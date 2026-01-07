Opening Range Breakout EA MT5

Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows.

The Trading Idea

The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest moves begin when the market breaks free from its initial consolidation. This EA provides an automated way to watch the market's initial behavior and execute a trade precisely upon the breakout, ensuring you capture the move only when true momentum is present.

It uses classic, structured breakout logic and does not incorporate high-risk techniques like Martingale or Grid systems.

What This EA Does:

Identifies the Range: You set the time window (e.g., the first 30 minutes of the New York session), and the EA automatically establishes the highest and lowest points of that period.
Direct Breakout Execution: The EA monitors the range boundaries and executes a market order directly when the price moves decisively above the high or below the low.
Essential Risk Management: You can easily define your necessary Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to manage the risk of each trade.

Customizable Session Times: You control the start and end times for range calculation and trade execution, allowing you to adapt the strategy to different market sessions and instruments.

Input parameters:

  • Magic number – Unique EA identification number
  • Time shift – Timezone shift in hours; a value of 1 adds one hour to all time calculations
  • Range color  Color used to draw the range
  • Range color fillFill the range area with color
  • Trade both sides? – Enable trading in both directions of one range
  • Entry offset – Distance in points added to entry price towards outside of the range
  • Range starting hour – Hour when range starts
  • Range starting minute – Minute when range starts
  • Range ending hour – Hour when range ends
  • Range ending minute – Minute when range ends
  • Use range filter? - Enable filtering range by size
  • Max range - Maximal range size
  • Min range - Minimal range size
  • Stop trading after specific time? – Disable trading and close all orders after a set time
  • Trading end hour – Hour to stop trading
  • Trading end minute – Minute to stop trading
  • Other range side stop loss - Stop loss at the opposite side of the range
  • Stop loss in points - Stop loss distance in points (if range sl is set to false)
  • Take profit in points - Take profit distance in points
  • Lotsize -  Fixed lot size per trade
  • Lotsize percent -  Lot size as a percentage of balance (if Lotsize is set to 0)


If you find Opening Range Breakout EA useful, please consider rating it.
Whenever you have ideas or suggestions for improvement, please contact me.
Mais do autor
SMC Market Structure
Josef Vobejda
Indicadores
The SMC Market Structure indicator tracks key price action shifts using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), helping traders identify institutional behavior and overall trend direction. It automatically detects and displays: Break of Structure (BOS) – Signals continuation of trend Change of Character (CHOCH) – Indicates potential reversal Swing Highs and Lows – Used to define market structure and directional bias Each structural event is clearly marked on the chart, allowing traders to visualize momentu
FREE
Fair Value Gap Finder
Josef Vobejda
5 (1)
Indicadores
Fair Value Gap Finder detects fair value gaps and generates a signal when price returns to one. Set the minimum and maximum fvg size, customize the colors, style, and length, then let the indicator highlight them for you. Key Features:  Automatic FVG highlights - The indicator detects all fair value gaps that fit your criteria and marks them on the chart. Entry Signal - A signal is created whenever price retests a fair value gap. Notification - Alerts notify you when a fair value gap or a new
FREE
Fair Value Gap Finder MT4
Josef Vobejda
Indicadores
Fair Value Gap Finder   detects fair value gaps and generates a signal when price returns to one. Set the minimum and maximum fvg size, customize the colors, style, and length, then let the indicator highlight them for you. Key Features:  Automatic FVG highlights   - The indicator detects all fair value gaps that fit your criteria and marks them on the chart. Entry Signal   - A signal is created whenever price retests a fair value gap. Notification   - Alerts notify you when a fair value gap
FREE
Market Trading Sessions
Josef Vobejda
Indicadores
Market Trading Sessions is an indicator that identifies major market sessions such as: London (09:00 - 18:00 UTC+2) New York (15:00 - 00:00 UTC+2) Sydney (23:00 - 8:00 UTC+2) Tokyo (02:00 - 11:00 UTC+2) It displays each session’s start and end times, along with its high and low, providing traders with a clearer view of price volatility throughout the day. The indicator offers high customizability, allowing you to adjust session times and modify the plotting style to match your preference. If yo
FREE
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator
Josef Vobejda
Indicadores
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator is designed to make trading the Silver Bullet strategy easier and more efficient. It combines all key parts of the ICT Silver Bullet method and highlights them on the chart, so you can focus on placing trades. Each feature is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust settings and visuals to match your trading style and preferences. The control panel lets you quickly hide or show specific tools for clearer analysis. The indicator also includes an alert system that n
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário