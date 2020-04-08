SmartReversals Auto Optimized

SmartReversals Auto Optimized: The Intelligent Indicator That Adapts to Your Chart

Tired of indicators with fixed settings that only work in one market? 😫 Frustrated by endless manual optimization with no results?

Introducing SmartReversals Auto Optimized – the first indicator that automatically optimizes itself for your chart.

The real magic is its built-in Auto-Optimization Engine. 💥

🚀 Revolutionary Feature: Smart Auto-Optimization 🚀

No more manual backtesting or guessing parameters!

When you first load SmartReversals onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD - H1), it automatically begins an intensive optimization process in the background. (Please Note: This first-time-only calculation for each Symbol/Timeframe may take 5 to 10 minutes. Please be patient and let it complete.)

This intelligent 🧠 system tests hundreds of combinations of its core strategy parameters and dynamic stop losses to find the most profitable settings for that specific symbol and timeframe.

After the one-time optimization, the indicator locks in the ideal settings and is ready to provide signals that have been historically proven to perform. 📈

It is a truly adaptive indicator that molds itself to any market.

📊 On-Chart Professional Performance Report

Full transparency! We trust our algorithm and let you see the results. SmartReversals displays a live, full statistical report directly on your chart. You see exactly how the current optimized parameters have performed:

  • 💰 Total Net Profit (in Pips)

  • 🎯 Overall Win Rate (%)

  • 📈 Separate Stats for Buy & Sell Trades

  • 🚀 Largest Profit / 📉 Largest Loss

  • 📅 P/L by Day of the Week & Month

🎯 Other Key Features

  • 🔒 100% NON-REPAINT SIGNALS: All signals are final. Once an arrow appears, it will NEVER repaint or change. What you see is what you get.

  • Precise Entry & Exit Signals: Clear arrows for optimal entry 🟢 and exit 🔴 points based on our advanced algorithm.

  • Dynamic ATR Stop Loss: An intelligent stop loss based on market volatility (ATR), which is also tested during the optimization process!

  • Full Alert System: Never miss a signal 🔔 (Includes Pop-ups, Mobile Push-Notifications 📱, and Email 📧).

  • Fully Customizable: All colors, sizes, and signal shapes are adjustable. 🎨

SmartReversals Auto Optimized removes the guesswork from your trading and replaces it with data-driven intelligence. 🌟

Get it today and experience the power of data-driven decisions!


