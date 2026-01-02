TDI Smart Level Ultimate
- Experts
- Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
- Versão: 4.40
- Ativações: 5
🔹 TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA (MT4)
TDI Smart Money – Ultimate EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence.
The Expert Advisor is designed to manage trades systematically using basket logic, optional filters, and robust execution safeguards that comply with MetaTrader Market requirements.
🔧 Core Features
✅ TDI-Based Entry Logic
-
Uses Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) conditions to identify trade opportunities
-
Supports multiple confirmation components for structured entries
-
Designed for discretionary-style logic translated into automation
✅ Smart Money Filters (Optional)
-
Support & Resistance / Supply & Demand logic
-
Fibonacci premium / discount filtering
-
Trend alignment filters (optional)
These filters can be enabled or disabled via inputs.
✅ Multi-Basket Trade Management
-
Each signal can create and manage its own basket
-
Independent basket tracking using unique magic numbers
-
Suitable for traders who prefer structured basket management rather than single trades
✅ Grid & Scaling Logic
-
Optional grid-style position building
-
Adjustable grid distance and maximum additions
-
Lot progression controls available via inputs
✅ Basket-Level Exit System
-
Basket Take Profit options
-
Basket Stop Loss options
-
Break-even logic
-
Dynamic basket handling based on floating results
✅ Market-Safe Execution (Validation Compliant)
-
Margin pre-check before every trade
-
Automatic lot downscaling when margin is insufficient
-
Trade skipping when conditions are not executable
-
Order rate protection to prevent terminal overload
These safeguards ensure smooth operation during Strategy Tester, Market validation, and live trading.
⚙️ Customisable Inputs
-
Lot sizing options
-
Grid distance and maximum additions
-
Basket TP / SL modes
-
Trend and zone filters
-
Execution and safety parameters
All settings are fully adjustable to match different trading styles and risk preferences.
📊 Recommended Usage
-
Timeframes: H1 and above
-
Symbols: Major and minor Forex pairs (testing recommended)
-
Account type: Standard or ECN
-
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading carries risk.
This Expert Advisor uses advanced trade management techniques that may increase exposure in certain market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account and apply appropriate risk management.
No trading system can guarantee profits.
🛠️ Updates & Support
-
Free updates included
-
Ongoing stability and performance improvements
-
Built to meet MetaTrader Market quality standards
✅ Why Choose This EA?
-
Structured smart-money-style logic
-
Clear basket-based trade management
-
Fully Market-compliant execution rules
-
Designed for disciplined, rule-based automation