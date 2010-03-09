Medallion

Medallion is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequence of isolated signals. This approach enables the Expert Advisor to extract structure from apparent market noise and to continuously refine its internal assumptions based on its own trading outcomes. Medallion is explicitly not a grid and not a martingale system; instead, it represents a mathematically grounded framework focused on stability, statistical expectancy, and long-term robustness.

The strategy is optimized for EUR/USD and is deliberately designed to be time-frameagnostic. Analytical core operates on price distributions and spectral characteristics rather than on candle granularity, enabling stable and systematic market assessment. Medallion seeks to generate consistent returns across varying market regimes — trending, ranging, or transitional — by exploiting intrinsic properties of the price series itself. Risk management and position sizing are fully automated and continuously recalculated, while a logarithmically derived trailing mechanism aims to maximize profit efficiency without compromising capital protection. Beyond trading logic, Medallion performs real-time self-analysis, evaluates the viability of holding existing positions, and rigorously monitors broker specifications, execution quality, and system parameters. Comprehensive high-resolution logging ensures transparency, diagnostic clarity, and early detection of any execution anomalies — positioning Medallion not merely as a trading tool, but as a disciplined quantitative research agent operating autonomously in live market conditions.


Strategy Architecture — Core Principles

Medallion's trading logic is structured as a set of independent yet tightly integrated analytical layers, each addressing a specific dimension of market uncertainty.
  1. AI-Driven Decision Framework: A GPT-based analytical core evaluates market states contextually, prioritizing probabilistic consistency over rigid rule execution.
  2. Spectral and Statistical Price Analysis: Price behavior is analyzed using fourier series decomposition and advances statistical methods to distinguish structural dynamics from stochastic noise.
  3. Bayesian Market Inference: Bayesian probability updating governs entry, exit, and position management decisions. A logarithmically derived trailling mechanism is usedto enhance efficiency while maintaining risk discipline.
  4. Predictive Confirmation Filter: An additional filter validates trade entires and estimates short-term market behavior, reducing exposure to statiscally unforvable conditions.
  5. Self-Analysis and Dynamic: Risk Evaluation The system continuously reassesses open positions and historical outcomes, identiying scenatios where contiuned posotion holdingis no longer statistically justified.

Configuration and Operational Parameters

  • Timeframes: Any
  • Instrument: EUR/USD 
  • Quotes: 5 digits
  • Account Type: Hedging is recommended. Netting is supported with certain operational limitations
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Risk per Trade: Defined by user configuration
  • Broker Compatibility: Any broker

For full analytical functionality, Medallion requires sufficient historical data:

  • Minimum: 10,000 M1 bars
  • Recommended: 100,000 M1 bars

If insufficient data is detected, the Expert Advisor automatically initiates data loading and informs the user about the process. In MetaTrader 4, this behavior is visible during testing; on live accounts, brief data loading after initialization is a normal operational state.

Historical Research and Testing

Extensive historical modeling has been conducted on EUR/USD, covering the period from 2013 to the present across multiple market regimes. Depending on configuration, simulations demonstrated a wide range of performance characteristics, reflecting the adaptive nature of the system rather than dependence on a single market phase.
All results represent research and modeling outcomes only and are provided strictly for transparency. Past performance, whether simulated or historical, does not constitute a guarantee of future results.
At the time of release, Medallion is newly launched and public live trading results are not yet available. A public signal is planned following internal validation and stability monitoring.

Simplified User Control

Medallion incorporates an internal automatic parameter selection system designed to maximize usability without sacrificing analytical depth.
User interaction is intentionally reduced to a single input parameter:

  • Tradem — controls overall trading risk, stop logic, and auxiliary system behavior.

No manual optimization or technical intervention is required.

Broker Recommendations

Although Medallion is compatible with all brokers, it is recommended to verify key contract specifications prior to deployment. Smaller or less established brokers may occasionally exhibit inconsistent parameters.
For optimal reliability, the use of well-established brokers with high-quality quotation feeds is advised.

Medallion is exclusively engineered for EUR/USD and is not intended for use on other symbols.