Produtos recomendados
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicadores
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
DivirgentMAX
Mikhail Bilan
Indicadores
Indicator without redrawing Divergent MAX The DivirgentMAX indicator is a modification based on the MACD. The tool detects divergence based on OsMA and sends signals to buy or sell (buy|sell), taking into account the type of discrepancies detected. Important!!!! In the DivirgentMAX indicator, the optimal entry points are drawn using arrows in the indicator's basement. Divergence is also displayed graphically. In this modification of the MACD, the lag problem characteristic of its predecessor i
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Indicadores
Delta Fusion Pro – Análise Avançada de Order Flow para Trading Intradiário Delta Fusion Pro é um indicador profissional para MetaTrader 4 que revela o fluxo de ordens agressivas, mostrando a intensidade e a direção da pressão institucional em tempo real. Diferente dos indicadores volumétricos tradicionais, ele analisa a delta entre volumes Ask e Bid para antecipar reversões, confirmar tendências e identificar zonas de interesse profissional. Características Principais Sistema Inteligente de Au
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicadores
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
ATR Line MT4
Evgeny Levchenko
Indicadores
The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher t
Interactive BB Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
2 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator displays Bollinger Bands signals for multiple symbols and multiple time frames. The signals are created as a simple ratios which represent the distance between the current price and the moving average measured in standard deviations. This way we create a very versatile and easy to use indicator which helps us to identify not only the strongest trends but also the most overbought and oversold conditions. Features Accurate signals in real time for multiple time frames and multiple
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku para MT4. - O indicador Ichimoku é um dos indicadores de tendência mais poderosos. HTF significa Higher Time Frame (Quadro de Tempo Superior). - Este indicador é excelente para os traders de tendências, bem como em combinação com entradas de ação de preço. - O indicador HTF Ichimoku permite-lhe anexar Ichimoku de um período de tempo mais longo ao seu gráfico atual. - Tendência de alta - linha vermelha acima da azul (e ambas as linhas estão acima da nuvem) /
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Extreme point
Ilya Fomin
Indicadores
The Extreme point indicator helps in determining the probable price reversal points on the chart. The indicator facilitates the search for points to enter the market with greater accuracy. The indicator displays certain impulses, after which there is a high probability of the price continuing its movement in the same direction. The indicator can be used in conjunction with other indicators for a more accurate detection of the position entry points. The indicator can also be used independently. F
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Correct market entries and exits are essential for any Forex trader. MasterArrow indicator addresses this issue. It has no redundant elements and draws only buy/sell arrows. The up arrow is a BUY signal, while the down arrow is a SELL one. The indicator is simple to configure. Change the Strength parameter to configure the signals frequency. The product is based on standard indicators (MA, RSI, ATR, etc.). But it also features the custom algorithm allowing to combine them into a single tool and
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Os indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] são adequados para todo o ciclo de uso e também são adequados para todas as variedades do mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] Linha sólida verde é uma inversão da divergência de alta. A linha pontilhada verde é uma divergência de alta clássica. [ZhiBiCCI] A linha sólida para o vermelho é uma divergência de baixa reversa. A linha pontilhada vermelha é uma divergência clássica de baixa. [ZhiBiCCI] pode ser definido nos parâmetros (Alerta, Enviar e-mail, Enviar notificação), definido c
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicadores
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicadores
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicadores
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
ADG gainMASTER
Alvin Garcia
Indicadores
This advisor enters the market at the opening of   London Market . It has a automatic function that give buy (arrow up green) and sell (arrow down red) signal when the indicator met high probabilities requirements.Once the signal is generated it is the trader discretions to start the order button and do trade manually. Stop loss are base on ATR. Recommended Take profit is 20pips.  The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Timeframe is  M5 . Minimum account bal
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicadores
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicadores
Taurus All4 O Taurus All4 é um indicador de alta performance, ele vai te indicar a força da tendência, e você vai conseguir observar a força dos candle. Nosso indicador possuir mais de 4 confirmações da tendência. Ele é bem simples e fácil de usar. Modos de confirmações Confirmações de Tendência da Vela:  Quando a vela mudar para verde claro a tendência é de alta. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho claro a tendência está revertendo para baixo. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho escuro a tendênc
Trend TRN
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The Trend TRN trend indicator works using a special algorithm and a set of indicators. It finds the current trend based on many factors. Trend TRN entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. A simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators acco
Arriator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
