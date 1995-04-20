Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4

Hurst Buy and Sell 

This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals.

The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here! https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller 

If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it sends. For example, you could set the value to 50, while the EMA remains at 100 (in the MT5 version), and in the MT4 version, you could set a lower value, like 200, while leaving the EMA the same, or increasing or decreasing its value. Test me out and leave your comments.

How does it work?

Trend Mode (Hurst > 0.5): In persistent markets, the indicator follows momentum to capture strong moves. Buy when momentum is positive and sell when it is negative, aligning with the dominant direction.
Mean Reversion Mode (Hurst ≤ 0.5): In anti-persistent or ranging markets, it goes against momentum to take advantage of reversals, buying on dips and selling on rallies.
Built-in EMA Filter: Includes an optional Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to filter signals based on the overall price trend, reducing false positives in volatile conditions. (Now invisible on the chart for a cleaner chart!)
Clear Visual Signals: Green arrows for buy and red arrows for sell, strategically placed near bar highs and lows.
The Hurst exponent calculation is based on the R/S (Rescaled Range) method, analyzing price time series to measure market persistence or anti-persistence. Combined with simple normalized momentum, it generates signals only when they exceed configurable thresholds, ensuring quality over quantity.

Customizable Parameters:
HurstPeriod (default: 128): Period for calculating the Hurst exponent (power of 2 recommended for accuracy).
MomPeriod (default: 10): Period for the simple momentum exponent.
HurstThreshold (default: 0.5): Threshold to distinguish between a trend and a reversal.
MomentumThreshold (default: 0.0001): Minimum momentum threshold to avoid weak signals.
MinBarsBetweenSignals (default: 100): Minimum bars between consecutive signals to prevent overtrading.
EMAPeriod (default: 100): EMA period for the trend filter.

UseEMAFilter (default: true): Enables/disables the EMA filter for greater flexibility.


Key Benefits:
Versatile for Any Asset: Ideal for Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, and commodities on any timeframe (from M1 to MN).
Low Resource Consumption: Optimized to avoid overloading your MT5 platform.
Easy Backtesting: Integrates seamlessly with MetaTrader's Strategy Tester to validate strategies.
Free Updates: As an xAI Grok product, you will receive future improvements based on community feedback.

No Repaint: Signals are generated in real time and remain fixed after the bars close.


Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The Hurst Buy and Sell indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist in decision-making, but it does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Past results are not indicative of future results. It is strongly recommended to use appropriate risk management, including stop-losses, and conduct thorough testing on a demo account before trading on live accounts. xAI, nor the company, is responsible for any financial loss resulting from the use of this indicator.

Powered by xAI Grok – Version 1.00

Mais do autor
Support and Resistance ACPG
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  The Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  (developed by Grok by xAI) is an advanced tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform, designed to identify and visualize support and resistance zones on a price chart. Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators, the ACPG method combines a dynamic approach based on swing points, volatility analysis using the Average True Range (ATR), and an adaptive clustering system to detect high-relevance zones in the
FREE
Channel QX
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Channel QX The EA (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  Channel QX combines trend analysis with dynamic volume-based adaptation to provide accurate signals in highly volatile markets. Key Features Dynamic Volume Adaptation   Automatically adjusts channel width based on tick volume momentum   Responds instantly to changes in market activity Prevents false signals duri
FREE
MA Gaussiana
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
5 (1)
Indicadores
The "MA Gaussiano" indicator is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) that combines a Gaussian Moving Average with colored trend candles, designed to identify market trends in a visual and innovative way. It was developed with xAI assistance in 2025 and focuses on providing a smooth and sensitive representation of prices, ideal for traders looking to filter noise in charts of currencies, stocks, or cryptocurrencies. Main Components: Gaussian MA (Colored Line): Plots a line representing the Gauss
FREE
Alertas para las lineas mt5
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Alert for the lines This is an MetaTrader 5 indicator that **detects price crosses with any horizontal line you draw directly on the chart**. No need to manually input levels — simply draw a horizontal line using MT5’s built-in tool, and the indicator does the rest. **How it works:** 1. **Draw a horizontal line** on your chart using MT5’s native tool (Insert → Objects → Horizontal Line).   2. The indicator **monitors the Bid price in real time**.   3. **Only 1 alert per line per candle** is s
FREE
Hurst buy and sell
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
Geometric Adaptive Channel MT5
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Geometric Adaptive Channel MT5  By Grok(xAI) *A next-generation adaptive channel based on multiplicative geometry and spectral analysis using the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT).*   NOTE: The MA Gaussiana indicator is also shown in the screenshots. --- ### What Is It and How Does It Work?   **Geometric Dynamic Channel MT5** is an **innovative channel indicator** that **does not use moving averages, RSI, MACD, or ATR**. Instead, it applies **advanced geometric calculations** on log-scale price
