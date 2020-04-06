Euro Compounder Alpha

Euro Compounder Alpha 

Euro Compounder Alpha is a EUR/USD Expert Advisor built for traders who care more about surviving drawdowns and passing rules than chasing headline returns.

It trades one pair only and runs several independent strategies together.  Most of the strategies are uncorrelated and they do not rely on martingale or grid recovery. The idea is simple: spread risk across different entry logics so the account isn’t dependent on one market behaviour.

This EA was built with prop firm style constraints in mind.

How it trades
EUR/USD only, 1H chart
Multiple strategies running together
Frequent trades with small, controlled risk
No grid, no martingale, no recovery stacking

Most trades are modest wins or small losses. The system is not trying to be clever — it’s trying to stay consistentIf you are looking for an EA that doubles an account quickly (taking extreme risks), this is not it.


About drawdown and risk

Drawdown control is the priority.

The EA cuts losses early and does not average down. Risk per trade is kept low, which naturally leads to:
higher win rates
smoother equity curves
slower but more reliable growth

This is the kind of behaviour prop firms and Darwin-style evaluations tend to reward.

Testing and live use

Before being released, this EA was:
run through walk-forward testing
tested on out-of-sample data
stress-tested for execution and slippage
incubated on a live signal

The live results are not perfect and they are not cherry-picked. Losing weeks happen. That’s normal. What matters is how the system behaves when conditions change.

You can review the live signal here: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2250716?source=Site+Profile

Who this EA is suited for
This EA is designed for:
traders working with small to medium accounts
prop firm or evaluation-style trading
portfolio traders who want a stable EUR/USD component

It is not suited for:
very aggressive growth targets
people who turn systems on and off after a few losing days
traders expecting zero drawdown


Support and usage

- A short user guide is included with recommended settings.
- There is also an optional Discord channel for users who want to discuss settings, updates, or portfolio use. Access is available after purchase. Please send proof of purchase and we'll give you access within 1 weekday.

Final note

No EA is risk free.
This one is designed to lose small, trade often, and compound slowly.

If that approach makes sense to you, Euro Compounder Alpha may be a good fit.   

