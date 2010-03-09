Medallion

Medallion is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequence of isolated signals. This approach enables the Expert Advisor to extract structure from apparent market noise and to continuously refine its internal assumptions based on its own trading outcomes. Medallion is explicitly not a grid and not a martingale system; instead, it represents a mathematically grounded framework focused on stability, statistical expectancy, and long-term robustness.

The strategy is optimized for EUR/USD and is deliberately designed to be time-frameagnostic. Analytical core operates on price distributions and spectral characteristics rather than on candle granularity, enabling stable and systematic market assessment. Medallion seeks to generate consistent returns across varying market regimes — trending, ranging, or transitional — by exploiting intrinsic properties of the price series itself. Risk management and position sizing are fully automated and continuously recalculated, while a logarithmically derived trailing mechanism aims to maximize profit efficiency without compromising capital protection. Beyond trading logic, Medallion performs real-time self-analysis, evaluates the viability of holding existing positions, and rigorously monitors broker specifications, execution quality, and system parameters. Comprehensive high-resolution logging ensures transparency, diagnostic clarity, and early detection of any execution anomalies — positioning Medallion not merely as a trading tool, but as a disciplined quantitative research agent operating autonomously in live market conditions.


Strategy Architecture — Core Principles

Medallion's trading logic is structured as a set of independent yet tightly integrated analytical layers, each addressing a specific dimension of market uncertainty.
  1. AI-Driven Decision Framework: A GPT-based analytical core evaluates market states contextually, prioritizing probabilistic consistency over rigid rule execution.
  2. Spectral and Statistical Price Analysis: Price behavior is analyzed using fourier series decomposition and advances statistical methods to distinguish structural dynamics from stochastic noise.
  3. Bayesian Market Inference: Bayesian probability updating governs entry, exit, and position management decisions. A logarithmically derived trailling mechanism is usedto enhance efficiency while maintaining risk discipline.
  4. Predictive Confirmation Filter: An additional filter validates trade entires and estimates short-term market behavior, reducing exposure to statiscally unforvable conditions.
  5. Self-Analysis and Dynamic: Risk Evaluation The system continuously reassesses open positions and historical outcomes, identiying scenatios where contiuned posotion holdingis no longer statistically justified.

Configuration and Operational Parameters

  • Timeframes: Any
  • Instrument: EUR/USD 
  • Quotes: 5 digits
  • Account Type: Hedging is recommended. Netting is supported with certain operational limitations
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Risk per Trade: Defined by user configuration
  • Broker Compatibility: Any broker

For full analytical functionality, Medallion requires sufficient historical data:

  • Minimum: 10,000 M1 bars
  • Recommended: 100,000 M1 bars

If insufficient data is detected, the Expert Advisor automatically initiates data loading and informs the user about the process. In MetaTrader 4, this behavior is visible during testing; on live accounts, brief data loading after initialization is a normal operational state.

Historical Research and Testing

Extensive historical modeling has been conducted on EUR/USD, covering the period from 2013 to the present across multiple market regimes. Depending on configuration, simulations demonstrated a wide range of performance characteristics, reflecting the adaptive nature of the system rather than dependence on a single market phase.
All results represent research and modeling outcomes only and are provided strictly for transparency. Past performance, whether simulated or historical, does not constitute a guarantee of future results.
At the time of release, Medallion is newly launched and public live trading results are not yet available. A public signal is planned following internal validation and stability monitoring.

Simplified User Control

Medallion incorporates an internal automatic parameter selection system designed to maximize usability without sacrificing analytical depth.
User interaction is intentionally reduced to a single input parameter:

  • Tradem — controls overall trading risk, stop logic, and auxiliary system behavior.

No manual optimization or technical intervention is required.

Broker Recommendations

Although Medallion is compatible with all brokers, it is recommended to verify key contract specifications prior to deployment. Smaller or less established brokers may occasionally exhibit inconsistent parameters.
For optimal reliability, the use of well-established brokers with high-quality quotation feeds is advised.

