Smart Grid Hedging EA MT4 is an advanced grid-based hedging Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders seeking consistent, controlled profits through intelligent automation.

Unlike traditional grid systems that wait for all positions to turn profitable, this EA introduces Smart Partial Profit Management, progressively locking in gains while maintaining ongoing trade opportunities.

🎯 Smart Partial Profit Management System

Bottom Cluster Mode – Automatically closes the last three positions (bottom two BUYs + paired SELL) once they collectively reach the profit target.

Whole Position Mode – Closes all open positions simultaneously when the total profit target is achieved.

Individual Position Closing – Allows upper-level positions to close independently when profitable.

Progressive Profit Taking – Captures profit continuously instead of waiting for full grid recovery.

🟢 This intelligent system ensures profits are booked frequently while limiting drawdown exposure.





📊 Adaptive Grid & Hedging Strategy

Opens an initial BUY at the market price.



Adds BUY + SELL hedge pairs at every fixed interval (set by user input in settings).

SELL orders include built-in Take Profit for fast, consistent gains.

BUY orders accumulate for larger reversal opportunities.

After partial closes, the grid automatically resumes from the lowest remaining active position.

🧩 Designed to adapt seamlessly to both trending and ranging markets.





💰 Flexible Lot & Risk Management

Fixed Lot Mode – Simple and safe for beginners.

Lot Multiplier Option – For advanced or aggressive strategies.

Maximum Grid Level Protection – Prevents overexposure during volatility.

Compatible with micro, mini, and standard accounts.





🔒 Built-in Security & Licensing

Expiration date protection

Anti-debugging and anti-tampering mechanisms

License key ready (auto-activated for verified buyers)

Magic number isolation for safe multi-EA trading environments





📈 Recommended Trading Instruments

✅ Low Risk – Indices (Recommended for Beginners)

NAS100 (US Tech 100) – Minimum balance: $1,000

US30 (Dow Jones 30) – Minimum balance: $1,000

DE30 (German DAX 30) – Minimum balance: $1,000

💡 Indices are ideal for steady growth due to moderate volatility and predictable behavior.





⚠️ Moderate Risk – Commodities

XAUUSD (Gold) – Minimum balance: $5,000

High volatility, excellent for experienced traders

Recommended starting lot: 0.01





🔴 High Risk – Cryptocurrencies

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) – Minimum balance: $5,000

Extremely volatile; suitable only for advanced users

Recommended starting lot: 0.01





⚡ Key Advantages Over Traditional Grid EAs

✅ Continuous profit-taking – no need to wait for full recovery

✅ Reduced exposure time – fewer open positions = lower risk

✅ Fully automated management – no manual intervention required

✅ Adapts to both trending and ranging markets

✅ Scales dynamically with account size

✅ Multiple exit modes – Whole or Partial profit closing





📋 Important Notes & Risk Disclosure

⚠️ Grid trading involves multiple open positions and may lead to temporary drawdowns during strong one-directional trends. Always test on a demo account first, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.



📞 Support & Updates

For support, inquiries, or lifetime update access:

✉️ Contact us via MQL5 messages or the official support channel.