Click and Go Trade Manager: The Ultimate MT4 Execution Suite

Precision Execution. Professional Performance Tracking. Total Control.

In the world of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, and high-frequency scalping, precision is your only edge. Most traders lose not because their analysis is wrong, but because their execution is slow and their psychology is undisciplined.

The Hard Truth: If you are still manually calculating lot sizes or dragging lines while the price moves against you, you are trading with a disadvantage. Click and Go Trade Manager turns your MT4 into a high-speed trading workstation, eliminating the "human lag" between seeing a setup and entering the market.

📊 Master Your Psychology: The Performance Dashboard

Discipline is what separates the 1% from the rest. Click and Go keeps your stats front and center so you can trade like a professional:

Live Today’s P/L: Monitor your daily gain/loss in real-time to ensure you respect your daily stop-loss limit.

5-Day Performance History: View your results from the last 5 trading days directly on your chart. This visual "accountability partner" helps you maintain consistency and avoid emotional revenge trading.

🎯 The "Two-Click" Advantage (SMC Focused)

The 1-Second Entry: No typing. No menus. 2 clicks and you are in the market with perfect risk.

SMC Precision (Spread & Commission Inclusive): When trading tight 2-pip stops, broker costs can ruin your RR. Click and Go factors in spreads and commissions automatically, ensuring your actual risk is exactly what you planned.

POI Mastery: Perfect for entering at Order Blocks or Breakers. Set your pending entry and SL directly on the candle levels with instant visual placement.

Automated Management: Use Auto-Break Even and Partial Takes to lock in profits automatically as soon as price sweeps liquidity.

🛠 Ultra-Simplified Workflow (2 Clicks to Execute)

We have stripped away the friction. Execution is now a reflex:

Select Order Type: Click the Market or Pending button. Point & Execute: Click on the chart to set your Stop Loss (and Entry for pendings).

That is all. The manager calculates the perfect lot size including all fees and places the order in under a second.

🚀 Core Features

Dynamic Risk Management: Risk % of balance or Fixed Cash amount.

Instant Math: Real-time lot sizing based on your account's live equity.

Keyboard Shortcuts: Execute, close all, or move to Break-Even using hotkeys.

Stealth Mode: Keep your SL and TP hidden from the broker’s server to avoid hunt-volatility.

🛡 Prop Firm Protection (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.)

Hard Risk Caps: Never exceed your allowed risk per trade.

Visual Discipline: Stay within "Maximum Daily Loss" rules by seeing exactly where you stand for the day and week without leaving your chart.

📝 Technical Specifications

Platforms: MT4, also available for MT5 (Fully Optimized)

Instruments: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto.

Support: Includes lifetime updates and access to our setup guide.

Stop being a "Retail" clicker. Trade with the speed of the institutions. Send me a message for the Demo now and take control of your execution!