Medallion is exclusively engineered for EUR/USD and is not intended for use on other symbols.

Pricing Policy

  • Introductory price: USD 299 (first 10 purchases)
  • Standard price: USD 499

    Authencity and Security

    All products by the author are distributed exclusively via the official MQL5 Marketplace. Medallion includes protection against unauthorized analysis, reverse engineering, and integrity violations. Products purchased from third-party sources void all guarantees. Security measures activate only in cases of clearly malicious behavior; legitimate users under normal trading conditions are unaffected.


    Medallion is not positioned as a speculative shortcut, but as a disciplined quantitative system — where artificial intelligence, probability theory, and mathematical modeling converge to navigate market complexity with rigor, restraint, and intellectual integrity.

    Produits recommandés
    Scalper MultiChartsMT5
    Denis Nikolaev
    Experts
    ScalperMultiChartsMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.  Features The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses , Gold, Silver . The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders Recommendations
    SL Gold Scalper
    Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
    Experts
    SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
    PairsTrading MT5
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    Experts
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Scalper Master AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Scalper Master AI Moteur de scalping de précision pour l'USD/JPY | H1 Scalper Master AI est un système de scalping de pointe, basé sur l'IA, conçu pour la paire USD/JPY et exploitant les techniques les plus avancées du trading haute fréquence. Cet Expert Advisor (EA) associe une intelligence artificielle de pointe à des méthodologies de scalping propriétaires pour offrir une précision et des performances inégalées sur des marchés en constante évolution. Destiné aux traders recherchant des ent
    Delta Quantum
    Ioannis Xenos
    Experts
    Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    « Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
    Pafpaf BTCUSD
    裕介 石野
    Experts
    １．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
    Demus MT5
    Nico Demus Sitepu
    1.8 (5)
    Experts
    Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
    Precision FX MT5
    Miss Chahana Ibrahim
    3 (1)
    Experts
    résultat en direct : OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : Obtenez la meilleure offre avant que le prix n'augmente ! Prix final : 990 $ Découvrez le Changeur de Jeu : Precision FX Imaginez un EA qui fait plus que placer des trades—il gère stratégiquement chaque ordre pour un meilleur contrôle des risques. Precision FX est conçu pour exceller sur des marchés volatils, s'adaptant rapidement aux mouvements de prix. Il présente une approche unique où il divise chaque position en plusieurs petits ordres, chacun
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Afribold Samurai
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
    Moon light
    Kazuya Koizumi
    Experts
    A MT5 EA product "Moon light" - CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target - As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less. - Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed - Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation - If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days - Profit is confirmed only by trailing s
    BelSkalp
    Tatsiana Mironava
    Experts
    По дефолту советник настроен под EURGBP m5. Настраиваться на любые пары. На примерах тест за 6 месяцев Первые 5 копий цена будет 300$ . Потом цена будет 500 Советник работает по закрытию бара. Алгоритм: Поиск уровней на индикаторах RSI.WPR.STOX. Описание настроек. limit_amount_buy  // Максимальное кол-во бай позиций limit_amount_sell // Максимальное кол-во селл позиций time_periods // Время работы wait_for_signal // Ожидание сигнала в минутах tp_for_all_positions // ТП для всех позиций tp_for_al
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Gold trading manager
    Chak Fung Chan
    Experts
    XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
    Bollinger Bands Trigger EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Experts
    This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator. The advisor's algorithm is based on a deep understanding of technical analysis and personal experience in exchange trading, has passed the test of time, therefore it guarantees accurate signals and well-thought-out decisions. Traders are also given the opportunity to use their own risk management system w
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    Experts
    Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 349$ Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   Faible risque en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Le Viper EA utilise des entrées de « retour à la moyenne » nettes et efficaces pendant la période de variation des séances de trading (entre 23h et 1h GMT+2, US DST).    Ces transactions ont déjà un taux de réussite très élevé, mais si le marché s
