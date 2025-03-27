通貨 / SLI
SLI: Standard Lithium Ltd
2.96 USD 0.04 (1.37%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLIの今日の為替レートは、1.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.89の安値と3.00の高値で取引されました。
Standard Lithium Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLI News
1日のレンジ
2.89 3.00
1年のレンジ
1.08 3.13
- 以前の終値
- 2.92
- 始値
- 2.94
- 買値
- 2.96
- 買値
- 3.26
- 安値
- 2.89
- 高値
- 3.00
- 出来高
- 1.561 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 134.92%
- 1年の変化
- 86.16%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K