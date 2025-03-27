货币 / SLI
SLI: Standard Lithium Ltd
2.91 USD 0.03 (1.02%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SLI汇率已更改-1.02%。当日，交易品种以低点2.85和高点3.02进行交易。
关注Standard Lithium Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
2.85 3.02
年范围
1.08 3.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.94
- 开盘价
- 2.98
- 卖价
- 2.91
- 买价
- 3.21
- 最低价
- 2.85
- 最高价
- 3.02
- 交易量
- 1.652 K
- 日变化
- -1.02%
- 月变化
- 3.19%
- 6个月变化
- 130.95%
- 年变化
- 83.02%