    Aura Superstar MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Aura Superstar    est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader    des devises pendant la période de renouvellement   .    Il est basé sur l'analyse de cluster d'apprentissage automatique et    des algorithmes de scalping génétique. Le premier scalpeur multidevises utilisant un mécanisme d'apprentissage automatique profond, un perceptron multi-niveaux et un filtre neuro adaptatif combiné à des indicateurs classiques. L'expert a montré des résultats stables depuis 2003. Aucune méthode danger
    Purely Quant
    Mochammad Sun'anul A Ag
    Experts
    PURELY QUANT — A Modern Quantitative Trading System for Consistent Market Execution PURELY QUANT is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered with a clean mathematical framework, structural price analysis, and dynamic equity-cycle management. It is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, disciplined, and quant-oriented approach without relying on martingale, arbitrage, curve-fitting techniques, or unrealistic risk models. The system applies a multi-layer logical architecture combin
    Supergold XAUUSD h1
    Raphael Schwietering
    Experts
    Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
    Apex Neural Trader
    Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
    Experts
    Système de Trading Alimenté par l’IA pour l’Or APEX Neural Trader est un Expert Advisor professionnel qui combine l’intelligence d’un réseau neuronal entraîné avec des filtres d’analyse technique pour trader XAUUSD (Or) . Le système utilise une architecture Perceptron Multicouche (MLP) entraînée sur plus de 10 000 bougies historiques afin d’identifier des opportunités de trading à haute probabilité avec une gestion du risque stricte. Après l’achat, contactez-nous pour recevoir les paramètres op
    Accurate Shot MT5
    Yurii Yasny
    Experts
    reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
    Sigma Trend Protocol STP
    Bashir Abdi Jama
    Experts
    ️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
    EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
    RSI crossmarket
    Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
    5 (1)
    Experts
    diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
    Triplewave Momentum Pro
    Cedric Landry Shema
    Experts
    Bonjour, traders ! Je suis Quant Pulse , l’Expert Advisor de confirmation de tendance multi-timeframes le plus sophistiqué jamais conçu. Ma spécialité ? Le trading de tendance avec une précision chirurgicale sur plusieurs marchés, avec une exactitude inébranlable. Je trade GOLD (XAUUSD) et GBPUSD avec une précision chirurgicale, vous apportant des opportunités de trading constantes grâce à la puissance de l’analyse triple des plages temporelles. Qu’est-ce qui me rend spécial ? Je suis un EA de
    FREE
    Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
    Tsuyoshi Uno
    Experts
    Priorité à la protection du capital, tout en visant le profit Cet EA a été conçu avec la protection du capital comme priorité absolue , tout en atteignant en backtests une croissance annuelle moyenne de +24,5% (selon les conditions). Grâce à quatre filtres robustes, dont la détection de range , il génère seulement 0 à quelques entrées hautement sélectives par mois . Il assure une stabilité à long terme et, après avoir atteint l’objectif de profit quotidien ou durant les périodes de faible volum
    Insider Expert Advisor
    Andrey Kornishkin
    Experts
    Советник   Inside Expert Advisor  торгует на откат после сильного движения . Торговая стратегия Советник выставляет отложенные ордера, которые тянутся за ценой, чтобы поймать откат против тренда. Пара EURUSD, ТФ М15. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется отложенный ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется отложенный  ордер на покупку; Ордер тянется за ценой до его срабатывания . Открытые позиции
    Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
    Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
    Experts
    PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
    Hybrid Coco EA
    Suharmoko
    Experts
    Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (378)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (20)
    Experts
    SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Experts
    SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Experts
    Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.2 (5)
    Experts
    Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rej
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par différentes conditions de marché et unités de temps (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique centrale de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenne
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
    Plus de l'auteur
    Medallion X
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Medallion   is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequen
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis