Petal Ronin Extreme

Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision.


Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive.


Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and find your own bloom!!!!


Produtos recomendados
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA é baseado na estratégia de posição pendente (PPS) e um algoritmo de negociação secreta muito avançado. A estratégia da Bonnitta EA é uma combinação de um indicador personalizado secreto, linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte e resistência (ação de preço) e o algoritmo de negociação secreta mais importante mencionado acima. NÃO COMPRE UM EA SEM QUALQUER TESTE COM DINHEIRO REAL DE MAIS DE 3 MESES, DEMOREI MAIS DE 100 SEMANAS (MAIS DE 2 ANOS) PARA TESTAR BONNITTA EA COM DINHEIRO REAL
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
O Inside Bar e um é uma formação de vela de reversão / continuação, e é um dos padrões de Candle mais operados pelos trader. O Robô F1 permite que você configure diversas estratégias de trade, Day Trade ou swing trade, tendo como base de start o Inside Bar.   Esse padrão requer apenas duas velas para se apresentar. O Robô F1 se utiliza desse padrão extremamente eficiente para identificar as oportunidades de trading. Para tornar as operações mais efetivas ele conta com indicadores que podem ser c
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Gold Sentinnel
Saumyajit Purakayastha
Experts
Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — uma solução de trading ultra-moderna que abre o caminho para a sua liberdade financeira e para o mais alto nível de operação Procurei criar uma solução comercial única, capaz de atender às necessidades de qualquer trader, independentemente dos seus objetivos ou desafios. A ideia central foi unir o aprendizado de máquina com técnicas avançadas de trading, de forma a extrair o máximo da sua combinação. O sistema é adequado tanto para impulsionar depósitos pequenos em 1–2 meses quanto
Heiken
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Heiken professional Expert Advisor partially follows the market using i-Heiken_Ashi indicator (see the screenshot). At each i-Heiken_Ashi signal, a position is opened in its direction. Each newly opened position is automatically accompanied by a stop loss, break even, trailing stop and take profit. In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which 10 currencies are selected, while the risk is reduced 10 times. The EA processes errors
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicadores
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
A estratégia do EA é baseada na negociação de Swing , com entradas após impulsos agudos calculados pelo indicador iPump. Conforme mencionado anteriormente, o EA tem a capacidade de abrir negociações manuais com suporte automático. - para uma tendência de baixa ↓ entramos em uma operação após um aumento corretivo no preço, o ativo entra na zona de sobrecompra, vendemos ao longo da tendência. - para uma tendência de alta ↑, entramos em uma operação após uma queda corretiva no preço, o ativo cai
Gold Buster Pro
Ericson Jay Torralba
Experts
NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO TRY GOLD BUSTER PRO FOR A VERY LOW PRICE THAT YOU WILL NEVER REGRET. PRICE WILL CHANGE WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE SO DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE. GET IT NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE! NEXT PRICE WILL BE $199! Quantix Gold Buster Pro – Advanced Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD (H1) Trade gold smarter. Quantix Gold Buster Pro is a next-level Forex Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD ( gold ) on the H1 timeframe —engineered for consistent results even in high-volatility markets. Why Choose Gold B
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.8 (10)
Experts
Revert Edge es un algoritmo cuidadosamente diseñado y basado en más de 7 años de experiencia en operaciones en vivo. Su enfoque principal es el crecimiento lento y constante de la cuenta con énfasis en el rendimiento a largo plazo y no en ganancias rápidas, insostenibles y a corto plazo. El EA está desarrollado para operar con múltiples divisas, como AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD y más. Utiliza una estrategia de reversión a la media y aprovecha los niveles de precios que son sensibles a
RSI Double Cross
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
G Edge
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2% . This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure . Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest) The numbers speak for
TheChosenOne
Ethan Ramsay
Experts
An advanced scalping expert advisor. It’s fully autonomous and trades all currency pairs and indices during any time frame however it is primarily designed to be traded on USDJPY. Built with fully customizable parameters. This EA has been designed to take advantage of the fact that markets have a natural bid. * No Grid* *No Martingale* Key Features MultiTimeframe : Analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously for improved decision-making and trend identification. Customizable Times : Set tailored