The Arriator forex indicator algorithm allows you to quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long-term trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. This indicator not only helps predict future values, but also generates buy and sell signals. It tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea of ​​market cyclicalit
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicadores
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicadores
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicadores
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada essencial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. Ele monitora constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de estabilização direcional e oferece um sinal preciso pouco antes de um grande movimento.  Obtenha o scanner multissímbolo e multitemporal aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Principais recursos O indicador fornece níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Acompanha um painel de Scanner MTF que monitora sina
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT4 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos back-tests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acabou perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Forma
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador analisa cada barra de pressão de compra ou venda e identifica 4 tipos de padrões de velas com o maior volume. Essas velas são filtradas usando vários filtros lineares para mostrar sinais de compra ou venda. Os sinais funcionam melhor, em conjunto com a direção do período de tempo mais alto e quando negociados durante as horas de alto volume. Todos os filtros são personalizáveis ​​e funcionam de forma independente. Pode visualizar sinais de uma única direção com o clique de um bot
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Indicadores
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Indicador de detecção de blocos de pedidos de multi-timeframe MT4. Características - Totalmente personalizável no painel de controle do gráfico, fornece interação completa. - Oculte e mostre o painel de controle onde quiser. - Detectar OBs em vários períodos de tempo. - Selecione a quantidade de OBs para exibir. - Interface de usuário de OBs diferente. - Filtros diferentes em OBs. - Alerta de proximidade OB. - Linhas ADR de alta e baixa. - Serviço de notificação (alertas de tela | not
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Indicadores
O sistema de análise de indicadores ZhiBiJuJi usa um poderoso loop interno para chamar seus próprios indicadores externos e, em seguida, chama a análise antes e depois do ciclo. O cálculo de dados deste sistema de análise de indicadores é muito complicado (chamando antes e depois do ciclo), então a histerese do sinal é reduzida, e a precisão da predição de avanço é alcançada. Este indicador pode ser usado em todos os ciclos no MT4, e é mais adequado para 15 minutos, 30 minutos, 1 hora, 4 horas.
Mais do autor
BBRSI Quantum
Mohammad Rahchemandi
5 (2)
Indicadores
BBRSI Quantum (Free Edition)  BBRSI Quantum is a powerful, 100% Non-Repainting indicator for MetaTrader 4 that generates clear Buy and Sell arrows based on an advanced momentum strategy. This tool is designed for traders who want to identify precise entry points during overbought or oversold conditions. This is the fully functional FREE edition. The Core Strategy: Bollinger Bands on RSI Unlike standard indicators, BBRSI Quantum does not apply Bollinger Bands to the price. Instead, it applies th
FREE
Prop Guardian
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Utilitários
Prop Guardian Pro – Advanced Drawdown Manager With EA Killer Prop Guardian Pro is a comprehensive risk manager utility specifically designed for professional traders and Prop Firm candidates (FTMO, MFF, The5ers, etc.). It acts as a strict risk desk manager, ensuring you never violate your drawdown limits. Prop Guardian Pro goes beyond simple risk management by incorporating a "Psycho-Manager" engine. When a limit is hit, it stops trading and displays smart motivational messages to help prevent
FREE
Trades Manager EA MT4
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Utilitários
Download Trade Manager EA by Mr_Green76  to manage your trades on MetaTrader 4  – FREE ️ Dynamic TP/SL Control – Set dollar or percentage-based targets ️ Smart Partial Closes – Auto-lock in profits or limit losses ️ One-Click Control Panel – Manage trades visually, close charts automatically ️ Live P/L Labels – Real-time stats on your chart ️ Save/Load Presets – Seamless session-to-session trading
FREE
Super Power Scalp Signals
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicadores
This indicator gives entry signals in trend direction and also trend direction there is tow mode of signals for tow type of trading 1 - swing trading 2- scalping On scalping mode signals have small stop loss and big R/R  On swing mode can be waited more for TP or SL . Non-Repaint Indicator  suitable for all currency and all time frame  Detect UpTrend , DownTrend and SideTrend (Possibility of Changing Trend) There is tow   mode for signals (Scalp Mode , Swing Mode) Pop up alert , email , Push not
Magic PriceAction
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicadores
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76 Elevate your price action trading with Magic Price Action , an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy. Key Features Intellig
SmartTrendMrGreen
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicadores
Are you looking for precision and reliability in your trading strategy? This non-repainting indicator is designed to elevate your trading game by providing entry signals aligned with the current trend direction, offering a powerful edge for traders of all styles. Key Features: Dual Signal Modes for Ultimate Flexibility : 1️⃣ Swing Trading Mode : Ideal for longer trades. Hold positions with confidence and target higher profit potential. 2️⃣ Scalping Mode : Designed for quick trades with minim
Magic PriceAction MT5
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicadores
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76 Elevate your price action trading with   Magic Price Action , an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy. Key Features Intell
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário