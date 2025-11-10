Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts





Autogrids Light is a grid-based Expert Advisor designed for hedge accounts, offering flexible configuration and full control over risk management.

The EA builds a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders above and below the market according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels.





Key Features

Grid Reference Price: Starting price for the grid, using last session close price or a price set by the user.

Independent Buy and Sell Grids: Configure the number of levels, distances (in points), and lot sizes separately for upper (sell) and lower (buy) grids.

Flexible Volume & Distance Settings: Supports lists of lot sizes and distances, allowing advanced strategies such as linear scaling, martingale, or anti-martingale.

Stop Loss per Grid: Set individual stop levels for both buy and sell sides.

Average Price Take Profit: Instead of using fixed TP per order, the EA dynamically manages TP based on the weighted average entry price, with optional swap adjustment.

Magic Number Filtering: Ensures the EA only manages its own positions.

Hedge Account Compatibility: Specifically developed for accounts that allow multiple positions (buy and sell) simultaneously.

Built-in Summary Panel: Displays real-time information about open positions and grid management (can be enabled or disabled).

Autogrids Light is intended for users who understand the risks of grid strategies. It does not guarantee profits and should be tested in demo accounts before using in real trading.