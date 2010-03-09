Medallion

Medallion is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequence of isolated signals. This approach enables the Expert Advisor to extract structure from apparent market noise and to continuously refine its internal assumptions based on its own trading outcomes. Medallion is explicitly not a grid and not a martingale system; instead, it represents a mathematically grounded framework focused on stability, statistical expectancy, and long-term robustness.

The strategy is optimized for EUR/USD and is deliberately designed to be time-frameagnostic. Analytical core operates on price distributions and spectral characteristics rather than on candle granularity, enabling stable and systematic market assessment. Medallion seeks to generate consistent returns across varying market regimes — trending, ranging, or transitional — by exploiting intrinsic properties of the price series itself. Risk management and position sizing are fully automated and continuously recalculated, while a logarithmically derived trailing mechanism aims to maximize profit efficiency without compromising capital protection. Beyond trading logic, Medallion performs real-time self-analysis, evaluates the viability of holding existing positions, and rigorously monitors broker specifications, execution quality, and system parameters. Comprehensive high-resolution logging ensures transparency, diagnostic clarity, and early detection of any execution anomalies — positioning Medallion not merely as a trading tool, but as a disciplined quantitative research agent operating autonomously in live market conditions.


Strategy Architecture — Core Principles

Medallion's trading logic is structured as a set of independent yet tightly integrated analytical layers, each addressing a specific dimension of market uncertainty.
  1. AI-Driven Decision Framework: A GPT-based analytical core evaluates market states contextually, prioritizing probabilistic consistency over rigid rule execution.
  2. Spectral and Statistical Price Analysis: Price behavior is analyzed using fourier series decomposition and advances statistical methods to distinguish structural dynamics from stochastic noise.
  3. Bayesian Market Inference: Bayesian probability updating governs entry, exit, and position management decisions. A logarithmically derived trailling mechanism is usedto enhance efficiency while maintaining risk discipline.
  4. Predictive Confirmation Filter: An additional filter validates trade entires and estimates short-term market behavior, reducing exposure to statiscally unforvable conditions.
  5. Self-Analysis and Dynamic: Risk Evaluation The system continuously reassesses open positions and historical outcomes, identiying scenatios where contiuned posotion holdingis no longer statistically justified.

Configuration and Operational Parameters

  • Timeframes: Any
  • Instrument: EUR/USD 
  • Quotes: 5 digits
  • Account Type: Hedging is recommended. Netting is supported with certain operational limitations
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Risk per Trade: Defined by user configuration
  • Broker Compatibility: Any broker

For full analytical functionality, Medallion requires sufficient historical data:

  • Minimum: 10,000 M1 bars
  • Recommended: 100,000 M1 bars

If insufficient data is detected, the Expert Advisor automatically initiates data loading and informs the user about the process. In MetaTrader 4, this behavior is visible during testing; on live accounts, brief data loading after initialization is a normal operational state.

Historical Research and Testing

Extensive historical modeling has been conducted on EUR/USD, covering the period from 2013 to the present across multiple market regimes. Depending on configuration, simulations demonstrated a wide range of performance characteristics, reflecting the adaptive nature of the system rather than dependence on a single market phase.
All results represent research and modeling outcomes only and are provided strictly for transparency. Past performance, whether simulated or historical, does not constitute a guarantee of future results.
At the time of release, Medallion is newly launched and public live trading results are not yet available. A public signal is planned following internal validation and stability monitoring.

Simplified User Control

Medallion incorporates an internal automatic parameter selection system designed to maximize usability without sacrificing analytical depth.
User interaction is intentionally reduced to a single input parameter:

  • Tradem — controls overall trading risk, stop logic, and auxiliary system behavior.

No manual optimization or technical intervention is required.

Broker Recommendations

Although Medallion is compatible with all brokers, it is recommended to verify key contract specifications prior to deployment. Smaller or less established brokers may occasionally exhibit inconsistent parameters.
For optimal reliability, the use of well-established brokers with high-quality quotation feeds is advised.

Medallion is exclusively engineered for EUR/USD and is not intended for use on other symbols.

Pricing Policy

  • Introductory price: USD 299 (first 10 purchases)
  • Standard price: USD 499

    Authencity and Security

    All products by the author are distributed exclusively via the official MQL5 Marketplace. Medallion includes protection against unauthorized analysis, reverse engineering, and integrity violations. Products purchased from third-party sources void all guarantees. Security measures activate only in cases of clearly malicious behavior; legitimate users under normal trading conditions are unaffected.


