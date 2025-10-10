Super Signal Market Slayer

Super Signal Market Slayer
Sem repaint | Alta precisão | Indicador inteligente de tendência multi-mercado

No trading, o verdadeiro desafio não é executar ordens,
mas identificar com clareza quando uma tendência realmente começa.

O Market Slayer foi criado para isso.

É um indicador inteligente sem repaint, desenvolvido especialmente para trading intradiário.
Com confirmações em múltiplas camadas e filtragem de tendência, fornece sinais Buy / Sell claros e confiáveis apenas nos momentos certos.

Principais vantagens

Sem repaint
Os sinais permanecem fixos após aparecerem.

Alta precisão de tendência
Testado em vários mercados, com excelente desempenho no Ouro M5 / M15.

Suporte multi-mercado
Compatível com ouro, forex, índices e criptomoedas.

Otimizado para intraday
Focado em M5 e M15 para reduzir ruído.

Interface clara
Fácil de entender, inclusive para iniciantes.

Visão geral técnica

Market Slayer não utiliza lógica simples de setas.
Ele combina:

Identificação de tendência
Confirmação de momentum
Filtragem de ruído
Ajuste adaptativo de sensibilidade

Apenas oportunidades relevantes são mantidas.

Indicado para

Traders que buscam disciplina
Traders intraday cansados de repaint
Usuários que integram indicadores com EA

Recomendação de uso

Configuração padrão otimizada para ouro e forex.
Uso recomendado em M5 ou M15.
Sensibilidade ajustável conforme o mercado.

Market Slayer
não promete lucros fáceis,
mas precisão no momento certo.

Comentários 3
Justin Davis
700
Justin Davis 2025.12.13 02:57 
 

I first want to say how incredible Shengzu has been. I asked for a very specific personal request, not because the indicator needed improvements but simply something I wanted added, and he delivered an update within 24 hours. The support alone is exceptional. As for the indicator itself, this is easily one of the best I have ever used. After running initial backtests, it became clear that this is one of the very few indicators that is truly plug and play. When Shengzu says the default settings are all you really need, he is not exaggerating. Most signal indicators require so much extra analysis that you might as well use your own strategy, but this one is different. When a signal prints, you simply take the trade in that direction. You may only get a handful of signals each week depending on the timeframe, but I will take fewer high quality signals over a flood of questionable ones any day. With proper risk management, this is one of the rare indicators you can actually trade straight out of the box and expect consistent results. Honestly, I cannot believe this is only $30. There are indicators and EAs on the market that cost far more and are not worth a fraction of this value. Shengzu is practically giving away a gem here. Take it from someone who has spent thousands on indicators and EAs: you will not regret buying this one.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.14 13:10 
 

One of the best indicators in the market

