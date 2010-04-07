Candle Diamond Pattern

Complete Guide to the Diamond Candlestick Pattern for MT5

Introduction to the Diamond Candlestick Indicator

The Diamond Candlestick Pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to identify diamond-shaped consolidation formations, followed by potential directional breakouts. This technical formation represents a period of market indecision that generally precedes significant price movements.

Key Features of the Indicator

1. Automatic Range Detection

The indicator automatically analyzes the price structure to identify:

Dynamic Support Levels: Support lines that adapt to real-time price action

Dynamic Resistance Levels: Resistance lines that reflect current selling pressure

Diamond Pattern Formation: Automatic detection of the characteristic consolidation structure

2. Multifaceted Trading System

Range Trading Strategy

Bounce Trades: Entry into long positions near identified dynamic support

Rejection Trades: Entry into short positions near dynamic resistance

Intra-range Risk Management: Stop Loss and Take Profit optimized for sideways conditions

Double Top/Bottom Strategy
Reversal Pattern Detection: Automatic identification of double top and double bottom formations

Breakout Confirmation: Confirmation signals for trend-following trades

Target Projection: Automatic calculation of targets Price based on pattern height

Configurable parameters