    Medallion is not positioned as a speculative shortcut, but as a disciplined quantitative system — where artificial intelligence, probability theory, and mathematical modeling converge to navigate market complexity with rigor, restraint, and intellectual integrity.

    推荐产品
    Scalper MultiChartsMT5
    Denis Nikolaev
    专家
    ScalperMultiChartsMT5 是一个全自动的多币种交易系统，用于夜间倒卖。  产品特点 专家顾问在28主要专业和交叉交易 , Gold, Silver 。 Ea交易不使用有风险的方法 Ea交易使用可用于理解的最小数量的输入参数 专家顾问为经纪商的所有订单设置固定和隐藏的止损和止盈 Ea交易使用幻数魔术来识别其订单 建议 任何具有窄点差和快速执行订单的经纪商都适合交易 最低推荐存款为$100 智能交易系统可以与默认参数一起使用，在图表上安装智能交易系统就足够了 参数 滑点-价格滑点 魔术-一个神奇的数字 手-订单量 TradeHour-顾问的交易时间 和其他人。..  在允许专家对特定货币对进行交易之前，请在您的经纪商的历史记录测试仪中测试交易品种，因为专家顾问对点差和执行速度很敏感。  过去的高利润并不能保证未来同样高。
    SL Gold Scalper
    Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
    专家
    SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
    PairsTrading MT5
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    专家
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Scalper Master AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    专家
    Scalper Master AI 美元/日元精准剥头皮交易引擎 | H1 Scalper Master AI 是一款尖端的人工智能剥头皮交易系统，专为美元/日元交易对而设计，运用高频交易领域最先进的技术。这款专家顾问 (EA) 将最先进的人工智能与专有的剥头皮交易方法相结合，在快速波动的市场中提供无与伦比的精准度和性能。 Scalper Master AI 专为寻求稳定、高胜率入场的交易者打造，针对低延迟执行和动态风险管理进行了优化，确保符合自营交易公司的严格标准。 系统概述 Scalper Master AI 由先进的量子剥头皮矩阵 (Quantum Scalping Matrix) 驱动，这是一个专有的人工智能框架，可处理实时市场数据，以识别美元/日元的微小机会。该系统采用先进的机器学习技术，能够适应不断变化的流动性、波动性峰值和价格行为异常，确保在波动的外汇环境中保持稳健的表现。 主要功能 AI 驱动的剥头皮交易逻辑：利用深度学习和模式不断优化入场点识别和出场点。 分形脉冲检测：通过基于分形的市场结构分析识别高胜率交易机会。 动态风险校准：根据实时波动率和账户风险参数
    Delta Quantum
    Ioannis Xenos
    专家
    Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    专家
    “两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
    Pafpaf BTCUSD
    裕介 石野
    专家
    １．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
    Demus MT5
    Nico Demus Sitepu
    1.8 (5)
    专家
    Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
    Precision FX MT5
    Miss Chahana Ibrahim
    3 (1)
    专家
    实时结果： 限时优惠： 在价格上涨之前获取最佳交易！ 最终价格：990$ 认识改变游戏规则的产品： Precision FX 想象一个不仅仅是下单的EA——它战略性地管理每一笔订单以更好地控制风险。 Precision FX 旨在应对波动市场，可以快速适应价格变化。它具有独特的方法，将每个头寸分割成多个较小的订单，每个订单都有定制的止盈水平，从而实现精准管理利润和风险。 它有什么特别之处？ 可定制的分割系统： 控制订单的分割方式，以量身定制的风险管理。每个部分可以根据不同的市场状况进行调整。 趋势敏感的入场： 使用专有指标跟踪市场方向并抓住强劲趋势。 动态调整： 根据市场波动自动调整交易规模，旨在在平静和活跃时期优化结果。 它是如何工作的？ Precision FX 旨在利用趋势追踪逻辑和专有振荡器分析市场动量。当发起交易时，EA将订单分为更小的部分。这种方法允许在每个部分达到目标时更顺利地退出，降低突发市场反转的影响。它非常适合那些希望平衡增长与风险控制的交易者。 经过验证的结果 回测数据显示了一致的表现，专注于稳定的账户增长。用户报告通过定制订单分割功能改善了结果，使他们能够将
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    专家
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Afribold Samurai
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    专家
    Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
    Moon light
    Kazuya Koizumi
    专家
    A MT5 EA product "Moon light" - CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target - As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less. - Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed - Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation - If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days - Profit is confirmed only by trailing s
    BelSkalp
    Tatsiana Mironava
    专家
    По дефолту советник настроен под EURGBP m5. Настраиваться на любые пары. На примерах тест за 6 месяцев Первые 5 копий цена будет 300$ . Потом цена будет 500 Советник работает по закрытию бара. Алгоритм: Поиск уровней на индикаторах RSI.WPR.STOX. Описание настроек. limit_amount_buy  // Максимальное кол-во бай позиций limit_amount_sell // Максимальное кол-во селл позиций time_periods // Время работы wait_for_signal // Ожидание сигнала в минутах tp_for_all_positions // ТП для всех позиций tp_for_al
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    专家
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Gold trading manager
    Chak Fung Chan
    专家
    XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
    Bollinger Bands Trigger EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    专家
    This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator. The advisor's algorithm is based on a deep understanding of technical analysis and personal experience in exchange trading, has passed the test of time, therefore it guarantees accurate signals and well-thought-out decisions. Traders are also given the opportunity to use their own risk management system w
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    专家
    當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，349 美元 最終價格：999$ 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   低風險直播 ：    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Viper EA 在交易時段的範圍內（格林威治標準時間 + 2，美國夏令時 23 點到 1 點之間）使用清晰有效的“均值回歸”條目。    這些交易已經有很高的成功率，但如果市場反轉，EA 將啟動其商標恢復模式。 恢復算法將嘗試將每個不成功的第一次進入轉換為有利可圖的結果。   該 EA 是使用我之前 EA 的實時結果作為起點開發的，並使用 MT5 上的 99.99% Tickdata 進行了優化，每筆交易使用 7 美元/手佣金。 它已經過針對所有對的多個“隨機設置”的壓力測試，並且每一次測試都成功了。 這意味著過度優化的風險被最小化到幾乎為零。 支持的貨幣對 ：GBPCAD；GBPCHF；GBPAUD；CHFJPY；AUDCHF；EURCHF；EURUSD；CADCHF；GBPJPY；GBPUSD；AUDCAD；AUDUSD
    Aura Superstar MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    专家
    Aura Superstar  是一款全自动 EA，旨在  在展期期间交易货币 。  它基于机器学习聚类分析和遗传剥头皮  算法。第一个使用深度机器学习机制、多级感知器和自适应神经过滤器结合经典指标的多货币剥头皮交易器。自 2003 年以来，专家表现出稳定的结果。不使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或对冲。适用于任何优秀的 ECN 经纪商。  在不久的将来，EA 的价格将会大幅上涨，以保持其独特性和有限的用户数量。 下一价格为 750 美元，最终价格为 1000 美元，以此价格还剩下 2/10 份。 All signals in Profile   >>>>>>  Check my profile 适用于 MT4 的 Aura Superstar    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86495 信息： 工作符号 EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURAUD、EURGBP  工作时间范围：M15 最低存款额：    50 美元   建议杠杆1：100及以上（最低杠杆1：30） 请询问作者如何
    Purely Quant
    Mochammad Sun'anul A Ag
    专家
    PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management. It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models. The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combin
    Supergold XAUUSD h1
    Raphael Schwietering
    专家
    Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
    Apex Neural Trader
    Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
    专家
    黄金AI交易系统 APEX Neural Trader是一款专业的智能交易顾问，结合了训练有素的神经网络智能和技术分析过滤器来交易XAUUSD（黄金）。该系统使用在10,000+历史K线上训练的多层感知器架构，通过严格的风险管理识别高概率交易机会。 购买后，请联系我们获取针对您的经纪商和账户规模优化的配置设置。 即插即用 该EA使用5输入神经网络，分析价格位置、移动平均线关系、RSI水平、动量和波动率。当AI置信度超过阈值且技术过滤器确认信号时，系统将根据ATR设置预定义的止损和止盈水平进入仓位。 每笔交易都受到固定止损的保护。无网格交易、无马丁格尔、无加仓。 即插即用的简便性——附加到图表，启用自动交易，让AI开始工作。 主要特点 · 用于模式识别的训练神经网络 · 多重过滤器确认系统 · 基于ATR的动态风险管理 · 可选的保本和移动止损 · 时间和波动率过滤器 · 自动计算仓位大小 · 符合FTMO和自营交易公司规则 · 适用于任何经纪商 · 完全支持策略测试器 交易规格 主要货币对：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期：H1 最低存款：建议500美元 最低杠杆：1:50 账户类型
    Accurate Shot MT5
    Yurii Yasny
    专家
    reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
    Sigma Trend Protocol STP
    Bashir Abdi Jama
    专家
    ️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
    EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    专家
    Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
    RSI crossmarket
    Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
    5 (1)
    专家
    diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
