Smart Grid Hedging EA MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor designed for structured grid and hedging strategies.

It manages trading activity according to predefined user parameters and market conditions.
The system performs trade opening, management, and closing automatically within the selected trading symbol.

Trade Management Modes

The Expert Advisor supports several position control modes.

Cluster Mode can close a small group of trades when the combined result reaches a specified value.
Whole Position Mode manages all open positions as one group and closes them together.
Individual Mode controls each position separately.
Progressive Mode adapts order management to changing price movement.

These modes allow flexible configuration of how the EA manages active positions.

Lot and Grid Settings

Users can select between a fixed lot size or progressive lot sizing based on grid progression.
The grid system supports adaptive step calculation, where grid spacing can increase after a defined number of levels.
This helps reduce over-trading and improves behavior during strong or extended price movement.

The maximum grid level can be limited to control overall exposure.
The EA is compatible with different account types, including micro and standard accounts.

Price Range Filter

The Expert Advisor includes a configurable price range filter.

When enabled, new trades are allowed only within a user-defined price range.
An optional breakout setting allows or blocks trading when price moves outside the defined range.
This feature provides additional control over where grid activity is allowed to start and continue.

RSI Filter

The EA uses a Relative Strength Index filter to control new trade entries.

The RSI filter can reduce trading activity during overbought or oversold conditions.
RSI period, timeframe, and threshold values are fully configurable by the user.

Safety and Technical Structure

The program includes internal expiration and validation checks.
It operates fully within MetaTrader 4 without external libraries or DLLs.
A unique magic number ensures compatibility with multiple charts or symbols.
The EA complies with MQL5 Market security and functionality standards.

Supported Instruments

The system can be used on various instruments, including XAUUSD, NAS100, US30, DE30, and BTCUSD.
Lot size and grid distance should be adjusted according to instrument volatility and account balance.

Main Features

Automated grid and hedging framework
Adaptive grid step logic
Configurable price range filter
RSI-based entry filtering
Multiple position management modes
Trailing functions for BUY and SELL orders
Spread and margin validation
Compatible with 3-, 4-, and 5-digit brokers

Operating Notes

Grid-based strategies may temporarily hold multiple open positions during extended price movement.
It is recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account before live trading.
Users should apply appropriate risk and money management settings.

Support and Updates

Support is provided through the MQL5.com messaging system.
Updates may include new configuration options and internal logic improvements.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee trading results.
Trading involves financial risk, and each user is responsible for their own decisions.
The EA does not use external connections and fully complies with MQL5 Market requirements.

Summary

Smart Grid Hedging EA MT4 provides a systematic grid and hedging structure with adaptive grid logic, price range control, and RSI-based trade filtering.
It offers clear control over position management and compatibility across multiple trading instruments.

Yeoh Kian Hui
144
Yeoh Kian Hui 2025.11.06 12:19 
 

very great support from jignesh! he is very friendly, responsive, and willing to share and guide me on the entire process and even advise me on the best trading strategies. his hedging grid bot is easy to use, and is safe for long-term growth as long as you use the recommended settings.

