🔥 THE "LEGENDARY" FEATURES:

💎  Visual Ghost Lines: Press "PREP BUY/SELL" and three lines appear (Entry, SL, TP). Simply drag them to your chart's structure (Order Blocks/FVGs).
💎  Auto-Risk Calculation: Stop guessing lot sizes. Input your Risk % (e.g., 1%), and the panel calculates the exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance instantly.
💎  Instant Execution: "Buy Now" / "Sell Now" buttons for high-volatility moves, still protected by auto-risk calculation.
💎  Smart Management:

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to entry after a defined profit.

  • Smart Trailing: Locks in profits as the trend runs.
    💎  Portfolio Control: Close trades by category:  Close Win,  Close Loss, or the  PANIC BUTTON (Close All) to secure your equity immediately.
    💎  Real-Time Dashboard: Monitor your Daily P/L, Running P/L, and Risk Exposure directly on the chart.

🛠 WHO IS THIS FOR?
* **SMC Traders:** Perfect for placing precise limit orders at Order Blocks.
* **Scalpers:** Execute entries in seconds with pre-calculated risk.
* **Gold Traders:** Manage high volatility with Auto-BE and Panic Close features.

💡 PRO TIP:
This panel is designed to work perfectly with the **Institutional Structure OrderFlow** indicator. See the zone, drag the lines, execute the trade.

FREE
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
