IsProperSubsetOf

현재 정렬된 집합이 지정된 컬렉션 또는 배열의 적절한 하위 집합인지 여부를 결정.

ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.

bool IsProperSubsetOf(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 그 관계를 규명하기 위한 수집품
   );

배열 작업을 위한 버전.

bool IsProperSubsetOf(
   T&  array[]                     // 관계를 결정하는 배열
   );

매개변수

*collection

[in]  관계를 결정할 컬렉션.

&collection[]

[in]  관계를 결정할 배열.

값 반환

현재 정렬된 집합이 적절한 하위 집합이면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.