HMA Multi Basket Grid EA
- Experts
- Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
- Versão: 1.2
- Ativações: 5
🔹 HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA (MT4)
HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 designed to manage multiple independent trade baskets using a structured grid approach.
The Expert Advisor focuses on order management, basket control, and risk handling, making it suitable for traders who want an organized grid framework rather than a single-trade system.
🔧 Key Features
-
Multi-Basket Architecture
Each signal opens and manages its own basket independently using unique magic numbers.
-
HMA-Based Market Direction
Uses Hull Moving Average logic to align baskets with market direction.
-
Grid Expansion Control
Grid orders are added based on predefined distance rules, with optional expansion logic to adapt to market movement.
-
Basket-Level Management
-
Basket Take Profit
-
Basket Stop Loss
-
Break-Even handling
-
Dynamic grid sizing (lot multiplier support)
-
-
Built-in Safety Guards (Market Compliant)
-
Order rate limiting
-
Maximum total orders control
-
Maximum active baskets limit
-
Margin and lot normalization checks
These protections ensure smooth operation during long testing and live trading.
-
⚙️ Customisable Inputs
-
Lot sizing (fixed or scaled)
-
Grid distance (points)
-
Maximum grid additions
-
Lot multiplier
-
Basket TP / SL modes
-
Maximum total orders
-
Maximum active baskets
-
Slippage and execution settings
All parameters are adjustable to fit different trading styles and risk preferences.
📊 Recommended Usage
-
Timeframes: H1 and above
-
Symbols: Major and minor FX pairs (testing recommended)
-
Account type: ECN or Standard
-
VPS recommended for continuous operation
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
This Expert Advisor uses grid techniques, which may increase exposure during certain market conditions.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account and apply appropriate risk management.
No trading system can guarantee profits.
🛠️ Support & Updates
-
Free updates included
-
Ongoing improvements for stability and performance
-
User feedback considered for future versions