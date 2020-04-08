Channel QX

📊 Channel QX

The EA (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here! https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller 

Channel QX combines trend analysis with dynamic volume-based adaptation to provide accurate signals in highly volatile markets.


✨ Key Features


🔄 Dynamic Volume Adaptation
🔄 Automatically adjusts channel width based on tick volume momentum
🔄 Responds instantly to changes in market activity

🔄Prevents false signals during periods of low liquidity


📈 Triple Channel System

Upper Channel (Blue): Dynamic resistance zone
Lower Channel (Red): Dynamic support zone

Middle Line (Green): Combined trend signal between fast and slow EMAs


🧠 Innovative Algorithm

Combines fast (5) and slow (13) EMAs with adaptive weighting
Uses ATR (14) multiplied by a dynamic factor based on volume

Configurable adaptation factor for different trading styles


🎮 How to Use


Trading Signals


📉 SELL Signal:
Price touches or crosses the upper channel (blue)
Middle line is in a downtrend

Look for confirmation with increasing volume


📈 BUY Signal:
Price touches or crosses the lower channel (red)
The midline is in an uptrend

Look for confirmation with increasing volume


🎯 Take Profit Zones:

- Partial profit at the midline (green)
- Full profit in the opposite channel
- Trailing stop following the midline
- Recommended Scalping Strategy
- Wait for contact with an extreme channel (upper or lower)
- Confirm with the midline in a favorable direction
- Enter on a price break toward the midline
- Stop Loss 5-10 pips beyond the touched channel

- Take Profit at the midline or opposite channel


⚙️ Configurable Parameters


Parameter Default Value Description
FastPeriod 5 Fast EMA period
SlowPeriod 13 Slow EMA period
ATRMultiplier 1.5 ATR base multiplier
ATRPeriod 14 ATR period

AdaptiveFactor 0.5 Adaptation Factor (0-1)


🔧 Recommended Settings


For Aggressive Trading:

FastPeriod: 3
SlowPeriod: 8
ATRMultiplier: 1.2
AdaptiveFactor: 0.7
For Conservative Trading:

FastPeriod: 8
SlowPeriod: 21
ATRMultiplier: 2.0

AdaptiveFactor: 0.3


💡 Competitive Advantages

✅ Real-Time Adaptation - It's not a static channel; it constantly adjusts.

✅ Incorporates Volume - One of a kind, it considers market momentum.

✅ Visually Clear - Intuitive color coding.

✅ No Repainting - Confirmed signals remain unchanged.

✅ Lightweight and Efficient - Doesn't consume excessive resources.

✅ Multi-Timeframe - Although optimized for M2, it works on any timeframe.



📊 Better Markets

XAUUSD (Gold) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
EURUSD ⭐⭐⭐⭐
GBPUSD ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Volatile Indices ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Cryptocurrencies ⭐⭐⭐


⏰ Best Times

London Session: High volatility, frequent signals
London-New York Crossover: Maximum efficiency

Asian Session: Fewer but more reliable signals


⚠️ Important Notes

Designed for active scalping, not for long-term trading

Works best in highly liquid markets
Combine with appropriate risk management (maximum 1-2% per trade)
Not an automated system; requires trader interpretation

Backtesting recommended before use on a live account


🎓 Includes
✔️ Technical support via message Direct

📞 Support
Questions? Suggestions? Contact me directly via MQL5!

Version: 1.00
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5
Type: Technical Indicator
Category: Channels and Bands

Disclaimer: Past results do not guarantee future returns. Trading involves risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.





















Produtos recomendados
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Indicadores
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
Smart M Concept MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Indicadores
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
Forex Relative Performance MT5
Rabia Moufid
Indicadores
Forex Relative Performance indicator This indicator calculates the relative strength of major currencies against the US dollar. The basic idea behind this indicator is "to buy strong currency and to sell weak currency". This indicator allows you to quickly identify the best forex pair to trade according to your trading style (Intraday, Scalping, Swing, or Long Term)
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Sessions and Bar Time
Tran Vinh Vu
Indicadores
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicadores
Padrões de Velas-Chave Plataforma: MetaTrader 5 Tipo: Indicador personalizado Exibição: Gráfico de velas com sobreposição colorida Funções: Detecta e colore padrões específicos de velas com base na estrutura da vela e filtros de ATR. Cada vela recebe uma cor distinta conforme seu tipo (ex: inside bar, hammer, estrela cadente). Quando observadas em sequência, essas velas revelam regiões de provável atuação de compradores ou vendedores . Aponta pontos de reversão com setas. Adicionalmente mostra z
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicadores
Descubra o poder da análise avançada de volume com o Weis Wave Scouter, um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que combina os princípios consagrados do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão e profundidade em suas operações, este indicador oferece uma leitura tática do mercado por meio da análise de ondas de volume cumulativo, ajudando a identificar pontos-chave de reversão e continuação de tendência. O Weis Wave Scouter a
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicadores
O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
FREE
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Indicadores
Se você busca precisão na identificação de topos e fundos estratégicos, o Indicador ZigZag SMC/SMT para MT5 é a ferramenta que irá contribuir para sua análise técnica. Desenvolvido com base nos conceitos avançados de Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e Smart Money Trap (SMT), ele oferece uma visão do comportamento do mercado, ajudando você a tomar decisões. O que você encontrará nesse indicador? Identificação Automática de topos e fundos estratégicos; Baseado em estratégias institucionais; Ideal p
Orderblocks ICT Levels
Philip Esterhuizen
Indicadores
ICT Order Blocks Premium Indicator Professional Market Structure Analysis Based on ICT Methodology OrderBlocks ICT   is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies high-probability trading zones based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This professional-grade indicator detects key market turning points using institutional order block analysis, revealing where smart money is likely accumulating positions. Key Features: Smart Filtering Technology : Eliminates weak and insignific
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicadores
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Tigersentry
Otmane Achandir
Indicadores
Smart Money Pro - Indicador Profissional para Trading Smart Money Pro - Indicador Profissional para Trading Desbloqueie o poder dos conceitos Smart Money (SMC) com este indicador profissional para MT4/MT5, desenvolvido para oferecer entradas de alta probabilidade como as usadas por bancos e instituições. Se você opera no forex, ações ou criptomoedas, esta ferramenta revela zonas-chave, desequilíbrios e reversões, ajudando você a operar com mais inteligência. Por que escolher o Smart Money Pro?
Advanced SMC Indicator
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Smart Money Concepts Indicator - Professional ICT/SMC Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Smart Money Analysis Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with this advanced indicator that identifies high-probability entry zones and intelligently sets Take Profit targets at the next Point of Interest (POI). Stop guessing where to exit your trades - let institutional logic guide you to the next Order Block or key market
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Monthly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicadores
PORTUGUÊS – Monthly Levels Pro v1.0 O Indicador Definitivo dos Níveis Mensais do Mercado Domine rapidamente as zonas-chave do mercado. Monthly Levels Pro ajuda a analisar tendências de longo prazo e identificar níveis importantes de suporte e resistência, exibindo automaticamente High, Low, Open e Close da vela mensal. Vantagens: Análise instantânea Trading mais inteligente Visualização clara Flexível Simples e eficiente Compatibilidade: MT5, todos os timeframes
Daily Volume Profile
Giga Aptsiauri
Indicadores
Daily Volume Profile (Multi-Day) for MT5 This indicator provides a clean, fast and highly optimized Daily Volume Profile for the last N days , updated automatically every minute without flickering or chart lag. It draws full market structure: POC, VAH, VAL, Value Area, Day High/Low, Volume Distribution Buckets , and adapts dynamically to any timeframe using built-in shifting logic. Key Features: Volume Profile for the last N days (configurable) True daily POC, VAH, VAL with automatic labels
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicadores
Indicador de Força das Moedas para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador analisa a força relativa das principais moedas do mercado Forex, proporcionando uma visão clara e objetiva sobre quais moedas estão se fortalecendo ou enfraquecendo em relação às demais. Ele avalia pares-chave (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) e calcula a força utilizando métodos como RSI ou ROC, conforme a configuração definida pelo usuário. Os resultados são exibidos em linhas individuais para cada moeda, facilitando a iden
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicadores
VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normalmente, o indicador de volume tem uma mudança de cor padrão quando o volume atual é maior do que o anterior, é importante, mas não muito útil. Por este motivo, este indicador foi criado que além do volume normal, quando a vela é de alta ou de baixa, ela os pinta com uma cor diferente, por padrão é azul para alta e vermelho para baixa, mas essas cores podem ser personalizadas para o Gosto do comerciante. Não se esqueça de verificar meus outros indicadores que o aj
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Indicadores
Resumo O Indicador de ATR Multinível e Bandas de Média Móvel é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para ajudar os traders a identificar tendências de mercado, níveis de suporte e resistência, e volatilidade. O indicador combina múltiplas médias móveis com um multiplicador de ATR (Amplitude Média Verdadeira) para criar um gráfico de bandas visual ao redor da flutuação dos preços. Ajuda os traders a detectar possíveis áreas de reversão, condições de tendência e zonas de consolidação do mercado. Cara
FREE
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicadores
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
Indicadores
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
FourAverageMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
FourAverage - uma nova palavra na detecção de tendência. Com o desenvolvimento da tecnologia da informação e um grande número de participantes, os mercados financeiros estão se tornando menos passíveis de análise por Indicadores desatualizados. As ferramentas técnicas convencionais de análise, como a média móvel ou o estocástico, são incapazes de determinar a direção ou a reversão de uma tendência. Um indicador pode indicar a direção correta do preço futuro, sem alterar seus parâmetros, em um hi
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Mais do autor
Support and Resistance ACPG
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  The Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  (developed by Grok by xAI) is an advanced tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform, designed to identify and visualize support and resistance zones on a price chart. Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators, the ACPG method combines a dynamic approach based on swing points, volatility analysis using the Average True Range (ATR), and an adaptive clustering system to detect high-relevance zones in the
FREE
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
MA Gaussiana
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
5 (1)
Indicadores
The "MA Gaussiano" indicator is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) that combines a Gaussian Moving Average with colored trend candles, designed to identify market trends in a visual and innovative way. It was developed with xAI assistance in 2025 and focuses on providing a smooth and sensitive representation of prices, ideal for traders looking to filter noise in charts of currencies, stocks, or cryptocurrencies. Main Components: Gaussian MA (Colored Line): Plots a line representing the Gauss
FREE
Alertas para las lineas mt5
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Alert for the lines This is an MetaTrader 5 indicator that **detects price crosses with any horizontal line you draw directly on the chart**. No need to manually input levels — simply draw a horizontal line using MT5’s built-in tool, and the indicator does the rest. **How it works:** 1. **Draw a horizontal line** on your chart using MT5’s native tool (Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line).   2. The indicator **monitors the Bid price in real time**.   3. **Only 1 alert per line per candle** is s
FREE
Hurst buy and sell
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
Geometric Adaptive Channel MT5
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Geometric Adaptive Channel MT5  By Grok(xAI) *A next-generation adaptive channel based on multiplicative geometry and spectral analysis using the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT).*   NOTE: The MA Gaussiana indicator is also shown in the screenshots. --- ### What Is It and How Does It Work?   **Geometric Dynamic Channel MT5** is an **innovative channel indicator** that **does not use moving averages, RSI, MACD, or ATR**. Instead, it applies **advanced geometric calculations** on log-scale price
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário