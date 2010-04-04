Scale in points per bar

The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot)
in the upper right corner of the chart.


The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed!
(This is very convenient when planning screenshots).

In Settings:
  • Change language (Russian/English),
  • font size of the displayed text,
  • text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directions.
  • (calculated as: "font size * coefficient")
Candles Mix mt5
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicadores
This indicator will be VERY USEFUL for anyone who works with candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to display the average figure from two adjacent candles (current and previous). Accordingly, it shows IN CONTEXT the strength or weakness of bulls / bears (!). But please, don't forget about the classical basics of technical analysis (!). All indicators are just an auxiliary tool for reading a chart (!). A demo version on the example of mt-4 can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/ma