Pricing Policy

  • Introductory price: USD 299 (first 10 purchases)
  • Standard price: USD 499

    Authencity and Security

    All products by the author are distributed exclusively via the official MQL5 Marketplace. Medallion includes protection against unauthorized analysis, reverse engineering, and integrity violations. Products purchased from third-party sources void all guarantees. Security measures activate only in cases of clearly malicious behavior; legitimate users under normal trading conditions are unaffected.


    Medallion is not positioned as a speculative shortcut, but as a disciplined quantitative system — where artificial intelligence, probability theory, and mathematical modeling converge to navigate market complexity with rigor, restraint, and intellectual integrity.

    Produtos recomendados
    Scalper MultiChartsMT5
    Denis Nikolaev
    Experts
    ScalperMultiChartsMT5 é um sistema de negociação multi-moeda totalmente automático para escalpelamento noturno.  Particulares O consultor negocia em 28 principais principais e cruzamentos , Gold, Silver . O consultor não usa técnicas arriscadas O EA usa o número mínimo de Parâmetros de entrada disponíveis para compreensão O Expert Advisor define todas as ordens fixas e ocultas do corretor Stop Loss e Take Profit O EA usa o número mágico de Magic para identificar suas ordens Recomendação Qualque
    SL Gold Scalper
    Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
    Experts
    SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
    PairsTrading MT5
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    Experts
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Scalper Master AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Scalper Master AI Mecanismo de Scalping de Precisão para USDJPY | H1 O Scalper Master AI é um sistema de scalping de ponta, orientado por IA, projetado para o par USDJPY, utilizando as técnicas mais avançadas em negociação de alta frequência. Este Expert Advisor (EA) combina inteligência artificial de ponta com metodologias proprietárias de scalping para oferecer precisão e desempenho incomparáveis ​​em mercados em rápida evolução. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam entradas consistentes e
    Delta Quantum
    Ioannis Xenos
    Experts
    Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    “Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
    Pafpaf BTCUSD
    裕介 石野
    Experts
    １．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
    Demus MT5
    Nico Demus Sitepu
    1.8 (5)
    Experts
    Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
    Precision FX MT5
    Miss Chahana Ibrahim
    3 (1)
    Experts
    resultado ao vivo: OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: Obtenha o melhor negócio antes que o preço suba! Preço final: 990$ Conheça o Transformador de Jogo: Precision FX Imagine um EA que faz mais do que apenas realizar operações—ele gerencia estrategicamente cada ordem para melhor controle de risco. Precision FX é projetado para se destacar em mercados voláteis, adaptando-se rapidamente aos movimentos dos preços. Ele possui uma abordagem única onde divide cada posição em múltiplas ordens menores, cada u
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Afribold Samurai
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
    Moon light
    Kazuya Koizumi
    Experts
    A MT5 EA product "Moon light" - CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target - As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less. - Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed - Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation - If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days - Profit is confirmed only by trailing s
    BelSkalp
    Tatsiana Mironava
    Experts
    По дефолту советник настроен под EURGBP m5. Настраиваться на любые пары. На примерах тест за 6 месяцев Первые 5 копий цена будет 300$ . Потом цена будет 500 Советник работает по закрытию бара. Алгоритм: Поиск уровней на индикаторах RSI.WPR.STOX. Описание настроек. limit_amount_buy  // Максимальное кол-во бай позиций limit_amount_sell // Максимальное кол-во селл позиций time_periods // Время работы wait_for_signal // Ожидание сигнала в минутах tp_for_all_positions // ТП для всех позиций tp_for_al
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Gold trading manager
    Chak Fung Chan
    Experts
    XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
    Bollinger Bands Trigger EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Experts
    This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator. The advisor's algorithm is based on a deep understanding of technical analysis and personal experience in exchange trading, has passed the test of time, therefore it guarantees accurate signals and well-thought-out decisions. Traders are also given the opportunity to use their own risk management system w
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    Experts
    Promoção atual: Apenas 1 restante a 349 $ Preço final: 999$ Certifique-se de verificar nosso "   Pacote combo Ultimate EA   " em nosso   blog promocional   !   Baixo risco ao vivo   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 O Viper EA usa entradas de "reversão à média" nítidas e eficazes durante o período de variação dos pregões (entre 23h e 1h GMT+2, horário de verão dos EUA).    Essas negociações já têm uma taxa de sucesso muito alta, mas se o mercado virar contra a posição, o EA inicial
    Aura Superstar MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Aura Superstar    é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar    moedas durante o tempo de rollover   .    Ele é baseado em análise de cluster de aprendizado de máquina e    algoritmos de scalping genético. O primeiro scalper multimoeda usando mecanismo de aprendizado de máquina profundo, um perceptron multinível e um filtro neuro adaptativo combinados com indicadores clássicos. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​desde o ano de 2003. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento
    Purely Quant
    Mochammad Sun'anul A Ag
    Experts
    PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management. It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models. The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combin
    Supergold XAUUSD h1
    Raphael Schwietering
    Experts
    Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
    Apex Neural Trader
    Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
    Experts
    Sistema de Trading com IA para Ouro APEX Neural Trader é um Assessor Especialista profissional que combina inteligência de rede neural treinada com filtros de análise técnica para operar XAUUSD (Ouro). O sistema utiliza uma arquitetura de Perceptron Multicamadas treinada com mais de 10.000 barras históricas para identificar oportunidades de trading de alta probabilidade com gestão de risco rigorosa. Após a compra, entre em contato conosco para obter configurações otimizadas adaptadas ao seu co
    Accurate Shot MT5
    Yurii Yasny
    Experts
    reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
    Sigma Trend Protocol STP
    Bashir Abdi Jama
    Experts
    ️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
    EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
    RSI crossmarket
    Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
    5 (1)
    Experts
    diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
    Triplewave Momentum Pro
    Cedric Landry Shema
    Experts
    Portuguese Olá, traders! Eu sou Quant Pulse , o Expert Advisor de confirmação de tendência em múltiplos prazos mais sofisticado já criado. Minha especialidade? Operar tendência com precisão absoluta em múltiplos mercados. Eu opero GOLD (XAUUSD) e GBPUSD com precisão cirúrgica, oferecendo oportunidades de negociação consistentes ao aproveitar o poder da análise tripla de prazos. O que me torna especial? Sou um EA de confirmação de tendência, cuidadosamente desenvolvido para eliminar sinais falso
    FREE
    Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
    Tsuyoshi Uno
    Experts
    Priorizar a proteção do capital, enquanto busca o lucro Este EA foi desenvolvido com a proteção do capital como prioridade máxima , alcançando em backtests um crescimento médio anual de +24,5% (dependendo das condições). Com quatro filtros robustos, incluindo a detecção de range , ele gera apenas 0 a poucas operações altamente seletivas por mês . Garante estabilidade a longo prazo e, ao atingir a meta diária de lucro ou durante períodos de baixa atividade do mercado, muda automaticamente para o
    Insider Expert Advisor
    Andrey Kornishkin
    Experts
    Советник   Inside Expert Advisor  торгует на откат после сильного движения . Торговая стратегия Советник выставляет отложенные ордера, которые тянутся за ценой, чтобы поймать откат против тренда. Пара EURUSD, ТФ М15. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется отложенный ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется отложенный  ордер на покупку; Ордер тянется за ценой до его срабатывания . Открытые позиции
    Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
    Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
    Experts
    PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
    Hybrid Coco EA
    Suharmoko
    Experts
    Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Experts
    Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Experts
    Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Experts
    Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
    META i9
    Meta Sophie Agapova
    5 (4)
    Experts
    META i9 – Motor Quântico de Trading Adaptativo  -  Referência Técnica META i9 é um Expert Advisor totalmente autônomo baseado em uma arquitetura de três camadas: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Ao comprar o META i9, você recebe o META i7 gratuitamente! (Oferta por tempo limitado de uma semana) Enquanto o META i7 utiliza duas redes neurais cooperativas, o META i9 vai além: Suas arquiteturas neurais foram significativamente a
    Mais do autor
    Medallion X
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Medallion   is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequen
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário