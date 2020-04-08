Binary Connect (THI Reversal) is a professional Signal Indicator designed for Binary Options and Scalping. It helps traders identify high-probability reversal points using a combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands.

⚠️ Please Note: This product is a Technical Indicator that displays entry arrows on the chart. It is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA) and does not place trades automatically on its own.

🚀 Key Features:

Clear Signals: Displays visual "Call" (Green) and "Put" (Red) arrows on the chart.

Displays visual "Call" (Green) and "Put" (Red) arrows on the chart. No Repaint: Arrows are confirmed at the candle close and will never vanish or shift.

Arrows are confirmed at the candle close and will never vanish or shift. Instant Alerts: Comes with Pop-up and Sound alerts to notify you of every signal.

Comes with Pop-up and Sound alerts to notify you of every signal. Clean Interface: Automatically optimizes chart colors (Black background) for better visibility.

⚙️ Trading Strategy:

Buy Signal (Call): Price breaks the Lower Bollinger Band + RSI is Oversold.

Price breaks the Lower Bollinger Band + RSI is Oversold. Sell Signal (Put): Price breaks the Upper Bollinger Band + RSI is Overbought.

🛠️ Input Parameters:

RSI Settings: Adjust Period and Overbought/Oversold levels.

Adjust Period and Overbought/Oversold levels. BB Settings: Adjust Period and Deviation.

Adjust Period and Deviation. Arrow Offset: Adjust the distance of arrows from the candles.

Adjust the distance of arrows from the candles. Alerts: Enable/Disable notifications.

*Technical Info: This indicator provides standard signal buffers (Buffer 0 = Buy, Buffer 1 = Sell) for custom development or external analysis.

Recommended Timeframe: M5

Recommended Pairs: EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURUSD