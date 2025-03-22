Gold Machine Universal Forex EA
Gold Machine is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to work on any forex pair and any timeframe. Built on a custom strategy developed and tested by the author, this EA is optimized for both beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable automated solution.
Key Features:
Compatible with all timeframes (M5 to H4 and above)
Works on any forex symbol including gold (XAUUSD), major and minor pairs
Fully customizable input parameters for strategy control
Advanced risk management system
Designed to handle floating positions with smart exit logic
Slippage and spread protection included
Recommended Settings:
Minimum starting capital: $200
Cent account is highly recommended for better risk allocation
Choose low spread brokers for optimal performance
Proper settings must be applied according to the pair and timeframe selected
Important Notes:
This is not a plug-and-play scalper. It follows a custom, well-tested strategy with dynamic trade management.
Floating positions are part of the logic; the EA is designed to handle them smartly.
Regular monitoring and optimization are advised for best results.
Gold Machine has been developed with a focus on long-term consistency and controlled risk. With the right settings, it can become a key part of your trading toolkit.
