BASTET19c

This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention.


✅ Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown

  • Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: (myfxbook.com/members/kavinle/bastet-ea/11579493)


✅ Recommend 19 Pairs: 

AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD

✅ Distance (Points) is Volatility from https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator&nbsp
Please update the point value (pips x10) for each currency at least once a week.

✅ Version 1.15 Have Auto Volatility mode

📌 Requirements: MT4, VPS recommended, $500 for 19 currency pairs start 0.01 Lot

📌 Risk Management SL in USD (fixed amount per symbol) Recommend 10% per symbol Example Balance 500$ set SL50$ per Symbol

📌 Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance.

  1. Trading on Pullbacks: The built-in Bollinger-based price channel detects the end of a correction and signals the start of a new trend.
  2. Multi-Currency Works on 19 currencies proved on myfxbook
  3. EA start TF M15 but use M5 run EA  because price will entry orders and TP faster
  4. EA run 1 currency pair per window if you need run all pairs please run on 19 windows
  5. Ready to get started with exciting trading? Start trading with BASTET19c

    Mais do autor
    BASTET19z
    Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
    Experts
    This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário