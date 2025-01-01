ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>IsProperSubsetOf 

IsProperSubsetOf

現在のソート済み集合が指定されたコレクションまたは配列の真下位集合であるかどうかを判断します。

ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：

bool IsProperSubsetOf(
  ICollection<T>*  collection     // 関係を判断するコレクション
  );

配列を扱うためのバージョン：

bool IsProperSubsetOf(
  T&  array[]                    // 関係を判断する配列
  );

パラメータ

*collection

[in]  関係を判断するコレクション

&collection[]

[in]  関係を判断する配列

戻り値

現在のソート済み集合が真下位集合である場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalseを返します。