SLI: Standard Lithium Ltd
3.04 USD 0.08 (2.70%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SLI 환율이 오늘 2.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.94이고 고가는 3.07이었습니다.
Standard Lithium Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SLI News
- Standard Lithium stock price target raised to $4.00 from $2.75 at Raymond James
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Standard Lithium Q2 2025 sees net loss and stock rise
- Lithium stocks rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Standard Lithium: Positioned At The Crossroads Of Geology, Tech, And U.S. Strategy (SLI)
- Raymond James initiates Standard Lithium stock with Outperform rating
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Standard Lithium Wins A Critical Victory (NYSE:SLI)
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Standard Lithium: Trump Deals Lithium Industry A Royal Flush (NYSE:SLI)
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
일일 변동 비율
2.94 3.07
년간 변동
1.08 3.13
- 이전 종가
- 2.96
- 시가
- 2.98
- Bid
- 3.04
- Ask
- 3.34
- 저가
- 2.94
- 고가
- 3.07
- 볼륨
- 1.688 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.70%
- 월 변동
- 7.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 141.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 91.19%
20 9월, 토요일