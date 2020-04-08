SmartReversals Auto Optimized

SmartReversals Auto Optimized: The Intelligent Indicator That Adapts to Your Chart

Tired of indicators with fixed settings that only work in one market? 😫 Frustrated by endless manual optimization with no results?

Introducing SmartReversals Auto Optimized – the first indicator that automatically optimizes itself for your chart.

The real magic is its built-in Auto-Optimization Engine. 💥

🚀 Revolutionary Feature: Smart Auto-Optimization 🚀

No more manual backtesting or guessing parameters!

When you first load SmartReversals onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD - H1), it automatically begins an intensive optimization process in the background. (Please Note: This first-time-only calculation for each Symbol/Timeframe may take 5 to 10 minutes. Please be patient and let it complete.)

This intelligent 🧠 system tests hundreds of combinations of its core strategy parameters and dynamic stop losses to find the most profitable settings for that specific symbol and timeframe.

After the one-time optimization, the indicator locks in the ideal settings and is ready to provide signals that have been historically proven to perform. 📈

It is a truly adaptive indicator that molds itself to any market.

📊 On-Chart Professional Performance Report

Full transparency! We trust our algorithm and let you see the results. SmartReversals displays a live, full statistical report directly on your chart. You see exactly how the current optimized parameters have performed:

  • 💰 Total Net Profit (in Pips)

  • 🎯 Overall Win Rate (%)

  • 📈 Separate Stats for Buy & Sell Trades

  • 🚀 Largest Profit / 📉 Largest Loss

  • 📅 P/L by Day of the Week & Month

🎯 Other Key Features

  • 🔒 100% NON-REPAINT SIGNALS: All signals are final. Once an arrow appears, it will NEVER repaint or change. What you see is what you get.

  • Precise Entry & Exit Signals: Clear arrows for optimal entry 🟢 and exit 🔴 points based on our advanced algorithm.

  • Dynamic ATR Stop Loss: An intelligent stop loss based on market volatility (ATR), which is also tested during the optimization process!

  • Full Alert System: Never miss a signal 🔔 (Includes Pop-ups, Mobile Push-Notifications 📱, and Email 📧).

  • Fully Customizable: All colors, sizes, and signal shapes are adjustable. 🎨

SmartReversals Auto Optimized removes the guesswork from your trading and replaces it with data-driven intelligence. 🌟

Get it today and experience the power of data-driven decisions!


