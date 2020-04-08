Channel QX

📊 Channel QX

The EA (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here! https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller 

Channel QX combines trend analysis with dynamic volume-based adaptation to provide accurate signals in highly volatile markets.


✨ Key Features


🔄 Dynamic Volume Adaptation
🔄 Automatically adjusts channel width based on tick volume momentum
🔄 Responds instantly to changes in market activity

🔄Prevents false signals during periods of low liquidity


📈 Triple Channel System

Upper Channel (Blue): Dynamic resistance zone
Lower Channel (Red): Dynamic support zone

Middle Line (Green): Combined trend signal between fast and slow EMAs


🧠 Innovative Algorithm

Combines fast (5) and slow (13) EMAs with adaptive weighting
Uses ATR (14) multiplied by a dynamic factor based on volume

Configurable adaptation factor for different trading styles


🎮 How to Use


Trading Signals


📉 SELL Signal:
Price touches or crosses the upper channel (blue)
Middle line is in a downtrend

Look for confirmation with increasing volume


📈 BUY Signal:
Price touches or crosses the lower channel (red)
The midline is in an uptrend

Look for confirmation with increasing volume


🎯 Take Profit Zones:

- Partial profit at the midline (green)
- Full profit in the opposite channel
- Trailing stop following the midline
- Recommended Scalping Strategy
- Wait for contact with an extreme channel (upper or lower)
- Confirm with the midline in a favorable direction
- Enter on a price break toward the midline
- Stop Loss 5-10 pips beyond the touched channel

- Take Profit at the midline or opposite channel


⚙️ Configurable Parameters


Parameter Default Value Description
FastPeriod 5 Fast EMA period
SlowPeriod 13 Slow EMA period
ATRMultiplier 1.5 ATR base multiplier
ATRPeriod 14 ATR period

AdaptiveFactor 0.5 Adaptation Factor (0-1)


🔧 Recommended Settings


For Aggressive Trading:

FastPeriod: 3
SlowPeriod: 8
ATRMultiplier: 1.2
AdaptiveFactor: 0.7
For Conservative Trading:

FastPeriod: 8
SlowPeriod: 21
ATRMultiplier: 2.0

AdaptiveFactor: 0.3


💡 Competitive Advantages

✅ Real-Time Adaptation - It's not a static channel; it constantly adjusts.

✅ Incorporates Volume - One of a kind, it considers market momentum.

✅ Visually Clear - Intuitive color coding.

✅ No Repainting - Confirmed signals remain unchanged.

✅ Lightweight and Efficient - Doesn't consume excessive resources.

✅ Multi-Timeframe - Although optimized for M2, it works on any timeframe.



📊 Better Markets

XAUUSD (Gold) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
EURUSD ⭐⭐⭐⭐
GBPUSD ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Volatile Indices ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Cryptocurrencies ⭐⭐⭐


⏰ Best Times

London Session: High volatility, frequent signals
London-New York Crossover: Maximum efficiency

Asian Session: Fewer but more reliable signals


⚠️ Important Notes

Designed for active scalping, not for long-term trading

Works best in highly liquid markets
Combine with appropriate risk management (maximum 1-2% per trade)
Not an automated system; requires trader interpretation

Backtesting recommended before use on a live account


🎓 Includes
✔️ Technical support via message Direct

📞 Support
Questions? Suggestions? Contact me directly via MQL5!

Version: 1.00
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5
Type: Technical Indicator
Category: Channels and Bands

Disclaimer: Past results do not guarantee future returns. Trading involves risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.





