    Triplewave Momentum Pro
    Cedric Landry Shema
    专家
    大家好，各位交易者！我是 Quant Pulse ，有史以来最先进的多时间框架趋势确认专家顾问。我擅长什么？跨多个市场进行精准趋势交易，精确无误。我交易 黄金 (XAUUSD) 和 GBPUSD ，以绝对精度捕捉趋势，为您带来稳定的交易机会，依靠三重时间框架分析的力量。 我为何出众？ 我是一个趋势确认型 EA，经过精心设计，旨在剔除虚假信号，仅捕捉最高概率的交易。在我的代码中融合了超过 15 年的算法交易经验，已被优化至几近完美。我的开发者将他们对市场的深刻理解凝练成一个强大的系统，同时分析三个时间框架 — M15、H1 和 H4 — 确保每笔交易都得到三重确认。 与那些基于单一时间框架信号就贸然入场的普通 EA 不同，我耐心等待所有三种时间框架达成一致。这意味着交易更少，但胜率大幅提升。我的信条是“质量重于数量”。当我发出交易信号时，你可以信赖它已在多个时间维度被验证。 即插即用的简便性 我非常通用且使用极其简单。只需将我附加到你的 XAUUSD 或 GBPUSD 图表上，配置你的手数和风险参数，然后静静地看我识别完美的趋势入场点。不需复杂设置，不需屏幕上杂乱的指标 — 只有纯粹
    FREE
    Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
    Tsuyoshi Uno
    专家
    以资本保全为首要目标，同时追求利润 本EA在设计上始终把 资本保全放在首位 ，同时在回测中实现了 年均 +24.5% 的增长 （视条件而定）。 通过 包括区间判定在内的四重稳健过滤器 ，每月仅产生 0～数笔高度筛选的交易 。 在确保长期稳定的同时，当达到每日盈利目标或市场交易量较小时，将自动切换至 “超稳健模式” ，进一步避免不必要的交易。 本EA旨在 在保护资本的前提下，稳步实现增长 。 特点 资本保全优先 ：严格排除过度交易 年均 +24.5% 增长 （回测示例） 四重稳健过滤器（含区间判定） ，每月仅 0～数笔交易，确保长期稳定 超稳健模式 ：在低交易量时段或达到每日盈利目标后自动启动，更加严格地控制交易 适用人群 希望 在保护资本的前提下追求长期复利增长 的交易者 能接受 低频交易 的用户（每月 0～数笔也能安心运作） 曾因高频EA爆仓，现寻求更稳健设计的交易者 希望依靠 系统化、可复现的交易逻辑 而非主观判断的用户 更看重 稳定的年化回报 而非短期暴利的投资者 ️ 不适用人群 ： 希望账户始终持仓的用户 期望EA每天产生大量交易的用户 回测复现步骤 若要复现截图中的回测结
    Insider Expert Advisor
    Andrey Kornishkin
    专家
    Советник   Inside Expert Advisor  торгует на откат после сильного движения . Торговая стратегия Советник выставляет отложенные ордера, которые тянутся за ценой, чтобы поймать откат против тренда. Пара EURUSD, ТФ М15. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется отложенный ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется отложенный  ордер на покупку; Ордер тянется за ценой до его срабатывания . Открытые позиции
    Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
    Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
    专家
    PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
    Hybrid Coco EA
    Suharmoko
    专家
    Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (378)
    专家
    各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    专家
    真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    专家
    直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    专家
    XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    专家
    使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    专家
    重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    专家
    Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    专家
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    专家
    长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    专家
    新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    专家
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    专家
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    专家
    PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    专家
    真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    专家
    黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    专家
    概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    专家
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    专家
    Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    专家
    Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    专家
    AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    专家
    大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    专家
    首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
    作者的更多信息
    Medallion X
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    专家
    Medallion   is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequen
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论