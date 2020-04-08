SmartReversals Auto Optimized: The Intelligent Indicator That Adapts to Your Chart

Tired of indicators with fixed settings that only work in one market? 😫 Frustrated by endless manual optimization with no results?

Introducing SmartReversals Auto Optimized – the first indicator that automatically optimizes itself for your chart.

The real magic is its built-in Auto-Optimization Engine. 💥

🚀 Revolutionary Feature: Smart Auto-Optimization 🚀

No more manual backtesting or guessing parameters!

When you first load SmartReversals onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD - H1), it automatically begins an intensive optimization process in the background. (Please Note: This first-time-only calculation for each Symbol/Timeframe may take 5 to 10 minutes. Please be patient and let it complete.)

This intelligent 🧠 system tests hundreds of combinations of its core strategy parameters and dynamic stop losses to find the most profitable settings for that specific symbol and timeframe.

After the one-time optimization, the indicator locks in the ideal settings and is ready to provide signals that have been historically proven to perform. 📈

It is a truly adaptive indicator that molds itself to any market.

📊 On-Chart Professional Performance Report

Full transparency! We trust our algorithm and let you see the results. SmartReversals displays a live, full statistical report directly on your chart. You see exactly how the current optimized parameters have performed:

💰 Total Net Profit (in Pips)

🎯 Overall Win Rate (%)

📈 Separate Stats for Buy & Sell Trades

🚀 Largest Profit / 📉 Largest Loss

📅 P/L by Day of the Week & Month

🎯 Other Key Features

🔒 100% NON-REPAINT SIGNALS: All signals are final. Once an arrow appears, it will NEVER repaint or change. What you see is what you get.

Precise Entry & Exit Signals: Clear arrows for optimal entry 🟢 and exit 🔴 points based on our advanced algorithm.

Dynamic ATR Stop Loss: An intelligent stop loss based on market volatility (ATR), which is also tested during the optimization process!

Full Alert System: Never miss a signal 🔔 (Includes Pop-ups, Mobile Push-Notifications 📱, and Email 📧).

Fully Customizable: All colors, sizes, and signal shapes are adjustable. 🎨

SmartReversals Auto Optimized removes the guesswork from your trading and replaces it with data-driven intelligence. 🌟

Get it today and experience the power of data-driven decisions!