おすすめのプロダクト
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
インディケータ
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
DivirgentMAX
Mikhail Bilan
インディケータ
Indicator without redrawing Divergent MAX The DivirgentMAX indicator is a modification based on the MACD. The tool detects divergence based on OsMA and sends signals to buy or sell (buy|sell), taking into account the type of discrepancies detected. Important!!!! In the DivirgentMAX indicator, the optimal entry points are drawn using arrows in the indicator's basement. Divergence is also displayed graphically. In this modification of the MACD, the lag problem characteristic of its predecessor i
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
インディケータ
Delta Fusion Pro – 日中取引のための高度なオーダーフロー分析 Delta Fusion Pro は MetaTrader 4 用のプロフェッショナル指標で、アグレッシブな注文フローを明らかにし、機関投資家の圧力の強度と方向をリアルタイムで表示します。従来のボリューム指標とは異なり、Ask と Bid のボリューム差（デルタ）を分析し、反転の予測、トレンドの確認、プロフェッショナルな関心ゾーンの特定を可能にします。 主な特徴 インテリジェント自動調整システム 以下に基づき、すべてのパラメータを自動調整： 銘柄タイプ（FX、暗号資産、指数、コモディティ、株式） 運用タイムフレーム 市場のボラティリティ（ATR） 最近の平均ボリューム 初心者トレーダー向けに手動設定不要 — インジケーターが自動でキャリブレーション！ 機能概要 NetDelta と累積デルタ Ask/Bid のアグレッシブボリューム差を計算、カスタマイズ可能な EMA スムージング リアルタイムで方向性圧力を表示 ヒストグラムの色をカスタマイズ（買い/売り） 価格/ボリュームのダイバージェンス 通常お
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
インディケータ
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
ATR Line MT4
Evgeny Levchenko
インディケータ
The indicator - "ATR Line" determines the current trend and gives signals to buy (green arrow to the top) or sell (red arrow to the bottom). The indicator calculation is based on the deviation of the average price of the instrument from its average true range - ATR. The moving average of prices is used to reduce "market noise". If the main line of the indicator - "ATR Line" is lower the instrument price chart, then the market is in a "bullish" trend. If the main line of the indicator is higher t
Interactive BB Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
2 (1)
インディケータ
This indicator displays Bollinger Bands signals for multiple symbols and multiple time frames. The signals are created as a simple ratios which represent the distance between the current price and the moving average measured in standard deviations. This way we create a very versatile and easy to use indicator which helps us to identify not only the strongest trends but also the most overbought and oversold conditions. Features Accurate signals in real time for multiple time frames and multiple
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター HTF Ichimoku for MT4。 - Ichimoku インジケーターは、最も強力なトレンド インジケーターの 1 つです。HTF は、Higher Time Frame を意味します。 - このインジケーターは、トレンド トレーダーや、プライス アクション エントリとの組み合わせに最適です。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、より高い時間枠の Ichimoku を現在のチャートに添付できます。 - 上昇トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より上 (両方の線が雲より上) / 下降トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より下 (両方の線が雲より下)。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の上部境界を突破した場合にのみ、買い注文を開きます。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の下部境界を突破した場合にのみ、売り注文を開きます。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、大きなトレンドを捉える機会が得られます。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この M
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Extreme point
Ilya Fomin
インディケータ
The Extreme point indicator helps in determining the probable price reversal points on the chart. The indicator facilitates the search for points to enter the market with greater accuracy. The indicator displays certain impulses, after which there is a high probability of the price continuing its movement in the same direction. The indicator can be used in conjunction with other indicators for a more accurate detection of the position entry points. The indicator can also be used independently. F
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
インディケータ
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Correct market entries and exits are essential for any Forex trader. MasterArrow indicator addresses this issue. It has no redundant elements and draws only buy/sell arrows. The up arrow is a BUY signal, while the down arrow is a SELL one. The indicator is simple to configure. Change the Strength parameter to configure the signals frequency. The product is based on standard indicators (MA, RSI, ATR, etc.). But it also features the custom algorithm allowing to combine them into a single tool and
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
インディケータ
[ZhiBiCCI]インディケータは全てのサイクル使用に適しており、そして全ての市場品種にも適しています。 [ZhiBiCCI]緑色の実線は強気の発散の逆転です。緑色の点線は古典的な強気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]赤への実線は逆弱気の発散である。赤い点線は古典的な弱気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]はパラメータ（アラート、メール送信、通知送信）で設定でき、（true）に設定するとインスタント信号をアラームウィンドウに送信し、Eメール、インスタントメッセージを送信できます。 パラメータ設定の説明 [displayAlert]：これはアラームスイッチで、trueに設定され、矢印が表示されればプロンプトに自動的に警告され、falseに設定されれば警告されません。 [sendmail_NO_OFF]：これはメールを送信するためのスイッチで、trueに設定します。矢印が表示されていればMT4で設定したメールボックスにメールを送信し、falseに設定されていればメールを送信しません。 [sendnotification_NO_OFF]：これはインスタントメッセージを送信するた
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
インディケータ
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
インディケータ
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
インディケータ
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
インディケータ
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
ADG gainMASTER
Alvin Garcia
インディケータ
This advisor enters the market at the opening of   London Market . It has a automatic function that give buy (arrow up green) and sell (arrow down red) signal when the indicator met high probabilities requirements.Once the signal is generated it is the trader discretions to start the order button and do trade manually. Stop loss are base on ATR. Recommended Take profit is 20pips.  The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Timeframe is  M5 . Minimum account bal
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
インディケータ
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Trend TRN
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The Trend TRN trend indicator works using a special algorithm and a set of indicators. It finds the current trend based on many factors. Trend TRN entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. A simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators acco
Arriator
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
The Arriator forex indicator algorithm allows you to quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long-term trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. This indicator not only helps predict future values, but also generates buy and sell signals. It tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea of ​​market cyclicalit
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
インディケータ
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
インディケータ
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレン
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
インディケータ
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレンド方向
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
インディケータ
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
インディケータ
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
インディケータ
ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターは、特定の方向に勢いが定まりつつある状況を常にスキャンし、大きな値動きの直前に正確なシグナルを表示します。  複数通貨ペア・複数時間軸スキャナーはこちら - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 用スキャナー 主な特徴 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準を自動で表示します。 すべての時間足に対応したMTFスキャナーダッシュボード付き。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに適しています。 シグナルの精度を高めるために最適化されたアルゴリズムを採用。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングの目標として利用できる特別な「クイックプロフィットライン」を搭載。 勝敗、成功率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析機能を搭載。 リペイントなし（シグナルは表示後に変更されません）。 トレードの確認 -  ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を併用し、低確率の取引を除外しましょう。 強い買い： 上向き矢印
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
インディケータ
素晴らしいバックテスト 、驚異的な数字を伴う ライブ口座実績の証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計結果 を備えたトレーディングインジケーターを購入したにもかかわらず、使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった 経験は何度ありますか？ シグナルを単独で信用すべきではありません。なぜそのシグナルが最初に現れたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それがRelicusRoad Proが最も得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場を見る新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、暗号通貨、株式、指数向けの「 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター 」であり、トレーダーが 口座を成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。「 テクニカル分析 」と「 取引計画 」を提供し、「 初心者 」から「 上級者 」まで、「 すべてのトレーダーの成功 」を支援します。 これは、将来の市場を「 予測 」するのに十分な情報を提供する「 主要な取引インジケーター 」です。意味をなさない複数の異な
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
MT4マルチタイムフレームオーダーブロック検出インジケーター。 特徴 -チャートコントロールパネルで完全にカスタマイズ可能で、完全な相互作用を提供します。 -必要な場所でコントロールパネルを表示および非表示にします。 -複数の時間枠でOBを検出します。 -表示するOBの数量を選択します。 -さまざまなOBユーザーインターフェイス。 -OBのさまざまなフィルター。 -OB近接アラート。 -ADRの高線と低線。 -通知サービス（画面アラート|プッシュ通知）。 概要 注文ブロックは、金融機関や銀行からの注文収集を示す市場行動です。著名な金融機関と中央銀行が外国為替市場を牽引しています。したがって、トレーダーは市場で何をしているのかを知る必要があります。市場が注文ブロックを構築するとき、それは投資決定のほとんどが行われる範囲のように動きます。 注文の構築が完了すると、市場は上向きと下向きの両方に向かって急激に動きます。注文ブロック取引戦略の重要な用語は、機関投資家が行っていることを含むことです。それらは主要な価格ドライバーであるため、機関投資家の取引を含むあらゆる戦
作者のその他のプロダクト
BBRSI Quantum
Mohammad Rahchemandi
5 (2)
インディケータ
BBRSI Quantum (Free Edition)  BBRSI Quantum is a powerful, 100% Non-Repainting indicator for MetaTrader 4 that generates clear Buy and Sell arrows based on an advanced momentum strategy. This tool is designed for traders who want to identify precise entry points during overbought or oversold conditions. This is the fully functional FREE edition. The Core Strategy: Bollinger Bands on RSI Unlike standard indicators, BBRSI Quantum does not apply Bollinger Bands to the price. Instead, it applies th
FREE
Prop Guardian
Mohammad Rahchemandi
ユーティリティ
Prop Guardian Pro – Advanced Drawdown Manager With EA Killer Prop Guardian Pro is a comprehensive risk manager utility specifically designed for professional traders and Prop Firm candidates (FTMO, MFF, The5ers, etc.). It acts as a strict risk desk manager, ensuring you never violate your drawdown limits. Prop Guardian Pro goes beyond simple risk management by incorporating a "Psycho-Manager" engine. When a limit is hit, it stops trading and displays smart motivational messages to help prevent
FREE
Trades Manager EA MT4
Mohammad Rahchemandi
ユーティリティ
Download Trade Manager EA by Mr_Green76  to manage your trades on MetaTrader 4  – FREE ️ Dynamic TP/SL Control – Set dollar or percentage-based targets ️ Smart Partial Closes – Auto-lock in profits or limit losses ️ One-Click Control Panel – Manage trades visually, close charts automatically ️ Live P/L Labels – Real-time stats on your chart ️ Save/Load Presets – Seamless session-to-session trading
FREE
Super Power Scalp Signals
Mohammad Rahchemandi
インディケータ
This indicator gives entry signals in trend direction and also trend direction there is tow mode of signals for tow type of trading 1 - swing trading 2- scalping On scalping mode signals have small stop loss and big R/R  On swing mode can be waited more for TP or SL . Non-Repaint Indicator  suitable for all currency and all time frame  Detect UpTrend , DownTrend and SideTrend (Possibility of Changing Trend) There is tow   mode for signals (Scalp Mode , Swing Mode) Pop up alert , email , Push not
Magic PriceAction
Mohammad Rahchemandi
インディケータ
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76 Elevate your price action trading with Magic Price Action , an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy. Key Features Intellig
SmartTrendMrGreen
Mohammad Rahchemandi
インディケータ
Are you looking for precision and reliability in your trading strategy? This non-repainting indicator is designed to elevate your trading game by providing entry signals aligned with the current trend direction, offering a powerful edge for traders of all styles. Key Features: Dual Signal Modes for Ultimate Flexibility : 1️⃣ Swing Trading Mode : Ideal for longer trades. Hold positions with confidence and target higher profit potential. 2️⃣ Scalping Mode : Designed for quick trades with minim
Magic PriceAction MT5
Mohammad Rahchemandi
インディケータ
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76 Elevate your price action trading with   Magic Price Action , an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy. Key Features Intell
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信