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Sigma PROP
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD , applying its stra
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Experts
OFERTA DE LANÇAMENTO: $99 (O preço subirá para $199 após as primeiras 10 vendas) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: A Evolução do Trend Following para Bitcoin Este Expert Advisor (EA) não é apenas uma cópia das regras das Tartarugas (Turtle Trading). É uma reestruturação completa do sistema lendário, modernizada especificamente para a alta volatilidade do Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . Combinamos o clássico Rompimento do Canal Donchian com um Filtro de Estrutura de Mercado de Seis Padrões exclusivo, projetado para
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
O MultiWay EA é um sistema de trading automatizado inteligente e eficiente, baseado em uma poderosa estratégia de reversão à média. Graças à ampla diversificação em nove pares de moedas correlacionados (e até alguns tipicamente “tendenciais”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — ele captura movimentos de preço de volta à média após fortes impulsos direcionais. Após a compra, envie uma mensagem privada para receber as instruções completas de configuração. S
Quantum Gold Master
Than Duc Hong Ha
Experts
Hello, everyone! I am Quantum Gold , I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Gold has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the in
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Apresentando Marvelous EA: Seu Companheiro de Trading Definitivo Desbloqueie todo o potencial do mercado Forex com Marvelous EA, uma solução automatizada de trading de ponta, projetada para maximizar seus lucros e minimizar os riscos. Este algoritmo de trading cuidadosamente elaborado está equipado com recursos avançados para navegar com precisão e eficiência no dinâmico mercado Forex. OURO - XAUUSD - H1 Desempenho de conta real: https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/ 2321875 Principais Recursos:
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versão 5.0 - Inteligência Autônoma Através de Arquitetura Institucional A evolução da automação baseada em regras para inteligência autônoma genuína representa a progressão natural do trading algorítmico. O que as mesas quantitativas institucionais começaram a explorar há mais de uma década amadureceu em implementação prática. AIQ Versão 5.0 incorpora essa maturação: análise sofisticada de IA multi-modelo, arquitetura de validação independente e sistemas de aprendizado contínuo refinados at
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (93)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.17 (30)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (137)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
O FastWay EA é um sistema de trading automático inteligente e eficiente, baseado numa poderosa estratégia de reversão à média. Ele opera pares de moedas correlacionados como AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD e EURGBP , aproveitando o retorno do preço à média após fortes movimentos direcionais. Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber as instruções completas de configuração. Sinal ao vivo:  CLIQUE AQUI Preço atual — apenas $1337 para os próximos 10 compradores. FastWay EA é perfeito para
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.07 (109)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Português Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Onde a Inteligência Institucional Encontra o Trading Especializado Desde a pioneira integração genuína de IA no trading algorítmico, refinamos esta abordagem através de múltiplos ciclos de mercado, regimes econômicos e evoluções tecnológicas. O que começou como nossa convicção de que o aprendizado de máquina adaptativo representa a progressão natural do trading quantitativo tornou-se uma direção da indústria. A Versão 11.0 m
Mais do autor
Serene no Torihiki
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Serene no Torihiki: The Daughter of Wisdom Where Egyptian Calm Meets Shogun Patience Born from the legendary   Kureopatora no Sakura , this free heir— Serene no Torihiki   (Cleopatra Selene II)—embodies a harmonious fusion of Pharaoh’s insight and Samurai restraint. Designed for traders seeking elegance in volatility, it transforms chaos into strategic opportunity through disciplined, serene automation. Core Mechanics: The Serene Art of War Fibonacci-Tuned Ichimoku Tactics Tenkan-sen Scouts  
FREE
Terawatt Turbine
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Terawatt Turbine — entry logic woven with lore Terawatt Turbine is the reliquary’s rotating heart: a mechanized storm that listens for the ocean’s pulse and only opens its vents when the current pushes true. In practice that means it waits for price to pass cleanly through a polished SMA gate and for the ADX’s twin runes to declare the prevailing wind — only when both signals sing in unison does the Turbine strike. The strike is disciplined: the EA marks a stop, then channels its geometry — a ri
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário