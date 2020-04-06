HMA Multi Basket Grid EA

🔹 HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA (MT4)

HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 designed to manage multiple independent trade baskets using a structured grid approach.

The Expert Advisor focuses on order management, basket control, and risk handling, making it suitable for traders who want an organized grid framework rather than a single-trade system.

🔧 Key Features

  • Multi-Basket Architecture
    Each signal opens and manages its own basket independently using unique magic numbers.

  • HMA-Based Market Direction
    Uses Hull Moving Average logic to align baskets with market direction.

  • Grid Expansion Control
    Grid orders are added based on predefined distance rules, with optional expansion logic to adapt to market movement.

  • Basket-Level Management

    • Basket Take Profit

    • Basket Stop Loss

    • Break-Even handling

    • Dynamic grid sizing (lot multiplier support)

  • Built-in Safety Guards (Market Compliant)

    • Order rate limiting

    • Maximum total orders control

    • Maximum active baskets limit

    • Margin and lot normalization checks
      These protections ensure smooth operation during long testing and live trading.

⚙️ Customisable Inputs

  • Lot sizing (fixed or scaled)

  • Grid distance (points)

  • Maximum grid additions

  • Lot multiplier

  • Basket TP / SL modes

  • Maximum total orders

  • Maximum active baskets

  • Slippage and execution settings

All parameters are adjustable to fit different trading styles and risk preferences.

📊 Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: H1 and above

  • Symbols: Major and minor FX pairs (testing recommended)

  • Account type: ECN or Standard

  • VPS recommended for continuous operation

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
This Expert Advisor uses grid techniques, which may increase exposure during certain market conditions.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account and apply appropriate risk management.

No trading system can guarantee profits.

🛠️ Support & Updates

  • Free updates included

  • Ongoing improvements for stability and performance

  • User feedback considered for future versions


