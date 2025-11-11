SmartReversals Auto Optimized
- Indicatori
- Mohammad Rahchemandi
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
SmartReversals Auto Optimized: The Intelligent Indicator That Adapts to Your Chart
Tired of indicators with fixed settings that only work in one market? 😫 Frustrated by endless manual optimization with no results?
Introducing SmartReversals Auto Optimized – the first indicator that automatically optimizes itself for your chart.
The real magic is its built-in Auto-Optimization Engine. 💥
🚀 Revolutionary Feature: Smart Auto-Optimization 🚀
No more manual backtesting or guessing parameters!
When you first load SmartReversals onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD - H1), it automatically begins an intensive optimization process in the background. (Please Note: This first-time-only calculation for each Symbol/Timeframe may take 5 to 10 minutes. Please be patient and let it complete.)
This intelligent 🧠 system tests hundreds of combinations of its core strategy parameters and dynamic stop losses to find the most profitable settings for that specific symbol and timeframe.
After the one-time optimization, the indicator locks in the ideal settings and is ready to provide signals that have been historically proven to perform. 📈
It is a truly adaptive indicator that molds itself to any market.
📊 On-Chart Professional Performance Report
Full transparency! We trust our algorithm and let you see the results. SmartReversals displays a live, full statistical report directly on your chart. You see exactly how the current optimized parameters have performed:
-
💰 Total Net Profit (in Pips)
-
🎯 Overall Win Rate (%)
-
📈 Separate Stats for Buy & Sell Trades
-
🚀 Largest Profit / 📉 Largest Loss
-
📅 P/L by Day of the Week & Month
🎯 Other Key Features
-
🔒 100% NON-REPAINT SIGNALS: All signals are final. Once an arrow appears, it will NEVER repaint or change. What you see is what you get.
-
Precise Entry & Exit Signals: Clear arrows for optimal entry 🟢 and exit 🔴 points based on our advanced algorithm.
-
Dynamic ATR Stop Loss: An intelligent stop loss based on market volatility (ATR), which is also tested during the optimization process!
-
Full Alert System: Never miss a signal 🔔 (Includes Pop-ups, Mobile Push-Notifications 📱, and Email 📧).
-
Fully Customizable: All colors, sizes, and signal shapes are adjustable. 🎨
SmartReversals Auto Optimized removes the guesswork from your trading and replaces it with data-driven intelligence. 🌟
Get it today and experience the power of data-driven decisions!