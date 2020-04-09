Autogrids Light

🔥 Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts

Autogrids Light carries the unmistakable DNA of the original Autogrids, preserving its powerful logic and precision while delivering a lighter, more streamlined version.

Focused exclusively on the Spot Grid strategy, Autogrids Light dynamically constructs a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels. Every operation reflects the efficiency, structure, and strategic essence inherited from Autogrids itself — concentrated into a compact, high-performance version designed for precision and simplicity.

➡️ Key Features

Grid Reference Price: Defines the starting price for the grid, using either the previous session’s close or a custom user-defined price as the reference point.

Independent Buy and Sell Grids: Configure the number of levels, distances (in points), and lot sizes independently for upper (sell) and lower (buy) grids, ensuring complete control over each side of the market.

Flexible Volume & Distance Settings: Supports lists of lot sizes and distance intervals, enabling advanced scaling methods such as Linear Gradient (core strategy), Martingale, or Anti-Martingale configurations.

Stop Loss per Grid:Set individual stop-loss levels for both buy and sell sides, allowing for tailored risk limitation per grid structure.

Average Price Take Profit: Rather than assigning a fixed TP per order, the EA dynamically manages take profit based on the weighted average entry price, with an optional swap adjustment for higher accuracy.

Magic Number Filtering: Ensures the EA manages only its own trades, avoiding interference with other systems or manual operations.

Hedge Account Compatibility: Specifically engineered for hedge accounts, allowing simultaneous buy and sell positions with independent logic and control.

Built-in Summary Panel: Provides a real-time overview of grid performance, exposure, and profit metrics. The panel can be enabled or disabled according to user preference.

📊 Backtest Results

From January 1st, 2025 to October 31st, 2025, Autogrids Light turned a $3,000 starting balance into more than $5,300 in net profit, achieving a Profit Factor of 2.21 with a 99% backtest quality.

During this period, it maintained a stable and consistent equity curve, executing over 2,400 trades with a 71% win rate and a Recovery Factor of 2.18, confirming its resilience and precision in varying market conditions.

After months of development, testing, and optimization, the results speak for themselves.

💥 Special Launch Offer

Only $30 for the first copies!

