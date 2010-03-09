Medallion

Medallion is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequence of isolated signals. This approach enables the Expert Advisor to extract structure from apparent market noise and to continuously refine its internal assumptions based on its own trading outcomes. Medallion is explicitly not a grid and not a martingale system; instead, it represents a mathematically grounded framework focused on stability, statistical expectancy, and long-term robustness.

The strategy is optimized for EUR/USD and is deliberately designed to be time-frameagnostic. Analytical core operates on price distributions and spectral characteristics rather than on candle granularity, enabling stable and systematic market assessment. Medallion seeks to generate consistent returns across varying market regimes — trending, ranging, or transitional — by exploiting intrinsic properties of the price series itself. Risk management and position sizing are fully automated and continuously recalculated, while a logarithmically derived trailing mechanism aims to maximize profit efficiency without compromising capital protection. Beyond trading logic, Medallion performs real-time self-analysis, evaluates the viability of holding existing positions, and rigorously monitors broker specifications, execution quality, and system parameters. Comprehensive high-resolution logging ensures transparency, diagnostic clarity, and early detection of any execution anomalies — positioning Medallion not merely as a trading tool, but as a disciplined quantitative research agent operating autonomously in live market conditions.

Holiday Deal

Limited time offer until Jan 15, 2026

  • First 10 users: 249 USD — 9 spots remaining
  • Standard price: 399 USD (38% off)

Strategy Architecture — Core Principles

Medallion's trading logic is structured as a set of independent yet tightly integrated analytical layers, each addressing a specific dimension of market uncertainty.
  1. AI-Driven Decision Framework: A GPT-based analytical core evaluates market states contextually, prioritizing probabilistic consistency over rigid rule execution.
  2. Spectral and Statistical Price Analysis: Price behavior is analyzed using fourier series decomposition and advances statistical methods to distinguish structural dynamics from stochastic noise.
  3. Bayesian Market Inference: Bayesian probability updating governs entry, exit, and position management decisions. A logarithmically derived trailling mechanism is usedto enhance efficiency while maintaining risk discipline.
  4. Predictive Confirmation Filter: An additional filter validates trade entires and estimates short-term market behavior, reducing exposure to statiscally unforvable conditions.
  5. Self-Analysis and Dynamic: Risk Evaluation The system continuously reassesses open positions and historical outcomes, identiying scenatios where contiuned posotion holdingis no longer statistically justified.

Configuration and Operational Parameters

  • Timeframes: Any
  • Instrument: EUR/USD 
  • Quotes: 5 digits
  • Account Type: Hedging is recommended. Netting is supported with certain operational limitations
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD
  • Risk per Trade: Defined by user configuration
  • Broker Compatibility: Any broker

For full analytical functionality, Medallion requires sufficient historical data:

  • Minimum: 15,000 M1 bars
  • Recommended: 100,000 M1 bars

If insufficient data is detected, the Expert Advisor automatically initiates data loading and informs the user about the process. In MetaTrader 4, this behavior is visible during testing; on live accounts, brief data loading after initialization is a normal operational state.

Historical Research and Testing

Extensive historical modeling has been conducted on EUR/USD, covering the period from 2013 to the present across multiple market regimes. Depending on configuration, simulations demonstrated a wide range of performance characteristics, reflecting the adaptive nature of the system rather than dependence on a single market phase.
All results represent research and modeling outcomes only and are provided strictly for transparency. Past performance, whether simulated or historical, does not constitute a guarantee of future results.
At the time of release, Medallion is newly launched and public live trading results are not yet available. A public signal is planned following internal validation and stability monitoring.

Simplified User Control

Medallion incorporates an internal automatic parameter selection system designed to maximize usability without sacrificing analytical depth.
User interaction is intentionally reduced to a single input parameter:

  • TradingMode — controls overall trading risk, stop logic, and auxiliary system behavior.

No manual optimization or technical intervention is required.

Broker Recommendations

Although Medallion is compatible with all brokers, it is recommended to verify key contract specifications prior to deployment. Smaller or less established brokers may occasionally exhibit inconsistent parameters.
For optimal reliability, the use of well-established brokers with high-quality quotation feeds is advised.

Medallion is exclusively engineered for EUR/USD and is not intended for use on other symbols.

Authencity and Security

All products by the author are distributed exclusively via the official MQL5 Marketplace. Medallion includes protection against unauthorized analysis, reverse engineering, and integrity violations. Products purchased from third-party sources void all guarantees. Security measures activate only in cases of clearly malicious behavior; legitimate users under normal trading conditions are unaffected.

Medallion is not positioned as a speculative shortcut, but as a disciplined quantitative system — where artificial intelligence, probability theory, and mathematical modeling converge to navigate market complexity with rigor, restraint, and intellectual integrity.

